Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt ST scale- NFBL A4 206.7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 10.00 Cr)
Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Assigned
(Fund Based)
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)
Map Corp Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit* A4 30 Assigned
*Sublimit of Cash Credit
Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd Import LOC# A4 30 Reaffirmed
#sublimit of Cash credit
Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 42.5 Reaffirmed
(LC) Limit
Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Non FBL - BG A4+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A2 3020 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 292.0cr)
Prism Cement Ltd ST Loan A2 800 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 50.0cr)
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 85 Reaffirmed
Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Assigned
Facility
Smile Microfinance Ltd - Gama PTC Series A1 A2+ Withdrawn
Trust March 2013 I (SO)!
! Conditional mark
Smile Rel Nov-12 PTC Series A1 A2+ Withdrawn
(SO)!
! Conditional Mark
Smile Rel Nov-12 PTC Series A2 A3 Withdrawn
(SO)!
! Conditional Mark
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned
Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpha Design Technologies Pvt LT scale- FBL B+ 272.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL C 48.7 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 77.00 Crore)
Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 500 Assigned
Finance Co. Ltd Programme
Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL D 34380 Revised from
BB
Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 9900 Upgraded from
BBB
Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Assigned
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Assigned
(Fund Based)*
* The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)
Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 50 Assigned
(Non-Fund Based)* A2
* The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities
Janpath Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 145 Reaffirmed
Map Corp Pvt Ltd CC B 150 Assigned
Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd CC* B+ 160 Reaffirmed
* includes sublimit of Rs. 6.00 crore (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore)
Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 157.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 18.65 crore)
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed
N Mohanlal Railtrack Pvt Ltd LT CC facility BB 80 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crores
N Mohanlal Railtrack Pvt Ltd Short -term non-FBL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 3.0 crores
Nanda Infra Construction Pvt FBL - CC BB 60 Assigned
Ltd
Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Assigned
Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting BB 200 Assigned
Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd BG BB 40 Assigned
Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB/ 50 Assigned
A4
Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 3250 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 375.0cr)
Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10804.8 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 1,060.48cr)
Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 267.4 Revised from
AA-
(enhanced from 15.5 cr)
Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD programme A- 6400 Assigned
enhanced from Rs. 628 crore
Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 20 Assigned
Sharp Engineers CC BB 49.5 Assigned
Sharp Engineers TL BB 39 Assigned
Sharp Engineers Unallocated BB 6 Assigned
Sobha Developers Ltd Fund Based working A- 3650 Revised from
capital limits BBB+
(Revised from Rs. 400.00 crore)
Sobha Developers Ltd TL A- 6480 Revised from
BBB+
(Revised from Rs. 738.00 crore)
Sobha Developers Ltd Non Fund Based A- 1250 Revised from
working capital limits BBB+
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills TL Fac C+ 176 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills FB Fac C+ 70 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills Proposed LT FB Fac C+ 4 Reaffirmed
India Pvt Ltd
Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL -TL BB+ 55 Assigned
Assemblys Pvt Ltd
Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL - CC BB+ 30 Assigned
Assemblys Pvt Ltd
Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC BB- 45 Assigned
Tcl Cables Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned
Tcl Cables Ltd NFBL B+ 50 Assigned
Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 Reaffirmed
Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 623.2 Assigned
Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated B+ 6.8 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
