Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd ST,NFB A4 72.5 Assigned Fac Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Reaffirmed Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based A2 250 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Withdrawn Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility@ @ Under watch with negative implications Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL (ST) D 40 Assigned Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd NFBL (ST) D 50 Assigned Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL (ST) D 69.7 Assigned Premier Enterprises FB Fac A4+ 200 Suspended Premier Enterprises non-fund based A4+ 50 Suspended sub-limits Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 13.5 Suspended Suprime Steel Industries Non-FB Fac A4 35 Assigned Shree Shakti Ceramics ST-Non Fund Based-BG D 4 Suspended Tata International Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2575 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 250.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt(including LT AA 40000 Assigned NCD) (Enhanced from Rs 2,000cr.) Ashoka Drugs & Chemicals Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 5 Assigned Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 316.6 Suspended capital Fac Kach Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Kach Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30.4 Reaffirmed Kach Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 12.9 Reaffirmed Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 350 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 28.00 crore) Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) facility Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd TL (LT) D 70.3 Assigned Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL (LT) D 30 Assigned Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 76.7 Suspended capital Fac Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BB 1000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Shakti Ceramics LT-FBL - CC D 30 Suspended Shree Shakti Ceramics LT-FBL - TL D 47.5 Suspended Shri Agrawal Technical & Bk Fac C+ 295 Suspended Education Society Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL - CC B+ 55 Suspended Industries Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL -CCBD* B+ 10 Suspended Industries *sublimit of CC Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL - TL B+ 5 Suspended Industries Suprime Steel Industries FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned Tata International Ltd NCD A+ 2500 Revised from AA- Tata International Ltd TL A+ 500 Revised from AA- Tata International Ltd FBL A+ 2800 Revised from AA- (Enhanced from Rs. 260.00 crore) Z Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL BB 581.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.