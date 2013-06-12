Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 2550 Upgraded from A3 (Earlier Rs. 99 crore) Deify Infrastructures Ltd NFBL A4+ 3000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1000 Cr) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A2(SO) 20 Upgraded from A3(SO) RNS Motors Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7000 Upgraded from BBB- (Earlier Rs. 500 crore) Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd TL BBB 450 Upgraded from BBB- (Earlier Rs. 53.66 crore) Cholamandalam Investment & CIFCL Mortgage Loan AAA 1746.3 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Pool D.A. Mar-09 (SO) Purchaser Payouts Cholamandalam Investment & CIFCL Mortgage Loan AAA 1027.1 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Pool D.A. May-09 (SO) Purchaser Payouts Cholamandalam Investment & CIFCL Mortgage Loan AAA 1659.9 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Pool D.A. Jun-10 (SO) Purchaser Payouts Cholamandalam Investment & CIFCL Mortgage Loan AAA 2207 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Pool D.A. Aug-10 (SO) Purchaser Payouts Cholamandalam Investment & ILSS 5 Trust 2011 PTC AAA 2207 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Series A (SO) Cholamandalam Investment & ILSS 5 Trust 2011 PTC AAA 9.6 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Series IO (SO) Deify Infrastructures Ltd FBL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB 900 Upgraded from (SO) BBB-(SO) Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac BBB 80 Upgraded from (SO) BBB-(SO) Hyacinth Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB 30 Upgraded from (SO) BBB-(SO) Mazda Ltd Fund based - CC Limit A 60 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 4Cr) Mazda Ltd Non-FBL A / 133.8 Assigned A1 (reduced from 14.38Cr) Regency Nirman Ltd LT fund based BBB- 300 Assigned RNS Motors Ltd FB Fac BBB- 380 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)