Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 15 Reaffirmed (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A1 222 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management Non-FB Limits A1 650 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Hdfc Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd NFBL A2+ 4059.7 Revised from A2 (enhanced from Rs 304.55 crores) Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL* A3 224.8 Upgraded from A4+ *- Rs. 5.00 crore, Bank Guarantee facility sublimit of Rs. 22.48 crore, short-term, non-fund based limits/ (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Metal Link Alloys Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A3 168.4 Suspended Fac Mica Industries Ltd NFBL A4 290 Reaffirmed Mica Industries Ltd NFBL A4 290 Reaffirmed Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd ST NFBL-LC A4 40 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd BG* A4+ 130 Reaffirmed * Rs 4.00 crore is one way convertible to short term Letter of Credit facility Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd Fund Based and Non A3+ 5500 Revised FBL - ST Scale from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd FBL A+ 160 Reaffirmed (SO) Abhisar Buildwell Pvt Ltd Unallocated A+ 225 Reaffirmed (SO) Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Akasaki Technology Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 10 Reaffirmed B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 23 Suspended B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd TL B+ 46 Suspended B.P Packaings Pvt Ltd Unallocated Bk lines B+ 5.1 Suspended Fortis Health Management TL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO) Fortis Health Management FB Limits A+ 128 Reaffirmed (North) Ltd (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 250000 Assigned Hdfc Ltd NCDs AAA 847960 Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Subordinated Debt AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Programme Hdfc Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Hdfc Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Himalaya Residency (P) Ltd TL B+ 200 Suspended Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd TL BBB+ 457.7 Revised from BBB (reduced from Rs 70.19 crores) Hindusthan Vidyut Products Ltd FBL BBB+ 800 Revised from BBB (reduced from Rs 87.00 crores) Idfc Ltd NCD programme AAA 180000 Assigned Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB 110 Assigned Ltd Khalilabad Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 105 Reaffirmed Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 69.4 Upgraded from BB+ (Reduced from Rs, 24.20 crore) Maheshwari Logistics Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 270 Upgraded from BB+ (Enhanced from Rs. 24.00 crore) Marougen Education Foundation TL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Metal Link Alloys Ltd LT loans & working BBB-/ 680 Suspended capital Fac Mica Industries Ltd FBL B 120 Revised from B+ Mica Industries Ltd TL B 39 Revised from B+ Mica Industries Ltd FBL B 120 Revised from B+ Mica Industries Ltd TL B 39 Revised from B+ Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 50 Assigned Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 19 Assigned Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac Rs. 0.56 BBB- 5.6 Assigned Samarth Sai Logistics Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B 30 Assigned Sanskriti Society For Bk Fac B+ 100 Suspended Education, Research And Development Savfab Buildtech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 280 Upgraded from B+ Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt TL, D 58.2 Suspended Ltd Shree Charbhuja Spinners Pvt FBL D 55 Suspended Ltd Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT, FBL - TL B 68.4 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd (reduced from Rs.7.88 crore Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Milk LT, FBL - CC B 30 Reaffirmed And Agro Producer Co. Ltd (enhanced from Rs.1.40 crore) Sky Line Infra Heights Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 150 Assigned Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Southern Cooling Towers Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Spine Arthroscopic And Joint TL Fac BB- 160 Upgraded from Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd B+ Spine Arthroscopic And Joint FB Fac (LT) BB- 8 Upgraded from Replacement Centre Pvt Ltd B+ Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd TL - LT Scale BBB 27250* Reaffirmed *includes rupee term loans of Rs. 2047.95 Cr. and ECB of US$ 150 mn; total term loan amount is capped at Rs. 2725 Cr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)