Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LOC Non-FBL A3 10 Assigned
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd BG Non-Fund Based A3 140 Assigned
*consists EPCG sublimit of Rs. 0.25 crore
Colours International Ltd ST, FBL ICRA]A4 200 Reassigned
Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+# 1500
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+# 13410
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Increased from Rs. 1300 crores
Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL # A1+(SO)130
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd Non-FB Limits A4 19000 Revised from
A4+
(revised from 1720.0cr)
Manu Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 75 Assigned
The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd NFBL A4 19.1 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 0.50 crore)
Vicky Fashion Ltd ST, FBL A4 200 Outstanding
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 65 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Aeon Medical Pvt Ltd BG BB 50 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Apeejay Surrendra Corporate Fund and non-fund AA- 2000 Assigned
Services Ltd based Bk Fac
(Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore)
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt TL B 250 Assigned
Ltd
Ascendum Solutions India Pvt FB Fac B 50 Assigned
Ltd
Bafna Earth Movers Ltd LT FB limit BB 60 Suspended
Bafna Earth Movers Ltd Non-FBL BB 400 Suspended
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL BBB- 87.5 Assigned
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC FBL BBB- 10 Assigned
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd TL FBL BBB- 113.6 Assigned
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan FBL BBB- 23.2 Assigned
Bindal Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB-/ 2 Assigned
A3
Brij Gopal Construction LT: FBL BB+ 500 Assigned
Company (P) Ltd
Brij Gopal Construction LT: NFBL BB+ 1500 Assigned
Company (P) Ltd
Colours International Ltd LT, FBL B 30 Outstanding
Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA # 4333.3
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA # 1590
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 200.0 crores
Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA # 2172.2
Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 294.61 crores
Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 89
(SO)#
Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL AA- 120
(SO)#
Gulmohar Park Mall Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd TL BB 4549.2 Revised from
BB+
(revised from 588.0CR)
Indian Steel Corporation Ltd FB Limits BB 2300 Revised from
BB+
(revised from 185.0CR)
Manu Impex Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 25 Assigned
Prahladrai & Co TL D 29.5 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 1.50 Cr)
Prahladrai & Co FBL D 35 Outstanding
Prahladrai & Co Non-FBL D 7.5 Withdrawn
Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Revised from
BB+
Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 335 Revised from
BB+
The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd FBL BB 194 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 17.50 crore)
Unique Offset TL BB 12.5 upgraded from
B+
Unique Offset CC BB 7 upgraded from
B+
Unique Offset Non Fund Based BB 37.5 upgraded from
(Import LC) B+
Vicky Fashion Ltd LT, FBL B 50 Reassigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
