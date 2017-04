Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 10 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2+ 50 Suspended Harsha Stone Industries ST FBL A4 55 Assigned Harsha Stone Industries Unallocated ST FBL A4 15.6 Assigned Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A3 90 Reaffirmed Limits Naval Maritime Academy, Elementary First Aid ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Naval Maritime Academy, Ship's Security ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Officers(SSO) Naval Maritime Academy, Fire Prevention & ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Fire Fighting (FPFF) Naval Maritime Academy, Personal Survival ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Techniques (PST) Naval Maritime Academy, Personal Safety & ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Social Responsibility (PSSR) Naval Maritime Academy, Passenger Ship's ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Familiarization(PSF) Naval Maritime Academy, Company/Port Facility ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Security Officers (CSO/PFSOC) Naval Maritime Academy, Medical First Aid ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai (MFA) Naval Maritime Academy, Oil Tanker ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Familiarization (OTF) Naval Maritime Academy, Proficiency in ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Survival Craft & Rescue Boat (PSCRB) Naval Maritime Academy, Ship Manoeuvring ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Simulator Course (SMS) Naval Maritime Academy, Automatic Radar ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Plotting Aid (ARPA) Naval Maritime Academy, Advance Fire Fighting ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai (AFF) Naval Maritime Academy, Radar ARPA Navigation ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Simulator Course (RANSCO) Naval Maritime Academy, Training of Trainers ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai & Instructors (TOTI) Naval Maritime Academy, Master's Refresher & ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Updating Training (MR) Naval Maritime Academy, Radar Observer's ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Simulator Course (ROS) Naval Maritime Academy, Medical Care (MC) ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Naval Maritime Academy, Spl Trg Pgme on ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Tanker Operation (STPOTO ) Naval Maritime Academy, Global Maritime ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Distress & Safety System (GMDSS) Naval Maritime Academy, Training of Trainers ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai & Assessors (TOTA) Naval Maritime Academy, Hydrogen Sulphide ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai (H2S) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter Under ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Water Escape Trainer Course (HUET) Naval Maritime Academy, Heli Deck Assistant ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai (HDA) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Re-fuelling (HR) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter Landing ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Officers (HLO) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter Landing ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Officers Further Training (HLO F/T) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter Under ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Water Escape and Sea Survival (HUESS) Naval Maritime Academy, Helicopter Fire ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Fighting (HFF) Naval Maritime Academy, Refresher OERTM, ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai OERTL, OEHTM Naval Maritime Academy, Further offshore ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Emergency Training Refresher (FOET R) Naval Maritime Academy, Basic Offshore Safety ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Induction & Emergency Training Moptionally convertible debentureified (BOSIET M) Naval Maritime Academy, Offshore Emergency ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Response Team Leader (OERTL) Naval Maritime Academy, Offshore Lifeboat ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Coxswain (OLC) Naval Maritime Academy, Basic offshore Safety ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Induction & Emergency Training BOSIET Naval Maritime Academy, Offshore Emergency ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Helideck Team Member OEHTM Naval Maritime Academy, General Proficiency ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai in Fast Rescue Craft FRC Naval Maritime Academy, Offshore Emergency ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Response Team Member OERTM Naval Maritime Academy, Ship Security ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Awareness course SSA Naval Maritime Academy, Crane Operator ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Refresher CRO Naval Maritime Academy, Fork Lift Operators ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Refresher FLOR Naval Maritime Academy, Proficiency in Fast ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Rescue Boat FRB Naval Maritime Academy, Watch keeping ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Certificate for Ratings WKCR Naval Maritime Academy, Refresher course in ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai FPFF(Fire prevention & fire fighting) Naval Maritime Academy, Refresher course in ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai AFF(Advance fire fighting) Naval Maritime Academy, Refresher course in ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai PST(personal survival techniques) Naval Maritime Academy, Refresher course in ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai PSCRB(Proficient in survival craft & rescue boat) Naval Maritime Academy, Security Training for ICRA Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Mumbai Seafarers with Designated security duties Quick Foods Co. BG/Import LC/FSC A4 2.5 Assigned Skanray Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 100 Assigned working capital limits Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST FBLed A4 380 Assigned Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 250 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrasen Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 67.5 Assigned Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd TL, BBB+ 125 Suspended Brintons Carpets Asia Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB+ 200 Suspended Carrycon India Ltd FBL B+ 50 Upgraded from B Carrycon India Ltd Non-FBL B+ 53* Upgraded from B *Rs. 1.5 crore of non-fund based limits are interchangeable with fund based limits GNET Tradelinks Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed GNET Tradelinks Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- 160 Reaffirmed GNET Tradelinks Pvt Ltd Untied limits BB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Harsha Stone Industries LT FBL B- 4.4 Assigned Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BBB- 400* Reaffirmed *consists IUBD sublimit of Rs. 5 crore LNJ Power Ventures Ltd TL BBB- 842.4 Assigned Mail Order Solutions (India) Long-TL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mail Order Solutions (India) LT, FB Fac BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Quick Foods Co. CC B+ 40 Assigned Quick Foods Co. TL B+ 36 Assigned R.C. Gems Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shanti Educational Trust TL B- 71 Assigned Skanray Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL BB 270 Assigned Skanray Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund Based working BB 100 Assigned capital limits Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 450 Assigned Sunalco Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB / 150 Assigned A4 True Well Pipe Industries FBL B 62 Assigned True Well Pipe Industries Unallocated Limits B / 3 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)