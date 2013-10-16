Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL* A4 50 reaffirmed
* Sub-limit of fund based limits
Dolphin Marine Foods & FDBP/FUDBP A4 60 Assigned
Processors (India) Pvt Ltd
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 540 Reaffirmed
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 85 Reaffirmed
LOC
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 6 reaffirmed
FCL*
*Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 70 reaffirmed
Buyers Credit*
*Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 4250 Reaffirmed
Minda Industries Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned
projects
Mro-Tek Ltd off-grid solar SP2B - Assigned
projects
New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 16 Assigned
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 186 reaffirmed
LOC
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 3 reaffirmed
Letter of Guarantee
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 140 reaffirmed
Buyers Credit*
*Cash Credit and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit
Ptc India Ltd NFBL A1+ 18500 reaffirmed
Ptc India Ltd CP A1+ 1000 reaffirmed
Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2 200 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A2+
Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST, bills discounting A4 100 Assigned
Fac
Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST, letters of A4 125 Assigned
credit/BGs
Shreepati Holding And Finance ST non fund based Bk A4+ 530 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac A4+ 9* Upgraded from
Mills Pvt Ltd A4
*decreased from 1.05cr
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from
Mills Pvt Ltd A4
Sumeet Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 2180 reaffirmed
Urja Unltd off grid solar SP 3B - Assigned
projects
Yashveer Ceramic ST non fund based-BG ICRA]A4 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B 27 Downgraded
from B+
Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Downgraded
from B+
Ambesh Ginning And Oil LT fund based-CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Industries
Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 7200 Suspended
Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 44 Assigned
Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 13.3 Assigned
Bucon Engineers & LT fund based CC BB 150 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd facility
Bucon Engineers & Non Fund Based BG BB 200 Assigned
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd / A4
C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC/WCDL# BB+ / 22.5 Assigned
A4+
#Sublimit of short term fund based PSC limits
C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based-EPC/EPFC BB+ / 125 Assigned
A4+
C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based- PSC/PSFC** BB+ / 625 Assigned
A4+
**Includes EPC/EPFC limits of Rs. 9.56 crore as sublimits
Dara Construction Co line of credit B+/ 80.8 Suspended
A4
Dolphin Marine Foods & TL B 57.4 Assigned
Processors (India) Pvt Ltd
Dolphin Marine Foods & CC B 20 Assigned
Processors (India) Pvt Ltd
Dolphin Marine Foods & Unallocated Bk limits B/ 12.6 Assigned
Processors (India) Pvt Ltd A4
Easun Reyrolle Ltd TL Fac ICRA]D 900 Revised from
BB
Easun Reyrolle Ltd FB Fac ICRA]D 680 Revised from
BB
Easun Reyrolle Ltd Fund Based ICRA]D 160 Revised from
(Inter-changeable) Fac BB
Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-fund based ICRA]D 250 Revised from
(sub-limit) Fac BB
Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA]D 2450 Revised from
A4
Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 50 upgraded from
B+
Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac BB- 100 reaffirmed
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BBB- 650 Downgraded
from
BBB
Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BBB- 439 Downgraded
from
BBB
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC* B 10 Revised from
B+
*Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit
Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit^ B/ 115 Assigned
A4
^ Proposed limits have been rated on both the scales and will attract rating as per the tenure
of usage
Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL C 1500 Downgraded
from B+
M/S Narayan Enterprises TL D 143.5 revised from
B-
New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned
New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 14 Assigned
(Un-allocated)
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LT Fund Based - CC* B 30 Revised from
BB-
*Cash Credit and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit
Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Proposed Limit^ B/ 11 Assigned
A4
^Proposed limits have been rated on both the scales and will attract rating as per the tenure of
usage
Purandar Milk And Agro LT, FBL - TL B- 50 Assigned
Products Ltd
Purandar Milk And Agro LT ,FBL - CC B- 9 Assigned
Products Ltd
Purandar Milk And Agro LT unallocated limits B- 11 Assigned
Products Ltd
Quick Builders LT Fund Based (CC) BB- 17.5 Assigned
Quick Builders LT Non-Fund Based (BG) BB- 102.5 Assigned
Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB+ 2850 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A-
Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB+ 150 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A-
Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, TL C- 287 Assigned
Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, CC Fac C- 250 Assigned
Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, proposed Fac C- 38 Assigned
Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial LT(TL)-Allocated D 62.9 Assigned
Education Trust
Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial LT (TL)-Proposed D 17.1 Assigned
Education Trust
Shreepati Holding And Finance LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 295 Suspended
Ltd
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 229 Assigned
Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 113.5 Assigned
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac BB 120* Upgraded from
Mills Pvt Ltd BB-
*increased from 10.00cr
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac BB 2.1* Upgraded from
Mills Pvt Ltd BB-
decreased from 0.41cr
Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning TL Fac BB* 68 Upgraded from
Mills Pvt Ltd BB-
* decreased from 8.45cr
Sumeet Industries Ltd TL BBB- - reaffirmed
Sumeet Industries Ltd TL - ECB BBB- 1350 reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 151.24 crore
Sumeet Industries Ltd CC Facility BBB- 1130 reaffirmed
Sun Hospitality And Service TL B 120 Suspended
Apartments Pvt Ltd
Sunrise Ginning Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B 105 reaffirmed
Vins Hospital Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB 78.4 Reaffirmed
Yashveer Ceramic LT fund based-CC B+ 20 Revised from
B
Yashveer Ceramic LT fund based- TL B+ 52.5 Revised from
B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
