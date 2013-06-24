Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd.(ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aa Nutts ST FB Fac A4 130 Assigned Aa Nutts ST non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Afeef Cashew Company ST FB Fac A4 132 Reaffirmed Afeef Cashew Company ST non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Afeef Cashew Company ST non FB Fac A4 11.4 Reaffirmed Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 40 Assigned facility (including import LC of Rs. 26.00 crore and Buyers credit of Rs. 26.00 crore which are sub-limit of term loan) Agc Networks Ltd non-fund based A1 90 Suspended Agc Networks Ltd non-fund based BG Fac A1 275 Suspended Al Aziz And Company ST FB Fac A4 138 Reaffirmed Al Aziz And Company ST non FB Fac A4 20 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Al Aziz And Company ST non FB Fac A4 10.8 Assigned Allied Medical Ltd Non-FB Limits A4+ 60 {Revised from A3} (earlier Rs. 1.50 crore) Alpha International ST FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed Alpha International ST non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calcutta Radio Services Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 10 Reaffirmed Credit Calcutta Radio Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of A4 12 Reaffirmed Credit Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Consolidated Interiors Ltd Non-FB Fac A4(SO) 65 Revised from A3(SO) Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - Export Packing A3 - Withdrawn Credit / ST Loan (Rs. 35.00 cr earlier) Deepak Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL - BG / LOC / A4+ 31.2 Downgraded Forward Contract from A3 Enhanced to Rs. 10.00 cr Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Excel Ano Components FBL A4 2.5 Assigned Excel Ano Components NFBL A4 1.4 Assigned Hmm Infra Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 400 Assigned Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Non-FBL A4 33.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd Non-FB Fac 150 Revised from A4(SO) A3+(SO) Paltech Cooling Towers & non fund based A4+ 70 Suspended Equipments Ltd facility Phyto Chem (India) Ltd LC/ILC A4 35 Assigned Pioneer Auto Service ST, non FB Fac A4 22.5 Suspended Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd NFBL - Inland BG A4 + 20 Assigned (SO) (enhanced from Rs.0.85 Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 + 17 Assigned of CC - BP/BD/FBP/FBD (SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Fund based sublimit A4 + 33.9 Assigned of CC - Drawing (SO) Against Un-cleared Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A4 + 10 Assigned sublimit of CC- (SO) Inland/Import LOC Venus Texspin Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4+ 112.5 Assigned Fac Aa Nutts TL BB 8 Assigned Aa Nutts LT FB Fac (sub-limit) BB 15 Reaffirmed Afeef Cashew Company LT FB Fac (sub-limit) BB 30 Reaffirmed Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 280 Suspended Affil Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 100 Suspended Agc Networks Ltd CC Fac A 190 Suspended Al Aziz And Company TL BB 1 Assigned Al Aziz And Company LT FB Fac (sub-limit) BB 40 Reaffirmed Allied Medical Ltd TL and FB Limits BB+ 130 {Revised from BBB-} (earlier Rs. 11.04 crore) Alpha International TL BB 8 Reaffirmed Alpha International LT FB Fac (sub-limit) BB 15 Reaffirmed Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 130.2 Reaffirmed Aradhna Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 2 Reaffirmed C.P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 200 Assigned C.P. Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 31.25 Assigned Calcutta Radio Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 69 Reaffirmed Calcutta Radio Services Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed Caltron Info Trade Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB- 20 Reaffirmed Consolidated Interiors Ltd FB Fac BB(SO) 90 Revised from AA- Deepak Steel & Power Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 200 Downgraded from BBB- Enhanced to Rs. 40.00 cr Delhi International Airport Rupee TL BBB+ 36500 Assigned Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport External Commercial BBB+ 16160 Assigned Pvt Ltd Borrowings Delhi International Airport CC Limits BBB+ 2010 Assigned Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport NFBL BBB+ 490 Assigned Pvt Ltd Delhi International Airport Unallocated Limits BBB+/ 4840 Assigned Pvt Ltd A2 Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 317.9 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 1260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 86.00 crore) Excel Ano Components FBL B+ 33.5 Assigned Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 3000 Assigned High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 104.4 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs.5.80 crore) High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 5.5 Revised from B+ (enhanced from Rs.0.20 crore) High Street Fashions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B 5.1 Assigned Hmm Infra Ltd FB Fac B 100 Assigned J.J. Automotive Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 170 Assigned J.J. Automotive Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 100 Assigned J.J. Automotive Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Krishnaganga Spinning Mills FBL BB- 336.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Krishnaganga Spinning Mills Unallocated BB- / 89.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Logix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL D 2000 Withdrawn Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd FB Fac 210 Revised from BB(SO) BBB- (SO) (enhanced from Rs. 15.0 crore) Paltech Cooling Towers & FB Fac BB+ 200 Suspended Equipments Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers & non fund based BB+ 58.5 Suspended Equipments Ltd facility Phyto Chem (India) Ltd Fund bases Fac B 70 Assigned Phyto Chem (India) Ltd BG B 2.5 Assigned Pioneer Auto Service LT FBL BB 50 Suspended Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB + 169.6 Assigned (SO) Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB + 73.4 Assigned (SO) (reduced from Rs. 7.64 Spectrum Auxi-Chem Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 206 Assigned A4+ Trif Real Estate And TL BBB+ 1320 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Ultra Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. FBL C+ 195 Assigned Ultra Power Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non- FBL C+ 80 Assigned Venus Texspin Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 262.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 