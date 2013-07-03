Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archidply Industries Ltd non-FB, Bk Fac A4 262.5 Reaffirmed Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd ST fund based and NFBL A4 15 Assigned Boutique International (P) Ltd ST FBL A4 120 Assigned Chintamani Commodities LC/BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 200 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, non FB Fac A1+ 450 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 50 crore) Godrej Agrovet Ltd ST, ST loans A1+ 1975 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 249.5 crore) Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 30 revised from A4 Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 37.5 revised from A4 Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd Non FBL- LOC and BG* A4 122.5 Reaffirmed * includes bank guarantee of Rs 3.00 crore which is a sublimit of LC Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd NFBL- Forward Contract A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ksh International Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A4+ 90 revised from Fac A3+ Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd Foreign/Inland LC* A4 20 Assigned *Sub-limit of Cash Credit Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt Packing Credit A4 50 Assigned Ltd Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt FBP/FBD A4 70 Assigned Ltd Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt LOC A4 20 Assigned Ltd Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 17.3 Reaffirmed Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A3 45 revised from A4 Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 20 revised from A4 Shrinath Engineerings Off Grid and 'SP 3B' Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Archidply Industries Ltd TL Fac BB- 204.6 Upgraded from B- (revised from Rs 14.87 crore) Archidply Industries Ltd CC Fac BB- 390 Upgraded from B- (revised from Rs 36.85 crore) Avni Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 75 Assigned Boutique International (P) Ltd LT: FBL B+ 50 Assigned Centaur Mercantile Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 300 Reaffirmed Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac B+ 90 Suspended Chintamani Commodities TL B+ 10.2 Reaffirmed Chintamani Commodities FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Chintamani Commodities Unallocated FBL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Disha Industries Ltd FBL- LT B 448.3 Assigned G S Cold Storage LT - Fund Based- CC B 28.5 Suspended G S Cold Storage LT - Fund Based- TL B 35.5 Suspended Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, FB Fac A+ 600 Reaffirmed Godrej Agrovet Ltd LT, TL A+ 1500 Assigned Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Cotton Spinning Mills FB Fac B+ 55 Reaffirmed Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 468.5 Revised from BB Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 350 Revised from BB Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- TL C 364.8 Reaffirmed Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- CC C 159.3 Reaffirmed Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- Working Capital C 135.2 Reaffirmed TL Indian Pulp & Paper Pvt Ltd FBL- Funded Interest C 108.6 Reaffirmed TL Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 1350 Reaffirmed Kataria Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 108.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.08 crore) Ksh International Pvt Ltd Long-TL BB+ 100 revised from BBB Reduced from Rs 15.0 crore Ksh International Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 180 revised from BBB Enhanced from Rs 13.0 crore Ktc Threads Llp LT FB Fac B 123.9 Suspended La Hospin Hotels And Resorts TL D 84.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd La Hospin Hotels And Resorts CC D 1.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Unallocated Limits D 14 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahalaxmi Wire Drawings Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NCD programme AA+ 5000 Assigned Mohta Plywood Industries Pvt CC B 5 Assigned Ltd Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 80 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 145.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Pumps Ltd FBL- CC BB 430 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Simplex Buildcon Llp Proposed Bk Limits BBB 200 Assigned Sant Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 170 Suspended Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt CC BB- 110 Upgraded from Ltd B+ Shree Gopinath Paper Mills Pvt TL BB- 86.5 Upgraded from Ltd B+ Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 200 Revised from BB Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 300 Revised from BB Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based -TL BBB- 390 Revised from BB Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC BBB- 750 Revised from BB Vistaar Financial Services Pvt LT- Bk Loans BB+ 1627.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)