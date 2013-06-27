BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers ST, NFBL - BG A4+ 25 Assigned Joyshree Powerol Non-FBL - BG A4+ 25 Upgraded from A4+ Kasim Coal And Logistics Pvt ST- Non Fund based A4 500 Reaffirmed Ltd M/S Overseas Traders Short- term non-fund A4 50 Reaffirmed based facility (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Piramal Enterprises Ltd CP / ST debt Programme A1+ 55000 Assigned Enhanced from Rs. 4,500 crore Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST-Fund based/ Non A3+ 786.5 Fund based SF Dyes Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 70 Assigned facility Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- A4+ 250 Assigned EPC/FBP/FBN* *100% interchangeable with Cash Credit Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- LOC$ A4+ 250 Assigned $ Sublimit of Cash credit Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2+ 650 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 77.00 crore) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 150 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Fund / nonfund A2+ 3180 Reaffirmed based (sub limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - CC BB 200 Assigned Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - TL BB 14.2 Assigned Crystal Engineers LT, FBL - Unallocated BB 0.8 Assigned Dimensional Securities Pvt Ltd Bk lines Fac A3 / 600 Assigned BBB- IFMR Capital Mosec Xix PTC Series A1 AA - 215.2 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Xix PTC Series A2 BB + 38 Revised from (SO) B(SO) IFMR Capital Mosecxiii PTC Series A2 BBB- 63.2 Revised from (SO) ! B+(SO)! ! indicates the rating is conditional, pending receipt of certain transaction documents IFMR Capital Mosecxviii PTC Series A1 AA- 195.6 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) IFMR Capital Mosecxviii PTC Series A2 BB + 34.5 Revised from (SO) B+(SO) Joyshree Powerol FBL - TL BB 12 Upgraded from BB- (Rs. 2.00 crore earlier) Joyshree Powerol FBL - CC BB 15 Upgraded from BB- Kasim Coal And Logistics Pvt LT- Fund based B+ 50 Revised from Ltd BB M/S Overseas Traders LT fund based facility B+ 130 Revised from BB- enhanced from Rs. 11.00cr Nandan Sales Corporation FBL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCDs/Bonds BB 117.64 Assigned Pvt Ltd (amount revised from Rs. 11.60 crore) Sadashiva Sugars Ltd LT- Fund Based BBB 1770.9 SF Dyes Pvt Ltd LT fund based BB- 105 Assigned facility (LTFB)* *Limits interchangeable from LTFB to STNFB Rs. 5.00 crore Shri Dutt Polytextiles Fund based- CC BB+ 250 Assigned Shri Krishna Jute Traders Fund based-CC B+ 120 Assigned Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 3240 Affirmed (enhanced from Rs. 252.00 Crore) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - Fund based A- 150 Assigned (sub-limits) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)