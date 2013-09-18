Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A3+ 567 Upgraded from
A3
Baijnath Melaram fund based/non fund A4 850 suspended
based Bk Fac
Best Textiles Ltd ST FBL - Packing A4+ 250 Upgraded from
Credit A4
Best Textiles Ltd ST FBL - Bill A4+ 250 Upgraded from
Discounting A4
Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 15 Assigned
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A4 10 Assigned
(sub-limit) Fac
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 36.3 Assigned
Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 70 Assigned
Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A4 25 Reaffirmed
facility
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 132.5 Assigned
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd Unallocated line of A4 13.7 Assigned
credit
Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 5 Withdrawn
(SO)
Rex Polyextrusion Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4+ 56 Suspended
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd BG D 10 revised from
A4
The Ratnakar Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit A1+ Assigned
Programme
The Ratnakar Bank Ltd CDs Programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding
Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Foreign LOC A4 250 Assigned
Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Forward Cover A4 2.5 Assigned
Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - Unallocated A4 5 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
The Ratnakar Bank Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- Outstanding
Programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhi S.K. Hospital Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 112.5 Assigned
Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB / 1017.5 Upgraded from
A3+ BBB-
/ A3
Apollo International Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BBB / 160.5 Upgraded from
Non FB Fac A3+ BBB-
/ A3
Archean Chemical Industries LT, TL BB- 5650 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB+
Best Textiles Ltd LT FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded from
C+
Best Textiles Ltd Proposed Limits^ BB 470 Assigned
^Long term proposed limits are interchangeable with short term proposed limits to the extent of
Rs. 47.00 crore. If the limits are sanctioned as short term limits, a rating of A4+ will
be applicable
Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit B+ 460 Upgraded from
Ltd B
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 173 Assigned
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac B 120 Assigned
Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Fac B 15.7 Assigned
Charishma Goldwheels Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned
Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 500 Assigned
Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Assigned
Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 10 Assigned
A4+
Hari Oil & General Mills CC BB 75 Reaffirmed
Hari Oil & General Mills TL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CC/ WCDL/ Bills A+/ 1875 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac A1+
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd LC/ BG/ Buyers A+/ 545 Reaffirmed
Credit Fac A1+
(revised from Rs. 24.50 Crore earlier)
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd Unallocated A+/ 350 Reaffirmed
A1+
(revised from Rs. 65.00 Crore earlier)
L&T Bpp Tollway Ltd TL BBB- 18540 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 15.66 crore)
Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd LT fund based facility BB- 70 Reaffirmed
Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd TL B- 70 Assigned
Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd CC B- 5 Assigned
Maf Clothing Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 220 Upgraded from
/ A4 BB-
Nanu Ram Jindal Gum & CC B+ 50 Suspended
Chemicals Pvt Ltd
P.K. Construction Co FBL- CC BB 30 Reaffirmed
P.K. Construction Co Non-FBL- BG BB 50 Reaffirmed
P.K. Construction Co Unallocated limits BB 5 Reaffirmed
Padmavati Infrastructure FBL B 20 Assigned
Company
Padmavati Infrastructure NFBL B 90 Assigned
Company
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd TL B 543.8 Assigned
Parth Foils Pvt Ltd CC B 210 Assigned
Patoda Taluka Dudh Vyavasayik LT, FB Fac BBB 350 Assigned
Sahakari Sanstha'S Dudh
Utpadak & Purvatha Sangh Ltd
Rasi G-Energy Pvt Ltd TL A 188.4 Revised from
(SO) AA-(SO)
(reduced from 27 Cr)
Rasi Tex India Pvt Ltd TL A(SO) 51.4 Revised from
AA-(SO)
(reduced from 11.76 Cr)
Rex Polyextrusion Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 118 Suspended
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limit D 30 Revised from
B
Sepal Tiles Pvt Ltd TL D 70.5 Revised from
B
Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) TL BB 33 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) CC Limits BB 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sheesh Mahal Tuff Glasses (P) Unallocated BB 7 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shyam Ferrous Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferrous Ltd TL B+ 63.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.6 crore)
Sri Chakra Poultry Farms FBL B- 50 Assigned
Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 30 Assigned
Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG BB 2.5 Assigned
