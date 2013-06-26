Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A1+ 300 Assigned Ltd Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd Non-FBL D 350 Downgraded from A4 Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 18 Withdrawn Imperial Garments Ltd NFBL A4 31 Revised from D J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL- BG* A4+ 75 Assigned * 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore Jagdish Saran Non-FBL- BG A4 170 Assigned Jaylon Impex India Pvt NFBL - LOC A4 950 Assigned Jewel India Pvt Ltd FBL- Packing Credit/ A4 50 Reaffirmed Foreign Demand Bills/ Foreign Bills of Exchange Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore Jewel India Pvt Ltd Non FBL- Standby LOC A4 145 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore NHK Automotive Components ST - Fund Based A2 50 Assigned India Pvt Ltd NHK Automotive Components ST - Non Fund Based A2 100 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, FBL- Invoice Bill A4 2 Assigned Discounting Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 50 Upgraded from D Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 40 Upgraded from D Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 16.5 Upgraded from Contract D Shiva Trading Company Non-FB Fac A4 40 Assigned Shiva Trading Company Proposed limits A4 5 Assigned Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST, fund based and A3+ 620 Suspended non FB Fac Windata Solutions Ltd Standby line of credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd Supply Bills A4 30 Assigned Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd Letter of Guarantee A4 27.5 Assigned Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Almega Paints Pvt Ltd TL, FB limits, B+/ 195 Suspended non-FBL and proposed A4 limits Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 3868.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale D 27.5 Assigned Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale D 130.4 Assigned Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale D 2.1 Assigned Ashiana Housing Ltd TL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd TL D 3500 Downgraded from BB+ Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB limits BB / 700 Upgraded from A4+ BB- / A4 Huechem Textiles Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) ICRA]BB+ 40 Withdrawn Imperial Garments Ltd FBL C 128 Revised from D J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL-CC* BB+ 25 Assigned * 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore Jagdish Saran FB Limits B+ 140 Assigned Jaylon Impex India Pvt FBL - CC BB- 10 Assigned Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd TL D 18.5 Revised from BB+ Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd Fund Based Working D 981.5 Revised from Capital Limits BB+ M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.3 Suspended M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB- 44 Suspended M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Non FBL BB-/ 40 Suspended A4 Nirmala Infra Projects India FBL C 37.9 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Nirmala Infra Projects India NFBL C 95 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D Nirmala Infra Projects India Un-allocated limits C 17.1 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd D P. K. & Company FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed P. K. & Company Non FBL - BG B+ 300 Reaffirmed Panduranga Energy Systems Pvt FB Fac D 3600 Revised from Ltd B+ Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 31.3 Assigned Rochi Engineers Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B+ 23 Assigned Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 49.5 Assigned Safayar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 141.6 Upgraded from D Saluja Steel & Power Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 140 Upgraded from D Shiva Trading Company FB Fac B+ 35 Assigned Sony Foundation Trust TL B 64 Suspended Sri Krishna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT loans & working BBB 575 Suspended capital Fac Sunborne Energy Gujarat One TL BBB- 1420 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BB Sunborne Energy Gujarat One Unallocated BBB- 80 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd BB Vijay Builders & Constructions FBL - CC BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijay Builders & Constructions NFBL - BG BB 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Windata Solutions Ltd CC BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Yogeshwar Conductors Pvt Ltd CC B+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.