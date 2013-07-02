Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS ------------------- Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST Non-FBL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Aditya Telelink Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 60 Suspended Anglo-French Drugs & ST Non-FBL A3+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd E&C Projects Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 15 Reaffirmed Indian Commerce & Industries Non-FB Fac A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Indian Commerce & Industries Fund based A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility Indian Commerce & Industries Fund based A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL A3 1350 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 63.50 crore earlier) K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 87 Upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from Rs 3.60 crore earlier) Kothari Fermentation And Non-fund based A4+ 25 Assigned Biochem Ltd facility Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd Non Fund Based A3 30 Assigned Working Capital Limits Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.64 crore) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2+ 1100 Reaffirmed Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Srs Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 4750 Reaffirmed Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2+ 1250 Reaffirmed Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Sunstar Overseas Ltd WC Fac A3 6040 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs 561.00 Crore Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS ------------------- Aakar Construction Fund based-TL BB 97.5 Assigned Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT TL A- 456.6 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT FB Limits - CC A- 250 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Aditya Telelink Pvt Ltd WC BB 120 Suspended Amarnath Cold Storage CC D 42.2 Assigned Amarnath Cold Storage TL D 16.4 Assigned Anglo-French Drugs & LT FBL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 27 Reaffirmed E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL B- 20 Reaffirmed E&C Projects Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B- 8 Reaffirmed Indian Commerce & Industries Fund based facility BBB 45 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd K. V. Aromatics Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 50 Upgraded from BB+ (enhanced from Rs 2.50 crore earlier) Kay International Ltd Bk limits BBB- 105 Suspended / A3 Kothari Fermentation And FB Fac (CC) BB+ 50 Assigned Biochem Ltd Kothari Fermentation And Unallocated BB+ / 35 Assigned Biochem Ltd A4+ Krishna Ferro Products Ltd TL D 157.3 Assigned Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Fund Based Working D 80 Assigned Capital Krishna Ferro Products Ltd Non- fund based D 12.7 Assigned Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd EPC B 51.8 Reaffirmed (revised from 3.70 crore) Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd PSC B 46.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.10 crore) Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.70 crore) M/S. Naresh N Shah Fund Based - TL BB- 141.5 Suspended Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 678.7 Upgraded from BBB+ Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - CC A- 400 Upgraded from BBB+ Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - CC D 4710 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 355.71 crore) Rana Sugars Ltd FB Limits - TL D 1655 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 195.82 crore) Rana Sugars Ltd Non-FBL D 285 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 53.69 crore) Rns Earthmovers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd TL BBB- 272.5 Assigned Safeflex International Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 180 Assigned Capital Limits- LT/ST / A3 Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 52 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.42 crore) Samaya Stuctures Fund Based B 100 Assigned Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT TL A- 465.5 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT FB Limits - CC A- 250 Upgraded from Ltd BBB+ Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 767.9 Upgraded from BBB+ Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - CC A- 500 Upgraded from BBB+ Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT TL A- 1187.5 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BBB+ Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT FB Limits - CC A- 997.5 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BBB+ Srs Ltd LT FBL BBB- 2140 Reaffirmed (reduced from 388.85 CR) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 533.4 Upgraded from BBB+ Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - CC A- 400 Upgraded from BBB+ Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BBB- 790 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs 30.00 Crore Sunstar Overseas Ltd TL BBB- 655.6 Reaffirmed Enhancement in limits from Rs 58.40 Crore Utkal Galvanizers Ltd TL D 3.8 Suspended Utkal Galvanizers Ltd CC Fac D 170 Suspended Utkal Galvanizers Ltd non fund based Bk Fac D 455 Suspended V K Packwell Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 125 Suspended Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 261.1 Upgraded from BBB+ Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits - CC A- 200 Upgraded from BBB+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ Rating watch with positive implication # Rating Watch with Developing implications @ Rating Watch with Negative Implications % Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.