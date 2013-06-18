Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 130 Assigned
* Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.0 crore
Avian Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 66 Upgraded from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs 6.30 crore)
Capricorn Food Products India ST - FB Fac A3 750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Capricorn Food Products India ST - Non-FB Fac A3 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Capricorn Food Products India ST - Fund based (sub A3 450 Reaffirmed
Ltd limits)
Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 230 Reaffirmed
Solutions Ltd (BG)
(enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore)
Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Solutions Ltd Financial BG (FBG)*
*FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG
Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Solutions Ltd (LC)*
*FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG/ (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore)
HI-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 73.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 3.15 crore)
International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
LC (BPLC)
International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
Mastek Ltd Non-FBL* A1+ 110 Upgraded from
A1
*Mastek Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term
non-fund based
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 4 crore)
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC A4 240 Revised from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs. 21.00 crore)
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Revised from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore)
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 7.7 Revised from
A4+
(enhanced from Rs. 0.42 crore)
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed
The Indian Electric Company ST NFBL A3 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 130 Assigned
* Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.0 crore
Avian Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 9 Upgraded from
BB+
(reduced from Rs 1.20 crore)
Capricorn Food Products India TL BBB- 204.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Capricorn Food Products India LT - FB Fac BBB- 850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Chloride Power Systems & Chloride Power AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Solutions Ltd Systems & Solutions
Limited
Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - TL BB 60 Upgraded from
BB-
Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Upgraded from
BB-
Hi-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd TL B+ 291.2 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 34.50 crore)
Hi-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 230 Revised from
B
(enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA / 300 Reaffirmed
A1+
* CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales
Kb Mall Management Co. Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BB 1000 Withdrawn
Mastek Ltd FBL* A+ 100 Reaffirmed
*Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term
non-fund based
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd TL# BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
# Term loan limits include unallocated limits of Rs. 1.47 crore, which are interchangeable with
short-term limits and are also assigned A4+/ (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd TL BB 33.5 Revised from
BB+
(reduced from Rs. 11.70 crore)
Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Revised from
BB+
(enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore)
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 155.7 Reaffirmed
Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 628.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from revised amount of Rs. 34.03 crore)
Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 325 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore)
Sri Hanuma Enterprises FBL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed
The Indian Electric Company LT, FBL - TL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed
Term Loans Reduced from Rs.3.00 crore
The Indian Electric Company LT, FBL - CC BBB- 126 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.9.60 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)