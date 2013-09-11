Sep 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 15 Reaffirmed A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Ltd NFBL A4+ 13000 Reaffirmed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd ST-NFBL A4 46.5 Suspended Lupin Ltd ST FBF A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd ST NFBF A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LOC and A3 29 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 756 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys NFBL* A4+ 22.4 Assigned (India) Ltd *Non fund based limit includes BG of Rs 2.00 crore and derivate limit of Rs 0.24 crore Zetatek Industries Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 320 Reaffirmed A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Amarprakash Developers Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 2150 Assigned Blackstone Gem & Jewellery FBL (Export Bills B+ 150 Upgraded from Discounting) B Cinematica Digitals Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB 250 Reaffirmed Emco Energy Ltd TL programme BBB- 26100 Reaffirmed Gmr Energy Ltd TL programme BB 394.1 Assigned Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd TL programme BB 34050 Revised from BB+ Gmr Kamalanga Energy Ltd NFBL BB 4500 Revised from BB+ Gmr Power Corporation Ltd FBL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd NFBL BBB- 3287 Reaffirmed Gmr Power Corporation Ltd ST loan programme BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation FBL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Gmr Vemagiri Power Generation NFBL BBB- 2700 Reaffirmed Ltd Indo-Us Mim Tec Pvt Ltd NCD# A+ 500 Assigned # the issue is proposed Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC BB- 150 Suspended Jet Granito Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - TL BB- 148.3 Suspended Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Capital AAA - Assigned Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented mfs(SO)! Fund - Series 1 & 2 Lupin Ltd NCD AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT FBF AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT NFBF AA+ 400 Reaffirmed P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 9.17 crore P. S. Steel Tubes Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL (proposed) BB- 44 Revised from B+ Sri Seetha Rama Raw & Boiled CC B+ 48 Assigned Rice Mill Sri Seetha Rama Raw & Boiled Unallocated limits B+ / 62 Assigned Rice Mill A4 Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys FBL - CC BB 120 Assigned (India) Ltd Sri Venkatesh Iron & Alloys FBL - TL BB 41.1 Assigned (India) Ltd Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT, FBL -TL B- 1700 Suspended Vitthal Corporation Ltd LT, FBL -CC B- 1300 Suspended Zetatek Industries Ltd CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd BG BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd Unallocated BB 85 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)