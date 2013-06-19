Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber International ST FBL-FDBP A4 50 Assigned Amber International ST FBL-Packaging A4* 30 Assigned * Sub Limit of FDBP Credit Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 80 Assigned Bhatia And Company Inventory Funding A4 335 Assigned (Not rated earlier) Bhatia And Company Optionally A4 20 Assigned convertible debenture (Not rated earlier) Bhatia And Company WCDL A4 15 Assigned (Not rated earlier) Bhatia And Company LOC A4 120 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd NFBL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Keltron Component Complex Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 127.5 Revised from D (enhanced from 11.85cr) L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Cash Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Floating Rate Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Liquid Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Ultra ST Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Low Duration Fund A1+mfs Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL D 75 Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL D 5 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt ST fund based and non A4 485.3 Suspended Ltd FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber International LT FBL-CC B+ 2.5 Assigned Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 80 Assigned Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ / 40 Assigned A4+ Bhatia And Company Unallocated - 0 Assigned (Reduced from 0.50 crore) Bhatia And Company TL BB 122.4 Downgraded from BB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Bhatia And Company CC BB 270 Downgraded from BB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 16.00 crore) Chadha Paper Ltd Based limits B+(SO) 517 Suspended Grameen Financial Services Pvt LT Bk Fac BBB 4132.7 Upgraded from Ltd BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 163.27 crore) Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCD BBB 1000 upgraded from Ltd BBB- Grameen Financial Services Pvt NCD BBB 780 Assigned Ltd Grameen Financial Services Pvt Subordinated Debt BBB- 220 Assigned Ltd Programme Hanumant Foundation FBL B+ 595 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 24.50 crore) Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Blended Plan B Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1474.5 Reaffirmed Keltron Component Complex Ltd FB Fac C 112.5 Revised from D (enhanced from 9.00cr) L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Flexi Bond Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Triple Ace Bond AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T ST Opportunities AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund L&T Investment Management Ltd L &T ST Income Fund AAAmfs Reaffirmed Radheshyam Cottex CC B+ 65 Upgraded form B (enhanced form Rs. 5.50 crore) Radheshyam Cottex TL B+ 3.9 Upgraded form B (enhanced form Rs. 0.33 crore) Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL D 50 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt LT FB Fac B+ 30.5 Suspended Ltd Subhamasthu Shopping Mall FBL B 65 Assigned Turbomachinery Educational TL D 75 Assigned Society Umed Retails LT fund based Bk Fac D 51.5 Suspended Utm Retail LT fund based Bk Fac D 85 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)