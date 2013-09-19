Sep 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Control & Chemical LOC A4 15 Assigned Engineering Co. Ltd. Air Control & Chemical BG A4 70 Reaffirmed / Engineering Co. Ltd. Assigned Air Control & Chemical PCL/ FBP/ FBD Limit* A4 19.5 Reaffirmed / Engineering Co. Ltd. Assigned *Sub-limit of cash credit Forbes & Co. Ltd Short-TL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 370 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 155 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd CP programme A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC A1 Withdrawn (SO) ! ! Conditional Mark Hariharan Spinners Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 27 Reaffirmed Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Assigned Naveen Rice Mills LC A4 6.6 Assigned Prakash Engineers & ST Non Fund Based BG A4+ 150 Assigned Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 35 Suspended Speco Infrastructure non-fund based Bk A4 60 Assigned facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Control & Chemical CC Limit B+ 140.5 Reaffirmed / Engineering Co. Ltd. Assigned Bhairaav Erectors FBL BB 125 Reaffirmed Bindu Trendz Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit-CC B 85 Assigned Flora & Fauna Housing & Land FBL BB- 850 revised from Developments (P) Ltd BB Forbes & Co. Ltd Long-TL AA- 894.9 Reaffirmed Gmr Holdings Pvt Ltd NFBL BBB- 3000 revised from BBB Gmr Infrastructure Ltd TL programme BBB- 2750 Revised from BBB Hariharan Spinners Ltd TL B+ 161.3 Reaffirmed Hariharan Spinners Ltd FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Hindprakash International Pvt Bk Fac BB- / 250 Suspended Ltd A4 Hindprakash Tradelink Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 350 Suspended A4 Kala Jyothi Process Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB- 50 Upgraded from A4 Kohinoor Feeds & Fats Ltd CC BB 260 Assigned Kpr Industries (India) Ltd TL BB- 4500 Reaffirmed Kpr Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated limits BB- / 450 Reaffirmed A4 Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 54 Assigned Murano Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Naveen Rice Mills Working Capital B 80 Assigned Naveen Rice Mills Unallocated B 3.4 Assigned New Modern Technomech Pvt Ltd fund based and non BB+ / 640 Suspended fund based Bk Fac A4 Prestige Metallics Pvt. Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 180 Reaffirmed Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd TL BB 20.4 Suspended Sanaa Syntex Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 160 Suspended Shri Krishna Loha Ispat Pvt. FB Limits (CC) B 50 Assigned Ltd. Shubham Housing Development LT Bk Limits BBB- 2500 Assigned Finance Company Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 100 crore) Speco Infrastructure fund based Bk facility BB- 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)