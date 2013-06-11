Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.D. Motors Ltd BG facility A4 1 Suspended Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 Assigned Working Capital Limits* *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non fund based limits Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3 600 Outstanding Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3 340 Outstanding Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A3 40 Outstanding Ltd Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure ST, non fund based Bk D 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Fac NCL Wintech India Ltd LOC/BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed LOC/BG* A4 20 Reaffirmed Nikas Gems Working capital Fac A4 120 Suspended SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - ST A4 430 Reaffirmed SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed Unique Ship Breaking Non-fund based- LOC A4+ 450 Upgraded from Corporation A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 170 Assigned Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd TL B- 50 Assigned Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG facility BBB- 275 Suspended / A3 Allied Vyapar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Allied Vyapar Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of B+ 6 Reaffirmed Credit B.D. Motors Ltd TL B 116.8 Suspended B.D. Motors Ltd credit facility B 400 Suspended Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 900 Upgraded from BB Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Assigned Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- 50 Assigned Capital Limits* *Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non fund based limits Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB- 150 Outstanding Ltd Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB- 20 Outstanding Ltd Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure LT working capital Fac D 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure TL D 170 Suspended Pvt Ltd Marvel Promoters & Developers LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Withdrawn (Pune) Pvt Ltd NCL Wintech India Ltd CC BB 45 Upgraded from B+ NCL Wintech India Ltd TL BB 18.4 Upgraded from B+ NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed CC BB 10 Upgraded from B+ NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed TL BB 14 Upgraded from B+ NCL Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 42.6 Upgraded from B+ (earlier Rs. 1.70 crore) Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 180 Suspended Pramukh Gems FB Fac BB 270 Suspended Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt FB Fac D 60 Suspended Ltd Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt Non-FB Fac D 190 Suspended Ltd Roselabs Bioscience Ltd TL D 1340 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore) Roselabs Bioscience Ltd CC Facility D 190 Assigned Roselabs Bioscience Ltd LOC Facility D 85 Assigned Roselabs Bioscience Ltd BG Facility D 20 Assigned Sahib Synthetics LT FBL B- 75 upgraded from C+ SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 233.6 Upgraded from BB- SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - LT BB 420 Upgraded from BB- United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 60 Assigned Walia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility B 360 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.