COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Archidply Industries Ltd non-FB, Bk Fac A4 262.5 Reaffirmed
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST fund based and NFBL A4 15 Assigned
Boutique International (P) Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Assigned
Chintamani Commodities LC/BG A4 20 Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 200 crore)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 450 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 50 crore)
Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1975 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 249.5 crore)
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 30 revised from
A4
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 37.5 revised from
A4
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC and BG* A4 122.5 Reaffirmed
* includes bank guarantee of Rs 3.00 crore which is a sublimit of LC
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd NFBL- Forward Contract A4 0.7 Reaffirmed
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ksh International Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 90 revised from
Fac A3+
Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd Foreign/Inland LC* A4 20 Assigned
*Sub-limit of Cash Credit
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned
Ltd
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt FBP/FBD A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LOC A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.3 Reaffirmed
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 45 revised from
A4
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 20 revised from
A4
Shrinath Engineerings Off Grid and 'SP 3B' Assigned
Decentralized Solar
Applications
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Archidply Industries Ltd TL Fac BB- 204.6 Upgraded from
B-
(revised from Rs 14.87 crore)
Archidply Industries Ltd CC Fac BB- 390 Upgraded from
B-
(revised from Rs 36.85 crore)
Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 75 Assigned
Boutique International (P) Ltd LT: FBL B+ 50 Assigned
Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 300 Reaffirmed
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac B+ 90 Suspended
Chintamani Commodities TL B+ 10.2 Reaffirmed
Chintamani Commodities FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Chintamani Commodities Unallocated FBL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Disha Industries Ltd FBL- LT B 448.3 Assigned
G S Cold Storage LT - Fund Based- CC B 28.5 Suspended
G S Cold Storage LT - Fund Based- TL B 35.5 Suspended
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL A+ 1500 Assigned
Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 468.5 Revised from
BB
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 350 Revised from
BB
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- TL C 364.8 Reaffirmed
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- CC C 159.3 Reaffirmed
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- Working Capital C 135.2 Reaffirmed
TL
Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- Funded Interest C 108.6 Reaffirmed
TL
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1350 Reaffirmed
Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 108.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 20.08 crore)
Ksh International Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB+ 100 revised from
BBB
Reduced from Rs 15.0 crore
Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 180 revised from
BBB
Enhanced from Rs 13.0 crore
Ktc Threads Llp LT FB Fac B 123.9 Suspended
La Hospin Hotels And Resorts TL D 84.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
La Hospin Hotels And Resorts CC D 1.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Unallocated Limits D 14 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AA+ 5000 Assigned
Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt CC B 5 Assigned
Ltd
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 145.5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Pumps Ltd FBL- CC BB 430 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Simplex Buildcon Llp Proposed Bk Limits BBB 200 Assigned
Sant Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 170 Suspended
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC BB- 110 Upgraded from
Ltd B+
Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL BB- 86.5 Upgraded from
Ltd B+
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 200 Revised from
BB
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 300 Revised from
BB
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 390 Revised from
BB
Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 750 Revised from
BB
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT- Bk Loans BB+ 1627.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
