Sep 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aplab Ltd ST Fund Based - Bill A4 110 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Aplab Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 140 Reaffirmed
L/C
Aplab Ltd ST Non- Fund Based - A4 220 Reaffirmed
BG
ASN Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 20 suspended
facility - BG
ASN Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - Pledge A4 20 suspended
loan
Dhruv Textiles Fund Based and D 4.8 Downgraded
Non-FBL - Untied from from
Limits A4
Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 180 Assigned
Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Non Fund based (LOC) A4 293 Withdrawn
Bk facility
Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd unallocated limits A4 207 Withdrawn
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Fund based working A1 3270 Reaffirmed
Ltd capital limits
(enhanced from Rs 267 cr)
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 630 Reaffirmed
Ltd working capital limits
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys Non-fund based A1 2550 Reaffirmed
Ltd working capital
limits*
(enhanced from Rs 195 cr)/*: 100% Interchangeable with a part of the fund based facilities
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 10 Assigned
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned
JP Sortex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit Limit A4 200 Reaffirmed
(Sublimit)
(Earlier 17.00cr)
Karnataka Bank Ltd CD Programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST, FB Fac D 230 Suspended
Marmagoa Steel Ltd ST, non FB Fac D 340 Suspended
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Assigned
Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CP/STD Programme A1+ - Outstanding
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. ST, FB Fac A4 25 Assigned
Rahul Graphites Ltd ST, non fund based Bk D 15.2 Suspended
Fac
Saraswati Chemical Corporation non-FBL A4 47.5 suspended
Scorpio Iron Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 200 suspended
Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt ST, fund and non FB A4 175 suspended
Ltd Fac
Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk A3 30 Withdrawn
limits
Tube-Weld (India) Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 40 suspended
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based Bk A4 60 suspended
Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aplab Ltd LT fund based - CC B+ 128 Revised from
BB-
Aplab Ltd LT Fund Based- WCDL B+ 132 Revised from
BB-
Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - CC B+ 100 suspended
Asn Agri Genetic Pvt Ltd FB facility - TL B+ 20.7 suspended
Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 70 Assigned
D. Bhagwanji & Co TL BB- 99 Assigned
DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Feb-12 II (SO)
DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Jan-12 (SO)
DHFL Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA - Reaffirmed
Jan-12 (SO)
Dhruv Textiles FBL - CC D 15 Downgraded
from B+
Dhruv Textiles FBL - TL D 48.6 Downgraded
from B+
Enviro Infra Engineers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 40 suspended
Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Fund based (CC) Bk B 265 Withdrawn
facility
Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Fund based (Security B 75 Withdrawn
Deposit) Bk facility
Gaurav Mercantiles Ltd Non Fund based (BG) B 75 Withdrawn
Indian Metals And Ferro Alloys TL A 7510 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 617 cr)
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 64 Assigned
Jagajampi Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac BB 1 Assigned
Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 20 Downgraded
from B+
Jalpa Enterprise Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 129 Downgraded
from B+
Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 50 Downgraded
from B+
Jalpa Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 301.5 Downgraded
from B+
Jivandhara Cotton Industries CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 130 Assigned
Jjco Press Metal Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 8 Assigned
JP Sortex Pvt Ltd FBL B 400 Reaffirmed
(Earlier 34.00cr)
Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 1500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier II Bonds A 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme
Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 75 Upgraded from
BB
Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB+ 230 Upgraded from
BB
Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed
LA Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd LT-FBL - CC B+ 40 Suspended
LA Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd B+ B+ 15 Suspended
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 58.4 Reaffirmed
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 26.6 Reaffirmed
M.M. Castings Pvt Ltd LT / ST FB Fac BB / 70 Reaffirmed/
A4+ Assigned
Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd TL (proposed) B+ 60 Withdrawn
Madhoor Buidwell Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.4.00 crore)
Marmagoa Steel Ltd LT working capital Fac D 80 Suspended
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd TL A+/ 4451 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 503.2 Crore
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Fund based & Non-fund A+/ 7000 Reaffirmed
based Bk Fac A1+
revised from Rs. 600 Crore
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Issuer Rating IrA+ - Outstanding
Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd Rupee TL BBB- 18430 reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 907 Crore)
Nirmaan Rmbs PTC Series A2 A- - Reaffirmed
Trust-Series-I-2013 (SO)
Nirmaan Rmbs PTC Series A1 AAA - Reaffirmed
Trust-Series-I-2013 (SO)
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 77.5 Assigned
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 7.4 Assigned
Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BB- 7 Assigned
Credit
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, TL BB- 62.1 Assigned
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac BB- 189.5 Assigned
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt. Ltd. LT, unallocated BB- 23.4 Assigned
Presidency Builders And LT scale- TL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Developers
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 49 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6.00cr)
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries TL B+ 11 Assigned
Rahul Graphites Ltd LT loans & working D 199.3 Suspended
capital Fac
Saraswati Chemical Corporation FB limits B 100 suspended
Scorpio Iron Ltd LT working capital Fac B 5 suspended
Shah Nanji Nagsi Exports Pvt LT FB Fac BB 25 suspended
Ltd
Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - TL B+ 3 Assigned
Shri Balaji Fibers LT, FBL - CC B+ 95 Assigned
Sushant Minerals Pvt Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB- 170 Withdrawn
Tata Steel Processing And LT Bonds AA- 1000 Assigned
Distribution Ltd
Tube-Weld (India) Ltd LT working capital Fac B- 27.5 suspended
Utkal Coal Ltd TL A (SO) 1900 Reaffirmed
Vidhata Metal Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B+ 205 suspended
capital Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)