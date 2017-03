Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 6 & 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Amit Metaliks Ltd ST, non fund based D 50 Suspended LOC Fac Barclays Investments & Loans CP A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 1500 crore) Bhansali International FB limits - ST scale A4 86 Assigned Bhansali International Non FB limits - ST A4 8 Assigned scale Bhawani Industries Ltd Non-FBL D 380 Revised from A4+ Bhuruka Gases Ltd NFBL A4+ 15 Assigned Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 85 Suspended Fac Indian Cane Power Ltd NFBL A4 365 Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments ST: FB Fac A4 105 Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments ST: Non-FB Fac A4 1.2 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Non FBL A3 1025 Upgraded from A4+ JSK Industries Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac (LC) A2 2710 Upgraded from A3+ Karur Vysya Bank CDs programme A1+ 30000 Assigned (enhanced from 2,000 crore) Magna Publishing Co. Ltd ST, Non-FB limits A4 15 Suspended Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 4 Assigned Mcleod Russel India Ltd Non Fund Based Bk Fac A1+ 188 Reaffirmed Mcleod Russel India Ltd CP Programme A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Mil Steel And Power Ltd non-FB Fac A4 75 Suspended Milkfood Ltd Non-FBL A4 35 Reaffirmed Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra Non-FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 5.0 crore) Premier Enterprises ST - Fund based A3 200 Upgraded from A4+ Premier Enterprises ST - Non-fund based A3 50 Upgraded from (sublimit) A4+ RLJ Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LC A4 65 Reaffirmed Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 23 Reaffirmed Stallion Garments ST - FB Fac D 120 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 85 Assigned Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC* A4 30 Assigned *Sublimit of Cash Credit Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Reaffirmed Visa Suncoke Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 2000 Assigned Yamuna Syndicate Ltd NFBL A2 3 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Milkfood Ltd Fixed Deposits MB+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 17500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 4262.9 Reaffirmed Revised from 718.05 Cr Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 4000 Withdrawn Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ / 12500 Reaffirmed A1+ Agarwal Properties And LT FB Fac B 100 Assigned Developers ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AA+ 2750 Reaffirmed (SO) Amit Metaliks Ltd TL D 265.1 Suspended Amit Metaliks Ltd fund based working D 433 Suspended capital Fac Amneal Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 1200 Upgraded from BB Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company LT: FBL BBB- 468.7 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Barclays Investments & Loans NCD AA+ 7850 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd (reduced from Rs. 2560 crore) Barclays Investments & Loans Principal Protected AA+ 16845.2 Reaffirmed (India) Ltd LT ELD programme (reduced from Rs. 2454.10 crore) Bhansali Industries FB limits - LT scale BB- 50 Assigned Bhansali Industries TL - LT scale BB- 30 Assigned Bhansali International FB limits - LT scale BB- 10 Assigned Bhawani Industries Ltd FBL D 550 Revised from BB+ Bhuruka Gases Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 161 Assigned Bhuruka Gases Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 24 Assigned Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B- 289.4 Assigned Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied Limit) B- 10.6 Assigned Competent Dyestuff & Allied LT FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC C 73.7 Assigned D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL C 56.6 Assigned D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated C 19.7 Assigned Elmatics Engineers Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB+ 15 Suspended Ganesh Rice Mills LT FBL B 180 Assigned Globus Institute Of Bk Fac ICRA]BBB- 130 Suspended Engineering & Technology Indian Cane Power Ltd FBL B+ 1300 Revised from B- Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+ 650 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 1875 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers A+/ 245 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ Jayachitra Garments LT: TL Fac BB 11.9 Reaffirmed JBM Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB- 107.1 Upgraded from BB+ JBM Auto Ltd Fund Based and Non-FBL BBB-/ 412.5 Upgraded from A3 BB+ / A4+ JBM Auto Ltd TL ICRA]BBB- 334.1 Upgraded from BB+ JBM Auto Ltd CC ICRA]BBB- 515 Upgraded from BB+ JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (TL) BBB+ 64.4 Upgraded from BBB JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac (CC) BBB+ 620 Upgraded from BBB JSK Industries Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac (BG) BBB+ 2680 Upgraded from BBB Kalyan Jewellers Madurai TL BBB 3.3 Withdrawn Kalyan Jewellers Madurai LT - FB Fac BBB 120 Withdrawn Knowledge Education Foundation FBL- TL D 65 Assigned Luxmi Rice Mill Fund Based - LT B 150 Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crores) Madura Garments Lifestyle NCD AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Retail Co. Ltd (SO) Magna Publishing Co. Ltd TL B+ 18.7 Suspended Magna Publishing Co. Ltd LT, FB limits B+ 27.5 Suspended Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 49 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.80 crore) Manju Shree Syntex Pvt Ltd TL B+ 32.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.72 crore) Maruti Ginning And Pressing Fund based- CC B+ 50 Assigned Industries Maruti Ginning And Pressing Fund based- Proposed B+ 10.5 Assigned Industries Limit Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 350 Assigned (SO) Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac AA+ 3000 Upgraded from AA (enhanced from Rs 210.4 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd LT loan AA+ 925 Upgraded from AA (enhanced from 54.4 crore) Mcleod Russel India Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac* AA+ / 1270 Upgraded from A1+ AA/ Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 101.0 crore)* Interchangeable between short term and long term facilities Mil Steel And Power Ltd FB Fac BB- 50 Suspended Milkfood Ltd FBL BB 470 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd TL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Milkfood Ltd Unallocated limits BB 152.9 Reaffirmed Nagesh Knitwears Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 68 Suspended / A4 Narayandas Phoolchand Mishra FB Fac BB 40 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 2.5 crore) Pacific Industries Ltd TL BBB 8 Assigned Pacific Industries Ltd Proposed TL BBB 172 Assigned Prasunco Traders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 50 Suspended Precision Engineering fund based and non FB D 185.9 Suspended Corporation Fac Raks Pharma Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 92.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Raks Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 75 Reaffirmed (SO) Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt TL BBB 935.9 Assigned Ltd RJP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd non fund based BG BB / 400 Suspended facility A4 RLJ Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 70.8 (Reduced from Rs. 9.10 crore) RLJ Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 70 Reaffirmed RLJ Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied BB 24.2 Assigned Rushabhdev Infraprojects Pvt TL B 100 Assigned Ltd Sarvottam Enterprise CC B+ 70 Assigned Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd TL BB 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.36 crore) Shabnam Petrofils Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 80 Reaffirmed Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha FBL B+ 67 Assigned Samiti Shri Wardhman Takniki Shiksha Non-FBL B+ 33 Assigned Samiti Siva Sankara Paper Mills CC B+ 90 Assigned Siva Sankara Paper Mills TL B+ 6.2 Assigned Siva Sankara Paper Mills Unallocated Limits B+/ 33.8 Assigned A4 SKB Project India Pvt Ltd FBL- CC BB- 22.5 Downgraded from BB Reduced from Rs 2.50CR SKB Project India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL- BG BB- 50 Downgraded from BB (Reduced from Rs 7.00CR SKB Project India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 22.5 Downgraded from BB Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 149.7 Upgraded from BB Stallion Garments LT - TL D 141.1 Reaffirmed Stallion Garments LT - CC D 100 Reaffirmed Starlit Power Systems Ltd FBL BB- 65 Assigned Starlit Power Systems Ltd TL BB- 4.5 Assigned Starlit Power Systems Ltd Bill Discounting BB- 20 Assigned Limits Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 100 Assigned Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB/ 455 Assigned A4 Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 64 Assigned Tirupati Tubes Pvt Ltd TL B+ 16 Assigned TVS CSL Two Wheeler Loan Pool Purchaser Payouts AA+ Withdrawn DA Mar-12 (SO) Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC B 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL B 220 Reaffirmed Unitech Bright Steel Industries FB Fac BB- 80 Suspended UR Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB+ 100 Assigned Vardhman Industrial Steel Pvt LT FB Fac B 120 Assigned Ltd Vihang Hospitality Llp LT FB Fac B 66 Suspended Visa Suncoke Ltd FBL BBB 500 Assigned Yamuna Syndicate Ltd FBL BBB 99 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 