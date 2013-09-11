BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL A4+ 13000 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL A4 46.5 Suspended Lupin Ltd ST FBF A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd ST NFBF A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LOC and A3 29 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 756 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys NFBL* A4+ 22.4 Assigned (India) Ltd *Non fund based limit includes BG of Rs 2.00 crore and derivate limit of Rs 0.24 crore Zetatek Industries Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 320 Reaffirmed A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 2150 Assigned Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FBL (Export Bills B+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting) B Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 250 Reaffirmed Emco Energy Ltd TL programme BBB- 26100 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme BB 394.1 Assigned Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd TL programme BB 34050 Revised from BB+ Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd NFBL BB 4500 Revised from BB+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL BBB- 3287 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd ST loan programme BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation NFBL BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd NCD# A+ 500 Assigned # the issue is proposed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB- 150 Suspended Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL BB- 148.3 Suspended Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA - Assigned Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)! Fund - Series 1 & 2 Lupin Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT FBF AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT NFBF AA+ 400 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 9.17 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL (proposed) BB- 44 Revised from B+ Sri Seetha Rama Raw & Boiled CC B+ 48 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Seetha Rama Raw & Boiled Unallocated limits B+ / 62 Assigned Rice Mill A4 Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys FBL - CC BB 120 Assigned (India) Ltd Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys FBL - TL BB 41.1 Assigned (India) Ltd Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT, FBL -TL B- 1700 Suspended Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT, FBL -CC B- 1300 Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd BG BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd Unallocated BB 85 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says compared to last financial year's turnover, turnover has increased by approximately 20% during FY 2016-17
** Property developer says sales volumes and values up by 18 pct and 35 pct respectively on qtr-to-qtr basis as part of Q4 operational update on Tues