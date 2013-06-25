Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calica Exports EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR A4 50 Reaffirmed facility Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) LOC A4 425 Reaffirmed Ltd D.K. Project Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 60 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme A1+ 500 Assigned Fly Ceramic BG A4 9.5 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Non fund Based - ST A4+ 27.5 Revised from A4 Mehta Steels Non -FBL - BG A4 15 Reaffirmed United Telecoms Ltd Off-grid solar SP 3A Assigned projects MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 97.5 Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhaar Seeds Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 46 Assigned Aadhaar Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 24 Assigned A4 Calica Exports CC Limits^ B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed ^-sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBD/EBR facility Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) CC B 1315 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) Tem Loan B 1499.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Cauvery Iron And Steel (India) Unallocated Limits B/ 260.8 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 D.K. Project Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 75 Reaffirmed Dhfl Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Bk Loan Ratings A+ 2400 Reaffirmed Fly Ceramic TL Limit B 50 Assigned Fly Ceramic CC Limit B 30 Assigned G.K. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 70 Assigned G.K. Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL -TL B+ 31.6 Assigned Jabalpur Entertainment TL B+ 87.9 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Jabalpur Entertainment Unallocated B+ 52.1 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Kaveri Polymers Fund based BB 36 Suspended Kaveri Polymers Non FB limits BB 64 Suspended Khandke Wind Energy Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB- 5910 Assigned Kongovi Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund Based- LT BB+ 163.5 Revised from BB- (Enhanced from 5.50) Mehta Steels FBL - CC BB 65 Reaffirmed Mic Electronics Ltd Fund based and non-FB D 1500 Suspended Fac Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ritco Logistics Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Spirit Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 300 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)