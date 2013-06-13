Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 1.5 Assigned IFCI Ltd CP Programme A1@ 5000 Mohit Ispat Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd LOC NFBL A4 75 Assigned Instrument Scorpio Apparels Pvt Ltd FBL A4 235 Reaffirmed Scorpio Apparels Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 53 Reaffirmed Star Coating Services Off-grid solar SP 3C - Assigned projects Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada NFBL A4 75 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bscpl Godhra Tollways Ltd TL BB+ 5250 Reaffirmed Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 30 Assigned Durga Polyesters Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 51.6 Assigned IFCI Ltd LT Bk borrowings A@ 24160 IFCI Ltd LT bonds (Including A@ 66906.3 subordinated debt) J.C. Enterprises FBL B+ 70 Suspended Mohit Ispat Ltd LT FB Limit B- 100 Reaffirmed Mohit Ispat Ltd TL B- 38.6 Reaffirmed Padmavati Decor Pvt Ltd CC FBL BB 100 Assigned Instrument Raj Coke Industries FBL D 65 Assigned Raj Coke Industries Non-FBL D 4.3 Assigned Ramakrishna Industries TL BB 96 Assigned Scorpio Apparels Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.8 Revised from BB Scorpio Apparels Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 26.5 Revised from BB Sethi Coke Industries FBL D 65 Assigned Sethi Coke Industries Non-FBL D 3.8 Assigned Sri Balaji Coke Industries FBL D 65 Assigned Sri Balaji Coke Industries Non-FBL D 4.5 Assigned Tulsiram Hanumanbagas Gilada FBL BB 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)