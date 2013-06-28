BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 12.5 Assigned Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 20.8 Assigned Import LC (LOC)* *Sublimit within Term Loan Dharmlok Industries FBL- ST A4 50 Assigned Dianare Exports ST Fund based - A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Bills Purchase L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd debt programmes A1+ Reaffirmed Radha Construction Company NFBL A4+ 150 Retained (earlier Rs. 13.1 crore) Rayan Plast ST loans/ non FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended The Travancore Mats And ST FBL A4+ 237.5 Downgraded Matting Co. from A3 (enhanced from Rs.13.75 Cr) Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 25.5 Assigned Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BB- 30 Assigned Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Firm FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B+ 80 Assigned Dharmlok Industries FBL- LT B 43.6 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan AA 8000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.300 Cr) L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 13000 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mills Fund Based - LT B 100 Assigned M.D. Overseas Ltd Fund based working BBB 400 Reaffirmed capital Fac Oil India Ltd Bk lines AAA / Assigned A1+ Ongc Videsh Ltd Bk lines AAA Reaffirmed Orion Laminates Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 51 Downgraded from B Orion Laminates Ltd LT, FBL -CC D 50 Downgraded from B Radha Construction Company TL BB 30 Assigned Radha Construction Company FBL BB 200 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. 18.0 crore) Raitani Engineering Works Pvt CC facility BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Raitani Engineering Works Pvt BG BB- 250 Assigned Ltd Rayan Plast LT loans B 62.5 Suspended Satya Deva Steels CC B+ 70 Assigned Satya Deva Steels TL B+ 11.5 Assigned Sri Hanuma Enterprises FBL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Educational Society CC D 3 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society TL D 98.9 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society Unallocated D 48.1 Assigned The Travancore Mats And TL BB 270 Assigned Matting Co. Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Ltd BBB- Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 15 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.