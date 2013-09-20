BRIEF-India ONGC's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April - exec
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
Sep 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rathi Financial Services ST Non Fund Based Bk A2+ 680 Withdrawn Ltd Lines Ashish Pipes ST, non-fund based Bk A4 30 Suspended Fac Damara Gold Pvt Ltd BG A4 315 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.50cr) Gupta Hair Products Pvt Ltd FBL A4+ 145 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Non Fund Based A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Kashyap Infraprojects Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Ocean Sparkle Ltd NFBL A1 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 40.00 crore) Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 305 Upgraded from A4 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - FB Fac A4+ 30 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) A4 Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd A4 R N Metals ST, non fund based A4 65 Suspended LOC and BG Fac Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 11.5 reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt ST NFBL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL A4+ 200 Assigned Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST FB Fac A4 200 Reaffirmed Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 160 Reaffirmed Strongwire Industries ST Scale - FBL- Bill A4 20 Assigned Discounting against Prime LOC The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-CC A4 350 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL- Limits-LOC A4 200** reaffirmed Pvt Ltd **Rs 20 crore letters of credit Limit is a sublimit of the Rs. 41 crore Fund based working capital limits The Liberty Marine Syndicate Non Fund A4 10 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Based-Forward Contract Yash Papers Ltd Non-FBL A4 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Rathi Financial Services LT Fund Bases Bk Lines A- 720 Withdrawn Ltd Ashish Pipes LT, FB Fac and TL B 29 Suspended Ashish Pipes unallocated limits B / 1 Suspended A4 Cable Corporation Of India Ltd TL D 406.5 Suspended Cable Corporation Of India Ltd FBL D 388.5 Suspended Cable Corporation Of India Ltd non-FBL D 1000 Suspended Chandak Mining And Export Packing Credit B 90 Assigned Damara Gold Pvt Ltd TL B+ 44.2 Upgraded from B (Reduced from 5.70cr) Divya Cotton TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Divya Cotton CC B+ 60 Assigned Hindustan Copper Ltd Fund Based Working AA+ 925 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Ocean Sparkle Ltd TL A+ 4028.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 461.09 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd CC Limits A+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 15.00 crore) Ocean Sparkle Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ 2520.2 Reaffirmed / A1 (enhanced from Rs 1.79 crore Opg Business Centre Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 120 Upgraded from BB Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd (earlier 100.00CR) Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning TL Fac BB+ 208.1 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - FB Fac BB+ 147.5 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Non-FB Fac BB+ 13.8 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Prasuna Vamsikrishna Spinning LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 108.7 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd TL limit BBB- 890 Suspended Pune Kondhwa Realty Pvt Ltd non-FBL BBB- 200 Suspended R N Metals LT loans & working B+ 41.2 Suspended capital Fac Renew Wind Energy (Karnataka) TL BBB 2311 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 3 reaffirmed Sharda Flour Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt LT FBL BB+ 50 Assigned Ltd Smpp Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB+ 250 Assigned Sppl Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 1750 Re-assigned (SO) from BBB (enhanced from 151.0cr) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd TL Fac BB- 416.5 downgraded from BB (revised from Rs. 38.39 crore) Sri Kannapiran Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 170 downgraded from BB Strongwire Industries LT Scale - FBL - TL B+ 48 Assigned Strongwire Industries LT Scale - FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 170 (revised from B) The Diocesan Corporation Of TL BB- 109.5 Reaffirmed Jabalpur The Diocesan Corporation Of Unallocated BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Jabalpur The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-TL BB 11.5 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate FBL-CC BB 60 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Liberty Marine Syndicate NFBL-BG BB 160 reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Yash Papers Ltd FBL B+ 1201.8 Upgraded from B- (enhanced from Rs. 94.90 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned
LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday as European shares edged up, helped by gains in oil-related stocks and miners, though weakness in the autos sector weighed.