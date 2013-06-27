Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers ST, NFBL - BG A4+ 25 Assigned Joyshree Powerol Non-FBL - BG A4+ 25 Upgraded from A4+ Kasim Coal And Logistics Pvt ST- Non Fund based A4 500 Reaffirmed Ltd M/S Overseas Traders Short- term non-fund A4 50 Reaffirmed based facility (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP / ST debt Programme A1+ 55000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 4,500 crore Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Fund based/ Non A3+ 786.5 Fund based SF Dyes Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 70 Assigned facility Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- A4+ 250 Assigned EPC/FBP/FBN* *100% interchangeable with Cash Credit Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- LOC$ A4+ 250 Assigned $ Sublimit of Cash credit Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2+ 650 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 77.00 crore) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 150 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Fund / nonfund A2+ 3180 Reaffirmed based (sub limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - TL BB 14.2 Assigned Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - Unallocated BB 0.8 Assigned Dimensional Securities Pvt Ltd Bk lines Fac A3 / 600 Assigned BBB- IFMR Capital Mosec Xix PTC Series A1 AA - 215.2 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Xix PTC Series A2 BB + 38 Revised from (SO) B(SO) IFMR Capital Mosecxiii PTC Series A2 BBB- 63.2 Revised from (SO) ! B+(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents IFMR Capital Mosecxviii PTC Series A1 AA- 195.6 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) IFMR Capital Mosecxviii PTC Series A2 BB + 34.5 Revised from (SO) B+(SO) Joyshree Powerol FBL - TL BB 12 Upgraded from BB- (Rs. 2.00 crore earlier) Joyshree Powerol FBL - CC BB 15 Upgraded from BB- Kasim Coal And Logistics Pvt LT- Fund based B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB M/S Overseas Traders LT fund based facility B+ 130 Revised from BB- enhanced from Rs. 11.00cr Nandan Sales Corporation FBL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 117.64 Assigned Pvt Ltd (amount revised from Rs. 11.60 crore) Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- Fund Based BBB 1770.9 SF Dyes Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB- 105 Assigned facility (LTFB)* *Limits interchangeable from LTFB to STNFB Rs. 5.00 crore Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- CC BB+ 250 Assigned Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund based-CC B+ 120 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 3240 Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 252.00 Crore) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - Fund based A- 150 Assigned (sub-limits) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)