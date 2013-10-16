Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL* A4 50 reaffirmed * Sub-limit of fund based limits Dolphin Marine Foods & FDBP/FUDBP A4 60 Assigned Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 540 Reaffirmed Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 85 Reaffirmed LOC Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 6 reaffirmed FCL* *Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based - A4 70 reaffirmed Buyers Credit* *Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 4250 Reaffirmed Minda Industries Ltd off-grid solar SP 2A - Assigned projects Mro-Tek Ltd off-grid solar SP2B - Assigned projects New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac A4 16 Assigned Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 186 reaffirmed LOC Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 3 reaffirmed Letter of Guarantee Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart ST Non-Fund Based - A4 140 reaffirmed Buyers Credit* *Cash Credit and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit Ptc India Ltd NFBL A1+ 18500 reaffirmed Ptc India Ltd CP A1+ 1000 reaffirmed Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A2 200 Revised from Pvt Ltd A2+ Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST, bills discounting A4 100 Assigned Fac Saravana Global Energy Ltd ST, letters of A4 125 Assigned credit/BGs Shreepati Holding And Finance ST non fund based Bk A4+ 530 Suspended Ltd Fac Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac A4+ 9* Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd A4 *decreased from 1.05cr Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd A4 Sumeet Industries Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 2180 reaffirmed Urja Unltd off grid solar SP 3B - Assigned projects Yashveer Ceramic ST non fund based-BG ICRA]A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd TL B 27 Downgraded from B+ Ambani Organics Pvt Ltd FBL B 70 Downgraded from B+ Ambesh Ginning And Oil LT fund based-CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Industries Apex Encon Projects Pvt Ltd Bk lines D 7200 Suspended Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 44 Assigned Arihant Edible Oils Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 13.3 Assigned Bucon Engineers & LT fund based CC BB 150 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd facility Bucon Engineers & Non Fund Based BG BB 200 Assigned Infrastructure Pvt Ltd / A4 C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based-CC/WCDL# BB+ / 22.5 Assigned A4+ #Sublimit of short term fund based PSC limits C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based-EPC/EPFC BB+ / 125 Assigned A4+ C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd Fund based- PSC/PSFC** BB+ / 625 Assigned A4+ **Includes EPC/EPFC limits of Rs. 9.56 crore as sublimits Dara Construction Co line of credit B+/ 80.8 Suspended A4 Dolphin Marine Foods & TL B 57.4 Assigned Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Dolphin Marine Foods & CC B 20 Assigned Processors (India) Pvt Ltd Dolphin Marine Foods & Unallocated Bk limits B/ 12.6 Assigned Processors (India) Pvt Ltd A4 Easun Reyrolle Ltd TL Fac ICRA]D 900 Revised from BB Easun Reyrolle Ltd FB Fac ICRA]D 680 Revised from BB Easun Reyrolle Ltd Fund Based ICRA]D 160 Revised from (Inter-changeable) Fac BB Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-fund based ICRA]D 250 Revised from (sub-limit) Fac BB Easun Reyrolle Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA]D 2450 Revised from A4 Electro Polychem Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 50 upgraded from B+ Electro Polychem Ltd ST, non-FB Fac BB- 100 reaffirmed Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd TL BBB- 650 Downgraded from BBB Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd FB Fac BBB- 439 Downgraded from BBB Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC* B 10 Revised from B+ *Cash Credit, FCL and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit Ganeshprasad Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed Limit^ B/ 115 Assigned A4 ^ Proposed limits have been rated on both the scales and will attract rating as per the tenure of usage Lanco Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FBL C 1500 Downgraded from B+ M/S Narayan Enterprises TL D 143.5 revised from B- New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 60 Assigned New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 14 Assigned (Un-allocated) Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart LT Fund Based - CC* B 30 Revised from BB- *Cash Credit and Buyers credit are sub-limits of Letter of credit Patel Wood Works & Timber Mart Proposed Limit^ B/ 11 Assigned A4 ^Proposed limits have been rated on both the scales and will attract rating as per the tenure of usage Purandar Milk And Agro LT, FBL - TL B- 50 Assigned Products Ltd Purandar Milk And Agro LT ,FBL - CC B- 9 Assigned Products Ltd Purandar Milk And Agro LT unallocated limits B- 11 Assigned Products Ltd Quick Builders LT Fund Based (CC) BB- 17.5 Assigned Quick Builders LT Non-Fund Based (BG) BB- 102.5 Assigned Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB+ 2850 Revised from Pvt Ltd A- Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB+ 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd A- Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, TL C- 287 Assigned Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, CC Fac C- 250 Assigned Saravana Global Energy Ltd LT, proposed Fac C- 38 Assigned Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial LT(TL)-Allocated D 62.9 Assigned Education Trust Sharanamma Diggavi Memorial LT (TL)-Proposed D 17.1 Assigned Education Trust Shreepati Holding And Finance LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 295 Suspended Ltd Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, TL B 229 Assigned Sidhivinayak Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac B 113.5 Assigned Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning FB Fac BB 120* Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB- *increased from 10.00cr Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Non-FB Fac BB 2.1* Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB- decreased from 0.41cr Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning TL Fac BB* 68 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd BB- * decreased from 8.45cr Sumeet Industries Ltd TL BBB- - reaffirmed Sumeet Industries Ltd TL - ECB BBB- 1350 reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 151.24 crore Sumeet Industries Ltd CC Facility BBB- 1130 reaffirmed Sun Hospitality And Service TL B 120 Suspended Apartments Pvt Ltd Sunrise Ginning Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC B 105 reaffirmed Vins Hospital Pvt Ltd TL ICRA]BB 78.4 Reaffirmed Yashveer Ceramic LT fund based-CC B+ 20 Revised from B Yashveer Ceramic LT fund based- TL B+ 52.5 Revised from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 