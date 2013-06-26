Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A1+ 300 Assigned
Ltd
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd Non-FBL D 350 Downgraded
from A4
Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 18 Withdrawn
Imperial Garments Ltd NFBL A4 31 Revised from
D
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL- BG* A4+ 75 Assigned
* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore
Jagdish Saran Non-FBL- BG A4 170 Assigned
Jaylon Impex India Pvt NFBL - LOC A4 950 Assigned
Jewel India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit/ A4 50 Reaffirmed
Foreign Demand Bills/
Foreign Bills of Exchange
Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore
Jewel India Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Standby LOC A4 145 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore
NHK Automotive Components ST - Fund Based A2 50 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
NHK Automotive Components ST - Non Fund Based A2 100 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, FBL- Invoice Bill A4 2 Assigned
Discounting
Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 50 Upgraded from
D
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 40 Upgraded from
D
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 16.5 Upgraded from
Contract D
Shiva Trading Company Non-FB Fac A4 40 Assigned
Shiva Trading Company Proposed limits A4 5 Assigned
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST, fund based and A3+ 620 Suspended
non FB Fac
Windata Solutions Ltd Standby line of credit A4 50 Reaffirmed
Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd Supply Bills A4 30 Assigned
Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 27.5 Assigned
Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Almega Paints Pvt Ltd TL, FB limits, B+/ 195 Suspended
non-FBL and proposed A4
limits
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 3868.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale D 27.5 Assigned
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale D 130.4 Assigned
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale D 2.1 Assigned
Ashiana Housing Ltd TL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd TL D 3500 Downgraded
from
BB+
Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB limits BB / 700 Upgraded from
A4+ BB- /
A4
Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) ICRA]BB+ 40 Withdrawn
Imperial Garments Ltd FBL C 128 Revised from
D
J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB+ 25 Assigned
* 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore
Jagdish Saran FB Limits B+ 140 Assigned
Jaylon Impex India Pvt FBL - CC BB- 10 Assigned
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL D 18.5 Revised from
BB+
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Fund Based Working D 981.5 Revised from
Capital Limits BB+
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.3 Suspended
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 44 Suspended
M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL BB-/ 40 Suspended
A4
Nirmala Infra Projects India FBL C 37.9 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd D
Nirmala Infra Projects India NFBL C 95 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd D
Nirmala Infra Projects India Un-allocated limits C 17.1 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd D
P. K. & Company FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
P. K. & Company Non FBL - BG B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Panduranga Energy Systems Pvt FB Fac D 3600 Revised from
Ltd B+
Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 31.3 Assigned
Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 23 Assigned
Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 49.5 Assigned
Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 141.6 Upgraded from
D
Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 140 Upgraded from
D
Shiva Trading Company FB Fac B+ 35 Assigned
Sony Foundation Trust TL B 64 Suspended
Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT loans & working BBB 575 Suspended
capital Fac
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BBB- 1420 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd BB
Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated BBB- 80 Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd BB
Vijay Builders & Constructions FBL - CC BB 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijay Builders & Constructions NFBL - BG BB 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Windata Solutions Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed
Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
