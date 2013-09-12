Sep 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt ST scale- NFBL A4 206.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 10.00 Cr) Cheema Spintex Ltd ST NFBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 2573.2 Assigned (Fund Based) Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac A2 1253.4 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Map Corp Pvt Ltd Packaging Credit* A4 30 Assigned *Sublimit of Cash Credit Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd Import LOC# A4 30 Reaffirmed #sublimit of Cash credit Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit A3 42.5 Reaffirmed (LC) Limit Nanda Infra Construction Pvt Non FBL - BG A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd LOC A4 40 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd Non-FBL A2 3020 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 292.0cr) Prism Cement Ltd ST Loan A2 800 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 50.0cr) Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd FBL A3 250 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3 15 Reaffirmed Rolex Hosiery Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3 85 Reaffirmed Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4+ 60 Assigned Facility Smile Microfinance Ltd - Gama PTC Series A1 A2+ Withdrawn Trust March 2013 I (SO)! ! Conditional mark Smile Rel Nov-12 PTC Series A1 A2+ Withdrawn (SO)! ! Conditional Mark Smile Rel Nov-12 PTC Series A2 A3 Withdrawn (SO)! ! Conditional Mark Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Torrent Cables Ltd NFBL A1+ 610 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpha Design Technologies Pvt LT scale- FBL B+ 272.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Cheema Spintex Ltd LT FBL C 48.7 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 77.00 Crore) Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 500 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Programme Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL D 34380 Revised from BB Csj Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 9900 Upgraded from BBB Granules India Ltd LT Loans BBB 13.8 Assigned Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 66 Assigned (Fund Based)* * The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB 126.4 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Granules India Ltd Working Capital Fac BBB / 50 Assigned (Non-Fund Based)* A2 * The facilities are sub-limits of company's Fund & Non-Fund Facilities Janpath Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed TL B 145 Reaffirmed Map Corp Pvt Ltd CC B 150 Assigned Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd CC* B+ 160 Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs. 6.00 crore (enhanced from Rs. 7.50 crore) Millenium Papers Pvt Ltd TL B+ 157.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 18.65 crore) Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Mitc Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG Limit BBB- 42.5 Reaffirmed N Mohanlal Railtrack Pvt Ltd LT CC facility BB 80 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.50 crores N Mohanlal Railtrack Pvt Ltd Short -term non-FBL BB 45 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.0 crores Nanda Infra Construction Pvt FBL - CC BB 60 Assigned Ltd Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd CC BB 20 Assigned Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting BB 200 Assigned Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd BG BB 40 Assigned Nuevosol Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB/ 50 Assigned A4 Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 3250 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 375.0cr) Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10804.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1,060.48cr) Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 267.4 Revised from AA- (enhanced from 15.5 cr) Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD programme A- 6400 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 628 crore Seth Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility BB+ 20 Assigned Sharp Engineers CC BB 49.5 Assigned Sharp Engineers TL BB 39 Assigned Sharp Engineers Unallocated BB 6 Assigned Sobha Developers Ltd Fund Based working A- 3650 Revised from capital limits BBB+ (Revised from Rs. 400.00 crore) Sobha Developers Ltd TL A- 6480 Revised from BBB+ (Revised from Rs. 738.00 crore) Sobha Developers Ltd Non Fund Based A- 1250 Revised from working capital limits BBB+ Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills TL Fac C+ 176 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills FB Fac C+ 70 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Sri V.N.S. Spinning Mills Proposed LT FB Fac C+ 4 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL -TL BB+ 55 Assigned Assemblys Pvt Ltd Suyash Auto Press Components & LT, FBL - CC BB+ 30 Assigned Assemblys Pvt Ltd Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC BB- 45 Assigned Tcl Cables Ltd FBL B+ 100 Assigned Tcl Cables Ltd NFBL B+ 50 Assigned Torrent Cables Ltd FBL A+ 380 Reaffirmed Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, FBL - TL B+ 623.2 Assigned Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd LT, FBL - Unallocated B+ 6.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 