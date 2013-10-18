Oct 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J.Mehta & Co. Llp EPC* A4+ 70.8 Reaffirmed *25% interchangeability from PSC to EPC is permitted. 100% interchangeability from EPC to PSC is permitted A.J.Mehta & Co. Llp PSC* A4+ 99.2 Reaffirmed *25% interchangeability from PSC to EPC is permitted. 100% interchangeability from EPC to PSC is permitted Arunkumar Jamnadas Ashar FBL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Arunkumar Jamnadas Ashar NFBL A4+ 41.25 Reaffirmed Chorus Labs Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4 90 Suspended Fac Hari Hara Traders LOC ICRA]A4 40 Assigned India Carbon Ltd non fund based Bk A2 720 Reaffirmed limits Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund based- BG A4 13 Reaffirmed Jkc General Trading Company FBL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Jkc General Trading Company Sub-limit: FBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL A4 553 Upgraded from D Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-FBL A4 553 Upgraded from D Lexo Ceramic BG A4 8 Reaffirmed Malwa Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 140 Reaffirmed Maruthi Saw Mill LOC A4 90 assigned Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2 1010 Downgraded from A1 (increased from Rs 95 crores) Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd CP/STD programme A2 600* Downgraded from A1 *: Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based working capital is to be limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing power, whichever is lower Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 20 Suspended LOC Fac Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac A3 240 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 50 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company Proposed Fac A3 30 Reaffirmed The Spunpipe & Construction BG A4+ 40 Assigned Company (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Unique Steel Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 70 Suspended (sub-limit of Rs.10.0 crore long term facility) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chorus Labs Ltd CC B- 40 Revised from C Chorus Labs Ltd Unallocated B-/ 35 Reaffirmed A4 Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC D 25 Assigned Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL D 69.8 Assigned Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standing Line of D 6.5 Assigned Credit Elysium Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC D 12 Assigned H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BB 95 Suspended Hari Hara Traders CC BB- 80 Assigned India Carbon Ltd fund based Bk limits BBB 270.3 Reaffirmed Intec Capital Ltd Bk Lines BBB 4700 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL III BB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL IV BB- 16 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 25 Reaffirmed Iscon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC* BB- 11 Reaffirmed *sublimit within Term Loan IV Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 462.5 reaffirmed Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 4 reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL BB 857 Upgraded from D Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL BB 1370 Upgraded from D Kisan Mouldings Ltd TL BB 857 Upgraded from D Kisan Mouldings Ltd FBL BB 1370 Upgraded from D Lexo Ceramic CC Limits B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic TL B+ 36.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.08 crore) Malwa Industries Ltd LT: FBL D 3169 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 264.35 crore Enhanced from Rs. 8.15 crore Maruthi Saw Mill CC B+ 10 Assigned Naaz Lifestyle TL Fac B- 60 Assigned Naaz Lifestyle FB Fac B- 20 Assigned Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 24.9 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 3.39 crore Pioneer Tea & Exports Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 40 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 1355* Downgraded from A- *: Total borrowings under the Commercial Paper/STD and fund based working capital is to be limited to sanctioned fund based working capital limit or drawing power, whichever is lower/(reduced from Rs 141 crores) Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL BBB+ 1200 Downgraded from A- (reduced from Rs 130.5 crores) Sainsons Paper Industries Ltd LT loans, working BB+ 460 Suspended capital Fac and unallocated limits Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd LT, FB working [ BB 180 Upgraded from capital Fac BB- (enhanced from Rs. 12 crore) Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Seasonal CC B 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore) Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Working Capital B 6.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan (enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Shree Hazarilal Cold Storage FBL - Working Capital B 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TL (reduced from Rs. 1.25 crore) Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5.6 rEAffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sp Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed BBB- 24.5 Reaffirmed Sreelekshmi Cashew Company LT FB Fac - sub limit BBB- 60 Reaffirmed The Spunpipe & Construction CC BB+ 100 Assigned Company (Baroda) Pvt Ltd Unique Steel Pvt Ltd working capital Fac BBB- 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)