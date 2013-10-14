Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC limit/Buyer's A3 20 Assigned Credit/BG Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A4+ 20 Revised from Ltd A4 Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac A4+ 55.6 Revised from Ltd A4 Kamakhya India Ltd LOC/ Buyer's Credit/ A3 15 Assigned BG Orient Steel & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A4 155 Downgraded from A4+ Osia Gems Pvt Ltd ST Scale - FBL A4+ 521 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 45.00 Crore) Osia Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits A4+ 29 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 10.00 Crore) Rama Overseas Ltd FBL A4+ 195 Assigned Rama Overseas Ltd NFBL A4+ 0.9 Assigned Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC limit/Buyer's A3 30 Assigned Credit/BG Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non- FBL A4 50 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT FBL A4 30 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Saravana Metal Corporation Fund based facility A4 25 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries ST, fund based A4+ 250 Suspended Pvt Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries ST, non-fund based, A4+ 43 Suspended Pvt Ltd working capital facility Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 70.5 Reaffirmed non-FBL Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A4 60 Reaffirmed non-FBL Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based, D 165 Suspended working capital facility Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based, D 420 Suspended working capital facility Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 435 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 42.5 crore) Tiger Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 30 Assigned Triofab (India) Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 105 Suspended Fac United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950.00 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beauty Wares Proposed Fac B 60 Assigned Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC/Working Capital BBB- 40 Assigned Demand Loan Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 33 Assigned Bhanu Construction CC BB 30 Assigned Bhanu Construction BG BB 90 Assigned / A4+ Bhanu Construction Proposed Limits ICRA]BB 50 Assigned / A4+ Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac BB+ 100 Revised from Ltd BB Elgi Electric And Industries Proposed LT Fac BB+ 25 Revised from Ltd BB Globus Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Globus Lifestyle BB 120 Assigned Private Limited Gujarat Chemical Port Terminal TL A- 2971 Upgraded Co. Ltd from BB (reduced from Rs 352 Crore) Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ ST fund based/non D 150 Suspended fund based Bk Fac Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL (SBI) C 60 Assigned Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL (SBT) C 18.6 Assigned Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based C 20 Assigned (CC) -(SBI) Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based C 5 Assigned (CC) -(SBT) Hotel Vaigai Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Proposed C 11.4 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB- 54.3 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 489.1 Assigned (SO)! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Indiabulls Power Ltd Issuer rating IrBBB - Suspended Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Reaffirmed Park Khed Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Park Khed Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Reaffirmed Park Pune Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Park Pune Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BB+ 1630 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Park Pvt Ltd Kamakhya India Ltd CC/ Working capital BBB- 30 Assigned demand loan Kamakhya India Ltd TL BBB- 30 Assigned Orient Steel & Industries Ltd FBL BB 155 Downgraded from BB+ Padmaja Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC BB 40 Assigned Padmaja Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 20 Assigned Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB- 340 Upgraded from B Pilot 2 Wheelers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB+ 70 Assigned Limits(CC) Prabhu Dayal Kanojiya Bk lines B+/ 350 Suspended A4 Ranga Raju Warehousing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 600 Suspended Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC/ Working capital BBB- 50 Assigned demand loan Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Assigned Sainor Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 70 Assigned Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT FBL C 146.3 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 41.5 Assigned Sainor Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 38.5 Assigned Saravana Metal Corporation Fund based facility BB- 57.5 Assigned Satyam Balajee Rice Industries TL BB 134 Suspended Pvt Ltd Satyam Balajee Rice Industries Fund based, working BB 609 Suspended Pvt Ltd capital facility Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 32.5 Assigned Seleo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 55.3 Assigned Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 31.5 Reaffirmed Sharpline Automation Pvt Ltd TL B 36.2 Reaffirmed Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 10 Reaffirmed Siddhi Edibles Pvt Ltd Fund based, working D 42.5 Suspended capital facility SRS Travels CC BB+ 420 Reaffirmed SRS Travels TL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A- 1676 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 154.4 crore) Supreme Wood Products Pvt Ltd Fund based, working D 60 Suspended capital facility Tiger Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 37.5 Assigned Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd FB limits - LT scale B+ 55 Assigned Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd TL - LT scale B+ 230.8 Assigned Triofab (India) Pvt Ltd working capital Fac B- 70 Suspended United Breweries Ltd Fund based A 6000* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A 1500* Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac *The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.950.00 crore Vinay Industries Ltd TL BB 9.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.40 crore) Vinay Industries Ltd CC* BB 240 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/PSC/FBP/FBD/PSCFC/LC/Buyers Credit/LER/Counter Bank Guarantee Zip Industries Ltd LT FBL BB 70 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.