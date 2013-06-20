Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BDS Projects India Pvt Ltd ST,NFB A4 72.5 Assigned
Fac
Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 150 Suspended
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Reaffirmed
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) facility
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based A2 250 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) facility
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based facility A2 300 Withdrawn
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Fund based A2 300 Withdrawn
(sub-limit) facility@
@ Under watch with negative implications
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL (ST) D 40 Assigned
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd NFBL (ST) D 50 Assigned
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL (ST) D 69.7 Assigned
Premier Enterprises FB Fac A4+ 200 Suspended
Premier Enterprises non-fund based A4+ 50 Suspended
sub-limits
Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 13.5 Suspended
Suprime Steel Industries Non-FB Fac A4 35 Assigned
Shree Shakti Ceramics ST-Non Fund Based-BG D 4 Suspended
Tata International Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2575 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 250.00 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt(including LT AA 40000 Assigned
NCD)
(Enhanced from Rs 2,000cr.)
Ashoka Drugs & Chemicals Bk Fac BB- 80 Suspended
Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 5 Assigned
Infinity Industries Pvt Ltd LT loans & working BB 316.6 Suspended
capital Fac
Kach Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Kach Motors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 30.4 Reaffirmed
Kach Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 12.9 Reaffirmed
Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd CC B+ 350 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs 28.00 crore)
Mineral Enterprises Ltd Non-fund based BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
(sub-limit) facility
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd TL (LT) D 70.3 Assigned
Nutra Specialities Pvt Ltd FBL (LT) D 30 Assigned
Pristine Metal Form Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B 76.7 Suspended
capital Fac
Pudhuaaru Financial Services LT Bk Fac BB 1000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shree Shakti Ceramics LT-FBL - CC D 30 Suspended
Shree Shakti Ceramics LT-FBL - TL D 47.5 Suspended
Shri Agrawal Technical & Bk Fac C+ 295 Suspended
Education Society
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL - CC B+ 55 Suspended
Industries
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL -CCBD* B+ 10 Suspended
Industries
*sublimit of CC
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton LT-FBL - TL B+ 5 Suspended
Industries
Suprime Steel Industries FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned
Tata International Ltd NCD A+ 2500 Revised from
AA-
Tata International Ltd TL A+ 500 Revised from
AA-
Tata International Ltd FBL A+ 2800 Revised from
AA-
(Enhanced from Rs. 260.00 crore)
Z Square Shopping Mall Pvt Ltd TL BB 581.8 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)