Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agroflex Reinforce Inc ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 240 Reaffirmed GDJD Exports ST FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed GDJD Exports ST proposed Fac A4 14 Reaffirmed Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 36 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Assigned Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 420 Suspended Lovelock & Lewes NFBL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - A3+ Retained Ltd EPC/EBD/PCFC Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Marine Electricals (India) Pvt BG A3+ Retained Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5.38 crore Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - LOC A3+ Retained Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5.38 crore Monica Garments Packing Credit A4 40 Upgraded from D Monica Garments Bill Discounting A4 15 Upgraded from D Monica Garments Overdraft A4 0.9 Upgraded from D Monica Garments Unallocated A4 0.4 Upgraded from D Price Waterhouse, Kolkata NFBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 340 Reaffirmed Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed RMJ Motors Pvt Ltd NFB Fac A4 90 Suspended Rose Gems proposed limits BB+/ 32 Suspended A4+ Spaceage Associates Power ST Non FB Fac A4 327.3 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Tag Corporation ST Non Fund Based A3+ 400 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vision India Charitable Trust MFI Grading M4+ - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd TL BB 46.8 Assigned Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd CC BB 31 Assigned Agroflex Reinforce Inc LT FB Fac BB- 15 Suspended Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale B+ 27.5 Upgraded from D Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale B+ 130.4 Upgraded from D Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale B+ 2.1 Upgraded from D Devdoot Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Reaffirmed Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BBB- 289 Reaffirmed Federation Of Indian Mineral FB BBB 150 withdrawn Industries Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 35 Assigned Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits B+ / 29 Assigned A4 Gujarat Narmada Valley LT Bond Programme AA- 1300 Assigned Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd Hindustan Commart Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned Hindustan Spirits Ltd LT FB Fac B 115 Suspended Logix Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 700 Downgraded from BB Lovelock & Lewes FBL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Marine Electricals (India) Pvt CCs BBB Retained Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB withdrawn Ltd Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Unallocated limits* BBB/ Assigned Ltd A3+ Mirza International Ltd TL A- 590 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 48.0 crore) Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A- 2360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 172.0 crore) Monica Garments TL B 13 Upgraded from D Mountain Steels (Pvt.) Ltd FB Limits B- 80 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 30000 Reaffirmed NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 10000 Assigned Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Revised from Ltd BBB Price Waterhouse, Kolkata FBL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd FBL AA- 3100 Reaffirmed Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 230 Suspended Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Rose Gems ST FB Fac A4 218 Suspended S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- TL C 15 Downgraded Ltd from B+ S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- Unallocated C 120 Downgraded Ltd from B+ S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- CC C 120 Downgraded Ltd from B+ Shivam Cottex LT loans & working B 76.8 Suspended capital Fac Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd TL BB- 55.8 Assigned Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Assigned Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 250 Assigned Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 250 Assigned Sou. Sushila Danchand Ghodawat TL B+ 250 Assigned Charitable Trust Spaceage Associates Power LT, FBL - CC BB- 145 Reaffirmed Infra Pvt Ltd Sri Onkar Cotton Agro TL B- 19 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Onkar Cotton Agro CC B- 52.5 Reaffirmed Industries Tag Corporation LT Fund Based BBB 150 Reaffirmed Technico Industries Ltd WC D 1526 Suspended TI Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit B+ 155 Reaffirmed TI Steels Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 43 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.