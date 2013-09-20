Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rathi Financial Services ST Non Fund Based Bk A2+ 680 Withdrawn Ltd Lines Ashish Pipes ST, non-fund based Bk A4 30 Suspended Fac Damara Gold Pvt Ltd BG A4 315 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.50cr) Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 145 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Kashyap Infraprojects Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 40.00 crore) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 305 Upgraded from A4 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A4+ 30 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) A4 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd A4 R N Metals ST, non fund based A4 65 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 11.5 reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt ST NFBL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL A4+ 200 Assigned Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Strongwire Industries ST Scale - FBL- Bill A4 20 Assigned Discounting against Prime LOC The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-CC A4 350 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL- Limits-LOC A4 200** reaffirmed Pvt Ltd **Rs 20 crore letters of credit Limit is a sublimit of the Rs. 41 crore Fund based working capital limits The Liberty Marine Syndicate Non Fund A4 10 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based-Forward Contract Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rathi Financial Services LT Fund Bases Bk Lines A- 720 Withdrawn Ltd Ashish Pipes LT, FB Fac and TL B 29 Suspended Ashish Pipes unallocated limits B / 1 Suspended A4 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd TL D 406.5 Suspended Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FBL D 388.5 Suspended Cable Corporation Of India Ltd non-FBL D 1000 Suspended Chandak Mining And Export Packing Credit B 90 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44.2 Upgraded from B (Reduced from 5.70cr) Divya Cotton TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Divya Cotton CC B+ 60 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 4028.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 461.09 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ 2520.2 Reaffirmed / A1 (enhanced from Rs 1.79 crore Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (earlier 100.00CR) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB+ 208.1 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BB+ 147.5 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BB+ 13.8 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 108.7 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd TL limit BBB- 890 Suspended Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd non-FBL BBB- 200 Suspended R N Metals LT loans & working B+ 41.2 Suspended capital Fac Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka) TL BBB 2311 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 3 reaffirmed Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt LT FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 250 Assigned Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 1750 Re-assigned (SO) from BBB (enhanced from 151.0cr) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 416.5 downgraded from BB (revised from Rs. 38.39 crore) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 170 downgraded from BB Strongwire Industries LT Scale - FBL - TL B+ 48 Assigned Strongwire Industries LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 170 (revised from B) The Diocesan Corporation Of TL BB- 109.5 Reaffirmed Jabalpur The Diocesan Corporation Of Unallocated BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Jabalpur The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-TL BB 11.5 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-CC BB 60 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL-BG BB 160 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Yash Papers Ltd FBL B+ 1201.8 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 94.90 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)