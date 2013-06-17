Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Crosseas Capital Services Pvt Non fund based ST Bk A4+ 140 Withdrawn
Ltd Fac
Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 2.30 crore)
G B Engineering Enterprises ST FBL A4 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
G B Engineering Enterprises NFBL A4 222.8 Revised from
Pvt Ltd D
(reduced from 29.00 Cr)
Jalaram Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 20 Reaffirmed
Krishna Enterprises ST, non FB Fac A4 290 Suspended
Refex Refrigerants Ltd ST non FB Fac D 120 Suspended
Rima TranSFOrmers & Conductors Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 7 crores)
S.P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB limits D 730 Reaffirmed
S.P. Apparels Ltd ST Non FB limits D 160 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Rice Mill ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned
SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST FB Fac A2 240 Withdrawn
Ltd
SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST non FB Fac A2 50 Withdrawn
Ltd
SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST non FB Fac A2 163.8 Withdrawn
Ltd
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 1565 Reaffirmed
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac (sub limit) A2 350 Reaffirmed
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 696 Reaffirmed
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (sub A2 90 Reaffirmed
limit)
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST proposed Fac A2 482.1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 1068.6 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd (SO)
Flowmore Ltd FBL BB- 770 Revised from
BBB-
(Reduced from Rs. 80.00 crores)
Flowmore Ltd Non-FBL BB- 2380 Revised from
BBB-
(Reduced from Rs. 250.00 crores)
Flowmore Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 150 Revised from
BBB-
Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd CC BB+ 95 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 7.50 crore)
Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd TL BB+ 63.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 9.79 crore)
G B Engineering Enterprises LT FBL B- 230 Revised from
Pvt Ltd D
G B Engineering Enterprises Unallocated Bk Limits B- / 397.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd A4
G B Engineering Enterprises TL - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing Credit* B+ / 90 Reaffirmed
A4
(enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore)* Fully interchangeable with FBP/FBD
Karda Construction Pvt Ltd LT - CC B 300 Assigned
Krishna Enterprises LT FBL B+ 10 Suspended
Murali Krishna Raw & Boiled FBL B+ 90 Assigned
Rice Mill
Refex Refrigerants Ltd CC limits D 160 Suspended
Refex Refrigerants Ltd TL D 64.1 Suspended
Rima TranSFOrmers & Conductors FBL B 80 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
(enhanced from Rs. 4 crores)
Rishiganga Power Corporation FB Fac D 765 Suspended
Ltd
S.P. Apparels Ltd LT: TL D 658.2 Reaffirmed
Sakthi Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 51 Assigned
Sakthi Rice Mill TL Fac B+ 13.5 Assigned
Sakthi Rice Mill LT / ST unallocated B+ / 33 Assigned
Fac A4
Seth Pokhar Mal Educational FB limits BB / 115 Suspended
Society A4
SFO Technologies Digital Pvt TL BBB 96.2 Withdrawn
Ltd
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 356.9 Reaffirmed
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 250 Reaffirmed
SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB 100 Assigned
Vidya Bharti Sansthan FBL BB 180 Assigned
Zylog Systems Ltd TL BB 149.3 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
