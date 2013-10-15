Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agroflex Reinforce Inc ST, non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned
Facor Alloys Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 240 Reaffirmed
GDJD Exports ST FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
GDJD Exports ST proposed Fac A4 14 Reaffirmed
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 36 Assigned
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Assigned
Lotus Ornaments Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 420 Suspended
Lovelock & Lewes NFBL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - A3+ Retained
Ltd EPC/EBD/PCFC
Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt BG A3+ Retained
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 5.38 crore
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Sublimit - LOC A3+ Retained
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 5.38 crore
Monica Garments Packing Credit A4 40 Upgraded from
D
Monica Garments Bill Discounting A4 15 Upgraded from
D
Monica Garments Overdraft A4 0.9 Upgraded from
D
Monica Garments Unallocated A4 0.4 Upgraded from
D
Price Waterhouse, Kolkata NFBL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed
Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 340 Reaffirmed
Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
RMJ Motors Pvt Ltd NFB Fac A4 90 Suspended
Rose Gems proposed limits BB+/ 32 Suspended
A4+
Spaceage Associates Power ST Non FB Fac A4 327.3 Reaffirmed
Infra Pvt Ltd
Tag Corporation ST Non Fund Based A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Vision India Charitable Trust MFI Grading M4+ - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd TL BB 46.8 Assigned
Aditya Polysack Pvt Ltd CC BB 31 Assigned
Agroflex Reinforce Inc LT FB Fac BB- 15 Suspended
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd FB limits - LT scale B+ 27.5 Upgraded from
D
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL - LT scale B+ 130.4 Upgraded from
D
Apindia Biotech Pvt Ltd Non-FBL -ST scale B+ 2.1 Upgraded from
D
Devdoot Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Facor Alloys Ltd FB Fac BBB- 289 Reaffirmed
Federation Of Indian Mineral FB BBB 150 withdrawn
Industries
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 35 Assigned
Giriraj Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk limits B+ / 29 Assigned
A4
Gujarat Narmada Valley LT Bond Programme AA- 1300 Assigned
Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Hindustan Commart Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 150 Assigned
Hindustan Spirits Ltd LT FB Fac B 115 Suspended
Logix Infratech Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 700 Downgraded
from BB
Lovelock & Lewes FBL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt CCs BBB Retained
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 5.00 crore
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt TL BBB withdrawn
Ltd
Marine Electricals (India) Pvt Unallocated limits* BBB/ Assigned
Ltd A3+
Mirza International Ltd TL A- 590 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 48.0 crore)
Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A- 2360 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 172.0 crore)
Monica Garments TL B 13 Upgraded from
D
Mountain Steels (Pvt.) Ltd FB Limits B- 80 Reaffirmed
NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 30000 Reaffirmed
NHPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 10000 Assigned
Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Revised from
Ltd BBB
Price Waterhouse, Kolkata FBL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Pricewaterhousecoopers Pvt Ltd FBL AA- 3100 Reaffirmed
Rewa Pathways Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac D 230 Suspended
Rmj Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended
Rose Gems ST FB Fac A4 218 Suspended
S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- TL C 15 Downgraded
Ltd from B+
S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- Unallocated C 120 Downgraded
Ltd from B+
S D Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt. FBL- CC C 120 Downgraded
Ltd from B+
Shivam Cottex LT loans & working B 76.8 Suspended
capital Fac
Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd TL BB- 55.8 Assigned
Shivangi Polysack Pvt Ltd CC BB- 20 Assigned
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 250 Assigned
Shree Siddhnath Cotex Pvt Ltd CC (Proposed) B+ 250 Assigned
Sou. Sushila Danchand Ghodawat TL B+ 250 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Spaceage Associates Power LT, FBL - CC BB- 145 Reaffirmed
Infra Pvt Ltd
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro TL B- 19 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Onkar Cotton Agro CC B- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Industries
Tag Corporation LT Fund Based BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Technico Industries Ltd WC D 1526 Suspended
TI Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit B+ 155 Reaffirmed
TI Steels Pvt Ltd TL Limit B+ 43 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)