Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 130 Assigned * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.0 crore Avian Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 66 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 6.30 crore) Capricorn Food Products India ST - FB Fac A3 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Capricorn Food Products India ST - Non-FB Fac A3 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Capricorn Food Products India ST - Fund based (sub A3 450 Reaffirmed Ltd limits) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (BG) (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Financial BG (FBG)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd (LC)* *FBG and LC limits are sub limits of BG/ (enhanced from Rs 2.00 crore) HI-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 73.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.15 crore) International Tractors Ltd Bills Purchased under A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LC (BPLC) International Tractors Ltd NFBL (LC/BG) A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Mastek Ltd Non-FBL* A1+ 110 Upgraded from A1 *Mastek Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non-fund based Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 35 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 4 crore) Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC A4 240 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 21.00 crore) Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd BG A4 20 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore) Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd Forward Cover A4 7.7 Revised from A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 0.42 crore) Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company ST NFBL A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarambh (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 130 Assigned * Subject to total outstanding against the rated facilities not to exceed 20.0 crore Avian Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 9 Upgraded from BB+ (reduced from Rs 1.20 crore) Capricorn Food Products India TL BBB- 204.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Capricorn Food Products India LT - FB Fac BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Chloride Power Systems & Chloride Power AA- 50 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Systems & Solutions Limited Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - TL BB 60 Upgraded from BB- Greenpack Industries LT, FBL - CC BB 30 Upgraded from BB- Hi-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd TL B+ 291.2 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 34.50 crore) Hi-Bond Cement Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 230 Revised from B (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) International Tractors Ltd FBL (CC/BPLC)* AA / 300 Reaffirmed A1+ * CC is one-way convertible to BPLC and has been rated on both long term and short term scales Kb Mall Management Co. Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BB 1000 Withdrawn Mastek Ltd FBL* A+ 100 Reaffirmed *Mastek's Rs. 6 crore limits are interchangeable between long term fund based and short term non-fund based Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd TL# BB+ 30 Reaffirmed # Term loan limits include unallocated limits of Rs. 1.47 crore, which are interchangeable with short-term limits and are also assigned A4+/ (Enhanced from Rs. 2.50 crore) Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd TL BB 33.5 Revised from BB+ (reduced from Rs. 11.70 crore) Sainest Tubes Pvt Ltd CC BB 200 Revised from BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore) Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 155.7 Reaffirmed Sjlt Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 628.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from revised amount of Rs. 34.03 crore) Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 325 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore) Sri Hanuma Enterprises FBL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company LT, FBL - TL BBB- 16 Reaffirmed Term Loans Reduced from Rs.3.00 crore The Indian Electric Company LT, FBL - CC BBB- 126 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.9.60 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)