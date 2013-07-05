Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. Melaram & Sons Non-fund based-LOC A4 350 Reaffirmed
Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 4.2 Assigned
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd NFBL A4+ 700 Upgraded from
A4
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Non FB Fac A1 850 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Non FBL A1+ 111 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 140 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 350 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd NFBL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd NFBL* A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
* Sub-Limit of Rs 10.00 crore fund based limits (enhanced from Rs 4.00 crore)
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Limit A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban TL B+ 229.1 Upgraded from
Infrastructure Ltd D
(earlier Rs. 140 crore)
Aipl Ambuja Housing And Urban NFBL B+ 99.5 Upgraded from
Infrastructure Ltd D
(earlier Rs. 42 crore)
B. Melaram & Sons Fund based-CC* B+ 70 Revised from
BB-
*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 42.5 Assigned
Focus Shoes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 5.6 Assigned
Gangaram Synthetics Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 219 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore)
Interra Infotech India Pvt Ltd TL Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Interra Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 5 Assigned
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd Rupee TL BB+ 350 Upgraded from
BB
Kalyani Technoforge Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Upgraded from
BB
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL A 1220.7 Reaffirmed
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd FB Fac A 800 Reaffirmed
L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd LT / ST Proposed A1/ 225.3 Reaffirmed
A
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT Loan AA- 629 Reaffirmed
Munjal Auto Industries Ltd FBL AA- 110 Reaffirmed
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 350 Assigned
Prafful Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 81.6 Upgraded from
B-
Shakti Industries FBL B 92.5 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 60 Assigned
Shivam Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 16.5 Assigned
Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Education Society LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 262.5 Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Education Society LT Unallocated BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed
Sokeo Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB- 200 Assigned
Surinder Kumar & Co FBL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd TL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Swiss Glascoat Equipments Ltd Unallocated BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Tanish Associates LT FB limit BB- 120 Suspended
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 9 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs 1.60 crore)
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)