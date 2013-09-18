Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3+ 567 Upgraded from A3 Baijnath Melaram fund based/non fund A4 850 suspended based Bk Fac Best Textiles Ltd ST FBL - Packing A4+ 250 Upgraded from Credit A4 Best Textiles Ltd ST FBL - Bill A4+ 250 Upgraded from Discounting A4 Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Assigned Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 10 Assigned (sub-limit) Fac Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 36.3 Assigned Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Assigned Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed facility Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 132.5 Assigned Parth Foils Pvt Ltd Unallocated line of A4 13.7 Assigned credit Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 5 Withdrawn (SO) Rex Polyextrusion Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4+ 56 Suspended Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 10 revised from A4 The Ratnakar Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ Assigned Programme The Ratnakar Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Foreign LOC A4 250 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Forward Cover A4 2.5 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Unallocated A4 5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- The Ratnakar Bank Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 112.5 Assigned Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB / 1017.5 Upgraded from A3+ BBB- / A3 Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB / 160.5 Upgraded from Non FB Fac A3+ BBB- / A3 Archean Chemical Industries LT, TL BB- 5650 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB+ Best Textiles Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded from C+ Best Textiles Ltd Proposed Limits^ BB 470 Assigned ^Long term proposed limits are interchangeable with short term proposed limits to the extent of Rs. 47.00 crore. If the limits are sanctioned as short term limits, a rating of A4+ will be applicable Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit B+ 460 Upgraded from Ltd B Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 173 Assigned Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 120 Assigned Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B 15.7 Assigned Charishma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 500 Assigned Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Assigned Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 10 Assigned A4+ Hari Oil & General Mills CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Hari Oil & General Mills TL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 1875 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac A1+ Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers A+/ 545 Reaffirmed Credit Fac A1+ (revised from Rs. 24.50 Crore earlier) Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 350 Reaffirmed A1+ (revised from Rs. 65.00 Crore earlier) L&T Bpp Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 18540 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 15.66 crore) Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 70 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd TL B- 70 Assigned Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd CC B- 5 Assigned Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 220 Upgraded from / A4 BB- Nanu Ram Jindal Gum & CC B+ 50 Suspended Chemicals Pvt Ltd P.K. Construction Co FBL- CC BB 30 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Co Non-FBL- BG BB 50 Reaffirmed P.K. Construction Co Unallocated limits BB 5 Reaffirmed Padmavati Infrastructure FBL B 20 Assigned Company Padmavati Infrastructure NFBL B 90 Assigned Company Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL B 543.8 Assigned Parth Foils Pvt Ltd CC B 210 Assigned Patoda Taluka Dudh Vyavasayik LT, FB Fac BBB 350 Assigned Sahakari Sanstha'S Dudh Utpadak & Purvatha Sangh Ltd Rasi G-Energy Pvt Ltd TL A 188.4 Revised from (SO) AA-(SO) (reduced from 27 Cr) Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 51.4 Revised from AA-(SO) (reduced from 11.76 Cr) Rex Polyextrusion Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 118 Suspended Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 30 Revised from B Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 70.5 Revised from B Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) TL BB 33 Reaffirmed Ltd Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) CC Limits BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) Unallocated BB 7 Reaffirmed Ltd Shyam Ferrous Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL B+ 63.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.6 crore) Sri Chakra Poultry Farms FBL B- 50 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 30 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BB 2.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)