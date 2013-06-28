Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 12.5 Assigned Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 20.8 Assigned Import LC (LOC)* *Sublimit within Term Loan Dharmlok Industries FBL- ST A4 50 Assigned Dianare Exports ST Fund based - A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Bills Purchase L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Ongc Videsh Ltd debt programmes A1+ Reaffirmed Radha Construction Company NFBL A4+ 150 Retained (earlier Rs. 13.1 crore) Rayan Plast ST loans/ non FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended The Travancore Mats And ST FBL A4+ 237.5 Downgraded Matting Co. from A3 (enhanced from Rs.13.75 Cr) Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 25.5 Assigned Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BB- 30 Assigned Ambati Subbanna & Co. Oil Firm FBL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Baldev Metals Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B+ 80 Assigned Dharmlok Industries FBL- LT B 43.6 Assigned L&T Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Loan AA 8000 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs.300 Cr) L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme AA 13000 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mills Fund Based - LT B 100 Assigned M.D. Overseas Ltd Fund based working BBB 400 Reaffirmed capital Fac Oil India Ltd Bk lines AAA / Assigned A1+ Ongc Videsh Ltd Bk lines AAA Reaffirmed Orion Laminates Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 51 Downgraded from B Orion Laminates Ltd LT, FBL -CC D 50 Downgraded from B Radha Construction Company TL BB 30 Assigned Radha Construction Company FBL BB 200 Revised from BB+ (earlier Rs. 18.0 crore) Raitani Engineering Works Pvt CC facility BB- 120 Assigned Ltd Raitani Engineering Works Pvt BG BB- 250 Assigned Ltd Rayan Plast LT loans B 62.5 Suspended Satya Deva Steels CC B+ 70 Assigned Satya Deva Steels TL B+ 11.5 Assigned Sri Hanuma Enterprises FBL B+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Sri Surya Educational Society CC D 3 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society TL D 98.9 Assigned Sri Surya Educational Society Unallocated D 48.1 Assigned The Travancore Mats And TL BB 270 Assigned Matting Co. Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCDs BBB+ 250 Upgraded from Ltd BBB- Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB- 15 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)