Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 15 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 222 Reaffirmed
(North) Ltd (SO)
Fortis Health Management Non-FB Limits A1 650 Reaffirmed
(North) Ltd (SO)
Hdfc Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd NFBL A2+ 4059.7 Revised
from
A2
(enhanced from Rs 304.55 crores)
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL* A3 224.8 Upgraded
from
A4+
*- Rs. 5.00 crore, Bank Guarantee facility sublimit of Rs. 22.48 crore, short-term,
non-fund based limits/ (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Metal Link Alloys Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 168.4 Suspended
Fac
Mica Industries Ltd NFBL A4 290 Reaffirmed
Mica Industries Ltd NFBL A4 290 Reaffirmed
Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-LC A4 40 Assigned
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
* Rs 4.00 crore is one way convertible to short term Letter of Credit facility
Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Fund Based and Non A3+ 5500 Revised
FBL - ST Scale from
A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 160 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ 225 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed
B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 23 Suspended
B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 46 Suspended
B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk lines B+ 5.1 Suspended
Fortis Health Management TL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed
(North) Ltd (SO)
Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 128 Reaffirmed
(North) Ltd (SO)!
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 250000 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 847960 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Hdfc Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed
Hdfc Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed
Programme
Himalaya Residency (P) Ltd TL B+ 200 Suspended
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd TL BBB+ 457.7 Revised
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs 70.19 crores)
Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd FBL BBB+ 800 Revised
from
BBB
(reduced from Rs 87.00 crores)
Idfc Ltd NCD programme AAA 180000 Assigned
Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB 110 Assigned
Ltd
Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 105 Reaffirmed
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 69.4 Upgraded
from
BB+
(Reduced from Rs, 24.20 crore)
Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 270 Upgraded
from
BB+
(Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore)
Marougen Education Foundation TL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Metal Link Alloys Ltd LT loans & working BBB-/ 680 Suspended
capital Fac
Mica Industries Ltd FBL B 120 Revised
from
B+
Mica Industries Ltd TL B 39 Revised
from
B+
Mica Industries Ltd FBL B 120 Revised
from
B+
Mica Industries Ltd TL B 39 Revised
from
B+
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 50 Assigned
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 19 Assigned
Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac Rs. 0.56 BBB- 5.6 Assigned
Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B 30 Assigned
Sanskriti Society For Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended
Education, Research And
Development
Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 280 Upgraded
from
B+
Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt TL, D 58.2 Suspended
Ltd
Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt FBL D 55 Suspended
Ltd
Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT, FBL - TL B 68.4 Reaffirmed
And Agro Producer Co. Ltd
(reduced from Rs.7.88 crore
Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT, FBL - CC B 30 Reaffirmed
And Agro Producer Co. Ltd
(enhanced from Rs.1.40 crore)
Sky Line Infra Heights Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 150 Assigned
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Spine Arthroscopic And Joint TL Fac BB- 160 Upgraded
from
Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd B+
Spine Arthroscopic And Joint FB Fac (LT) BB- 8 Upgraded
from
Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd B+
Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL - LT Scale BBB 27250* Reaffirmed
*includes rupee term loans of Rs. 2047.95 Cr. and ECB of US$ 150 mn;
total term loan amount is capped at Rs. 2725 Cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)