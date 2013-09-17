Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aplab Ltd ST Fund Based - Bill A4 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 140 Reaffirmed L/C Aplab Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4 220 Reaffirmed BG ASN Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 20 suspended facility - BG ASN Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - Pledge A4 20 suspended loan Dhruv Textiles Fund Based and D 4.8 Downgraded Non-FBL - Untied from from Limits A4 Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 180 Assigned Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Non Fund based (LOC) A4 293 Withdrawn Bk facility Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd unallocated limits A4 207 Withdrawn Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 3270 Reaffirmed Ltd capital limits (enhanced from Rs 267 cr) Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 2550 Reaffirmed Ltd working capital limits* (enhanced from Rs 195 cr)/*: 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Assigned Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned JP Sortex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 200 Reaffirmed (Sublimit) (Earlier 17.00cr) Karnataka Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST, FB Fac D 230 Suspended Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST, non FB Fac D 340 Suspended M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Assigned Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ - Outstanding P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, FB Fac A4 25 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd ST, non fund based Bk D 15.2 Suspended Fac Saraswati Chemical Corporation non-FBL A4 47.5 suspended Scorpio Iron Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 200 suspended Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt ST, fund and non FB A4 175 suspended Ltd Fac Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A3 30 Withdrawn limits Tube-Weld (India) Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 40 suspended Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4 60 suspended Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aplab Ltd LT fund based - CC B+ 128 Revised from BB- Aplab Ltd LT Fund Based- WCDL B+ 132 Revised from BB- Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - CC B+ 100 suspended Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - TL B+ 20.7 suspended Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 70 Assigned D. Bhagwanji & Co TL BB- 99 Assigned DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Feb-12 II (SO) DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Jan-12 (SO) DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed Jan-12 (SO) Dhruv Textiles FBL - CC D 15 Downgraded from B+ Dhruv Textiles FBL - TL D 48.6 Downgraded from B+ Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 40 suspended Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Fund based (CC) Bk B 265 Withdrawn facility Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Fund based (Security B 75 Withdrawn Deposit) Bk facility Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Non Fund based (BG) B 75 Withdrawn Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 7510 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 617 cr) Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 64 Assigned Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB 1 Assigned Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 20 Downgraded from B+ Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 129 Downgraded from B+ Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 50 Downgraded from B+ Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 301.5 Downgraded from B+ Jivandhara Cotton Industries CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 130 Assigned Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 8 Assigned JP Sortex Pvt Ltd FBL B 400 Reaffirmed (Earlier 34.00cr) Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 1500 Reaffirmed Programme Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2500 Reaffirmed Programme Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 75 Upgraded from BB Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 230 Upgraded from BB Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed LA Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 40 Suspended LA Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd B+ B+ 15 Suspended M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 58.4 Reaffirmed M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 26.6 Reaffirmed M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT / ST FB Fac BB / 70 Reaffirmed/ A4+ Assigned Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd TL (proposed) B+ 60 Withdrawn Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore) Marmagoa Steel Ltd LT working capital Fac D 80 Suspended Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL A+/ 4451 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 503.2 Crore Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund A+/ 7000 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac A1+ revised from Rs. 600 Crore Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Outstanding Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Rupee TL BBB- 18430 reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 907 Crore) Nirmaan Rmbs PTC Series A2 A- - Reaffirmed Trust-Series-I-2013 (SO) Nirmaan Rmbs PTC Series A1 AAA - Reaffirmed Trust-Series-I-2013 (SO) Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 77.5 Assigned Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 7.4 Assigned Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB- 7 Assigned Credit P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB- 62.1 Assigned P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB- 189.5 Assigned P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, unallocated BB- 23.4 Assigned Presidency Builders And LT scale- TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Developers Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 49 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.00cr) Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries TL B+ 11 Assigned Rahul Graphites Ltd LT loans & working D 199.3 Suspended capital Fac Saraswati Chemical Corporation FB limits B 100 suspended Scorpio Iron Ltd LT working capital Fac B 5 suspended Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt LT FB Fac BB 25 suspended Ltd Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - TL B+ 3 Assigned Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - CC B+ 95 Assigned Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB- 170 Withdrawn Tata Steel Processing And LT Bonds AA- 1000 Assigned Distribution Ltd Tube-Weld (India) Ltd LT working capital Fac B- 27.5 suspended Utkal Coal Ltd TL A (SO) 1900 Reaffirmed Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 205 suspended capital Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.