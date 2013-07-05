Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. Melaram & Sons Non-fund based-LOC A4 350 Reaffirmed Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4.2 Assigned Kalyani Technoforge Ltd NFBL A4+ 700 Upgraded from A4 L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1 850 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 111 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 140 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 350 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4+ 60 Reaffirmed * Sub-Limit of Rs 10.00 crore fund based limits (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4+ 1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban TL B+ 229.1 Upgraded from Infrastructure Ltd D (earlier Rs. 140 crore) Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban NFBL B+ 99.5 Upgraded from Infrastructure Ltd D (earlier Rs. 42 crore) B. Melaram & Sons Fund based-CC* B+ 70 Revised from BB- *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 42.5 Assigned Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 5.6 Assigned Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 219 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore) Interra Infotech India Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned Interra Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 5 Assigned Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Rupee TL BB+ 350 Upgraded from BB Kalyani Technoforge Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Upgraded from BB L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL A 1220.7 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac A 800 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd LT / ST Proposed A1/ 225.3 Reaffirmed A Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 629 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 350 Assigned Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 81.6 Upgraded from B- Shakti Industries FBL B 92.5 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 60 Assigned Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 16.5 Assigned Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 262.5 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Education Society LT Unallocated BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Sokeo Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 200 Assigned Surinder Kumar & Co FBL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Unallocated BBB 20 Reaffirmed Tanish Associates LT FB limit BB- 120 Suspended Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs 1.60 crore) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)