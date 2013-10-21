Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, proposed Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Alphageo (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 110 Reaffirmed
Amul Pulse Products ST non FB Fac A4 10.8 Assigned
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 650 Assigned #
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Assigned #
BTC Industries Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 30000 Assigned
Hindustan Spinners ST - Non-FB Fac A4 16.5 Assigned
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd FDBP* A4 50 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of cash credit
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd EPC* A4 50 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of cash credit
Raj And Company Import LC A4 5 Reaffirmed
Raj And Company Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed
(FDBP)
Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd term FB Fac A4+ 90 Suspended
Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 260 Suspended
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt ST, non-FBL A4 25 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt FBL A4+ 50 Assigned
Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned
SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based LOC - A4 100 Suspended
ST
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Amul Pulse Products LT FB Fac B 84.2 Suspended
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Assigned #
Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 160 Assigned #
BTC Industries Ltd LT FBL C+ 185 Assigned
BTC Industries Ltd TL C+ 211.5 Assigned
BTC Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits C+ / 3.5 Assigned
A4
Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 157.8 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 18.5 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1500 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk lines AA+ 20000 Assigned
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Non Convertible AA+ 40000 Assigned
programme
Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned
Gallantt Udyog Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 100 Assigned
Gallantt Udyog Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned
Hindustan Spinners TL Fac BB- 133 Assigned
Hindustan Spinners LT - FB Fac BB- 133 Assigned
Hindustan Spinners Proposed Fac BB- 15.5 Assigned
Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Gold House Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 102.9 Suspended
M/S Spareage Seals Ltd FBL BB 160 Reaffirmed
M/S Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 86.8 Reaffirmed
National Company TL (LRD Loans) BB 182 Reaffirmed
Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 450 Assigned
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt TL BB- 40 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, FBL BB- 55 Assigned
Ltd
Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt TL BB+ 87.5 Assigned
Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt CC Limits BB+ 50 Assigned
Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Assigned
SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Reaffirmed
SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)