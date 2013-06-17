Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crosseas Capital Services Pvt Non fund based ST Bk A4+ 140 Withdrawn Ltd Fac Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 2.30 crore) G B Engineering Enterprises ST FBL A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd G B Engineering Enterprises NFBL A4 222.8 Revised from Pvt Ltd D (reduced from 29.00 Cr) Jalaram Agri Exports Credit Exposure Limit A4 20 Reaffirmed Krishna Enterprises ST, non FB Fac A4 290 Suspended Refex Refrigerants Ltd ST non FB Fac D 120 Suspended Rima TranSFOrmers & Conductors Non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 7 crores) S.P. Apparels Ltd ST: FB limits D 730 Reaffirmed S.P. Apparels Ltd ST Non FB limits D 160 Reaffirmed Sakthi Rice Mill ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST FB Fac A2 240 Withdrawn Ltd SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST non FB Fac A2 50 Withdrawn Ltd SFO Technologies Digital Pvt ST non FB Fac A2 163.8 Withdrawn Ltd SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 1565 Reaffirmed SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac (sub limit) A2 350 Reaffirmed SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 696 Reaffirmed SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (sub A2 90 Reaffirmed limit) SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd ST proposed Fac A2 482.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewan Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 1068.6 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd (SO) Flowmore Ltd FBL BB- 770 Revised from BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 80.00 crores) Flowmore Ltd Non-FBL BB- 2380 Revised from BBB- (Reduced from Rs. 250.00 crores) Flowmore Ltd Unallocated limits BB- 150 Revised from BBB- Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd CC BB+ 95 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 7.50 crore) Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd TL BB+ 63.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 9.79 crore) G B Engineering Enterprises LT FBL B- 230 Revised from Pvt Ltd D G B Engineering Enterprises Unallocated Bk Limits B- / 397.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 G B Engineering Enterprises TL - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Jalaram Agri Exports Export Packing Credit* B+ / 90 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs 7.00 crore)* Fully interchangeable with FBP/FBD Karda Construction Pvt Ltd LT - CC B 300 Assigned Krishna Enterprises LT FBL B+ 10 Suspended Murali Krishna Raw & Boiled FBL B+ 90 Assigned Rice Mill Refex Refrigerants Ltd CC limits D 160 Suspended Refex Refrigerants Ltd TL D 64.1 Suspended Rima TranSFOrmers & Conductors FBL B 80 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- (enhanced from Rs. 4 crores) Rishiganga Power Corporation FB Fac D 765 Suspended Ltd S.P. Apparels Ltd LT: TL D 658.2 Reaffirmed Sakthi Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 51 Assigned Sakthi Rice Mill TL Fac B+ 13.5 Assigned Sakthi Rice Mill LT / ST unallocated B+ / 33 Assigned Fac A4 Seth Pokhar Mal Educational FB limits BB / 115 Suspended Society A4 SFO Technologies Digital Pvt TL BBB 96.2 Withdrawn Ltd SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 356.9 Reaffirmed SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 250 Reaffirmed SFO Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB 100 Assigned Vidya Bharti Sansthan FBL BB 180 Assigned Zylog Systems Ltd TL BB 149.3 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)