COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.D. Motors Ltd BG facility A4 1 Suspended
Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 Assigned
Working Capital
Limits*
*Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non fund based limits
Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST fund based A3 600 Outstanding
Ltd
Dixon Technologies India Pvt ST non fund based A3 340 Outstanding
Ltd
Dixon Technologies India Pvt Unallocated A3 40 Outstanding
Ltd
Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure ST, non fund based Bk D 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Fac
NCL Wintech India Ltd LOC/BG* A4 30 Reaffirmed
NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed LOC/BG* A4 20 Reaffirmed
Nikas Gems Working capital Fac A4 120 Suspended
SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - ST A4 430 Reaffirmed
SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 50 Reaffirmed
Unique Ship Breaking Non-fund based- LOC A4+ 450 Upgraded from
Corporation A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 170 Assigned
Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt Ltd TL B- 50 Assigned
Agrawal Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG facility BBB- 275 Suspended
/ A3
Allied Vyapar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore
Allied Vyapar Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
B.D. Motors Ltd TL B 116.8 Suspended
B.D. Motors Ltd credit facility B 400 Suspended
Belgaum Wind Farms Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 900 Upgraded from
BB
Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Assigned
Choice Copiers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working B- 50 Assigned
Capital Limits*
*Fund based limits are fully interchangeable with non fund based limits
Dixon Technologies India Pvt TL BBB- 150 Outstanding
Ltd
Dixon Technologies India Pvt LT non fund based BBB- 20 Outstanding
Ltd
Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Assigned
Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure LT working capital Fac D 80 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Khetan Sponge & Infrastructure TL D 170 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Marvel Promoters & Developers LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 200 Withdrawn
(Pune) Pvt Ltd
NCL Wintech India Ltd CC BB 45 Upgraded from
B+
NCL Wintech India Ltd TL BB 18.4 Upgraded from
B+
NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed CC BB 10 Upgraded from
B+
NCL Wintech India Ltd Proposed TL BB 14 Upgraded from
B+
NCL Wintech India Ltd Unallocated Limits BB 42.6 Upgraded from
B+
(earlier Rs. 1.70 crore)
Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 150 Suspended
Parekh Gold House Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 180 Suspended
Pramukh Gems FB Fac BB 270 Suspended
Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt FB Fac D 60 Suspended
Ltd
Real Diamond Multi-Trade Pvt Non-FB Fac D 190 Suspended
Ltd
Roselabs Bioscience Ltd TL D 1340 Revised from
B+
(enhanced from Rs. 90.00 crore)
Roselabs Bioscience Ltd CC Facility D 190 Assigned
Roselabs Bioscience Ltd LOC Facility D 85 Assigned
Roselabs Bioscience Ltd BG Facility D 20 Assigned
Sahib Synthetics LT FBL B- 75 upgraded from
C+
SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 233.6 Upgraded from
BB-
SLN Coffee Pvt Ltd FB Fac - LT BB 420 Upgraded from
BB-
United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 60 Assigned
Walia Realtors Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility B 360 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
