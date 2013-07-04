Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crescent Tanners Pvt Ltd ST fund based and non A4 47 Suspended fund Fac Deutsche Asset Management DWS Treasury Fund ICRA]A1 + - Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Cash Plan mfs Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd Stand By Line Of A4 9 Assigned Credit Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd BG A4 2 Assigned Godrej Properties Ltd CP Programme A1+ 4000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs.200 crore) Godrej Properties Ltd ST-Fund Based A1+ 3850 Assigned Shoe Tecnik International ST fund based and non A4 25 Suspended Corporation fund Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crescent Tanners Pvt Ltd LT Fac B+ 40 Suspended Delhi Airport Metro Express Rupee TL A (SO)@15085 Pvt Ltd Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 62 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Fund Based A+ 5000** Assigned **includes sub-limit of Rs.10 crore for Non-Fund Based Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-Fund Based A+ 1505* Assigned *Rs.150 crore is interchangeable to fund based Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed A+ / 6645 Assigned A1+ Mahavir Glass Enterprise CC B+ 10 Assigned Mahavir Glass Enterprise TL B+ 53.4 Assigned Maniam Properties Pvt Ltd TL D 1000 Reaffirmed Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 240 Assigned Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB+ 400 Revised from BB SGC Logistic Solutions Ltd Proposed FBL BB 300 Assigned Shiv Shakti International FBL B 55 Assigned Shiv Shakti International Unallocated B 5 Assigned Shoe Tecnik International LT Fac B+ 60 Suspended Corporation The Manimahesh Hydel Power FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended Projects Co-Operative Society The Manimahesh Hydel Power Non FB Fac B+ 11.5 Suspended Projects Co-Operative Society Tirupati Buildcon Pvt Ltd FB Limits - CC BB+ 200 Revised from BBB- Tirupati Buildcon Pvt Ltd Fund bases limits - TL BB+ 71.3 Revised from BBB- Tirupati Buildcon Pvt Ltd Unallocated fund based BB+ 39.5 Revised from BBB- Tirupati Buildcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ 490.4 Revised from BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)