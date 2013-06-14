Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC Non-FBL A3 10 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG Non-Fund Based A3 140 Assigned *consists EPCG sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore Colours International Ltd ST, FBL ICRA]A4 200 Reassigned Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+# 1500 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+# 13410 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Increased from Rs. 1300 crores Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL # A1+(SO)130 Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 19000 Revised from A4+ (revised from 1720.0cr) Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Assigned The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd NFBL A4 19.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 0.50 crore) Vicky Fashion Ltd ST, FBL A4 200 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 65 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG BB 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Apeejay Surrendra Corporate Fund and non-fund AA- 2000 Assigned Services Ltd based Bk Fac (Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Ascendum Solutions India Pvt TL B 250 Assigned Ltd Ascendum Solutions India Pvt FB Fac B 50 Assigned Ltd Bafna Earth Movers Ltd LT FB limit BB 60 Suspended Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Non-FBL BB 400 Suspended Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL BBB- 10 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL FBL BBB- 113.6 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan FBL BBB- 23.2 Assigned Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB-/ 2 Assigned A3 Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL BB+ 500 Assigned Company (P) Ltd Brij Gopal Construction LT: NFBL BB+ 1500 Assigned Company (P) Ltd Colours International Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Outstanding Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA # 4333.3 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA # 1590 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Reduced from Rs. 200.0 crores Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA # 2172.2 Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Reduced from Rs. 294.61 crores Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 89 (SO)# Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL AA- 120 (SO)# Gulmohar Park Mall Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL BB 4549.2 Revised from BB+ (revised from 588.0CR) Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits BB 2300 Revised from BB+ (revised from 185.0CR) Manu Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Assigned Prahladrai & Co TL D 29.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Cr) Prahladrai & Co FBL D 35 Outstanding Prahladrai & Co Non-FBL D 7.5 Withdrawn Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Revised from BB+ Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 335 Revised from BB+ The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd FBL BB 194 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 17.50 crore) Unique Offset TL BB 12.5 upgraded from B+ Unique Offset CC BB 7 upgraded from B+ Unique Offset Non Fund Based BB 37.5 upgraded from (Import LC) B+ Vicky Fashion Ltd LT, FBL B 50 Reassigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.