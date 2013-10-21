Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, proposed Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Alphageo (India) Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4 110 Reaffirmed Amul Pulse Products ST non FB Fac A4 10.8 Assigned Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL A2+ 650 Assigned # Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd NFBL A2+ 30 Assigned # BTC Industries Ltd ST FBL A4 50 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 30000 Assigned Hindustan Spinners ST - Non-FB Fac A4 16.5 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd FDBP* A4 50 Reaffirmed *sublimit of cash credit Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd EPC* A4 50 Reaffirmed *sublimit of cash credit Raj And Company Import LC A4 5 Reaffirmed Raj And Company Bill Discounting A4 50 Reaffirmed (FDBP) Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd term FB Fac A4+ 90 Suspended Shree Laxmi Jewellery Ltd ST FB Fac A4+ 260 Suspended Shree Polyester Industries Pvt ST, non-FBL A4 25 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt FBL A4+ 50 Assigned Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt NFBL A4+ 10 Assigned SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based LOC - A4 100 Suspended ST LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac B+ 25 Reaffirmed Amul Pulse Products LT FB Fac B 84.2 Suspended Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd TL BBB+ 25 Assigned # Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd FBL BBB+ 160 Assigned # BTC Industries Ltd LT FBL C+ 185 Assigned BTC Industries Ltd TL C+ 211.5 Assigned BTC Industries Ltd Unallocated Bk Limits C+ / 3.5 Assigned A4 Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 157.8 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Ess-Kay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 18.5 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1500 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk lines AA+ 20000 Assigned Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Non Convertible AA+ 40000 Assigned programme Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 2000 Assigned Gallantt Udyog Ltd Working Capital Limits BB- 100 Assigned Gallantt Udyog Ltd TL BB- 100 Assigned Hindustan Spinners TL Fac BB- 133 Assigned Hindustan Spinners LT - FB Fac BB- 133 Assigned Hindustan Spinners Proposed Fac BB- 15.5 Assigned Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 200 Reaffirmed Laxmi Gold House Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 102.9 Suspended M/S Spareage Seals Ltd FBL BB 160 Reaffirmed M/S Spareage Seals Ltd TL limit BB 86.8 Reaffirmed National Company TL (LRD Loans) BB 182 Reaffirmed Rasi Seeds Pvt Ltd TL A 450 Assigned Shree Polyester Industries Pvt TL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Shree Polyester Industries Pvt LT, FBL BB- 55 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt TL BB+ 87.5 Assigned Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt CC Limits BB+ 50 Assigned Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Unallocated Limits BB+ 2.5 Assigned SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 65 Reaffirmed SKA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BB- 8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)