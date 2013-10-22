Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed
(sub-limits) Fac
Analyser Instruments Co. Pvt. ST NFBL A4 33 Assigned
Ltd.
Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 7861.7 Revised
from
A1+
Automotive Axles Ltd ST FBL# A1 550 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 40.0 crore # Inter-changeable with long-term limits
India Infoline Finance Ltd- PTCs A1+ Withdrawn
Gold Loan Receivable Trust - IV (SO)!
! Conditional Rating
Jabs International Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 10 Revised
from
A4+
^sublimit of CC
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 75 Revised
from
A4+
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 10 Revised
from
A4+
*sublimit of LC
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A3 0.2 revised from
A4+
*sublimit of LC
Jyotindra International Credit Exposure Limits A4 5.2 Assigned
Karamtara Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 350 Withdrawn
non-FB Fac
Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 1000 Withdrawn
non-FB Fac
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import LOC* A4+ 32.5 Assigned
*Sub limit of term loan facility
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 4 Assigned
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 94.3 Suspended
Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 250 Reaffirmed
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3 30 Reaffirmed
@One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 3.00 crore
Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 11.4 Reaffirmed
Contract Limit
Enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC (LC)# A3 190 Reaffirmed
#One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore;
LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG (BG)# A3 80 Reaffirmed
#One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore;
LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking
Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 16.6 Reaffirmed
Contract / Derivative
Enhanced from Rs. 1.14 crore
NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt NFBL A1+ 1495 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 22.5 Assigned
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac D 500 Downgraded
from
A3+
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac D 15300 Downgraded
(Sanctioned/Proposed) from
A3+
Safepack Industries Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 50.6 Revised
from
A4
SE Piping Engineers ST- NFBL - BG A4 5 Suspended
Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt NFBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 700 Withdrawn
non-FB Fac
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 115 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST scale- ST A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
borrowings
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST scale- Non Fund A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Based
Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed
CP)
Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd ST non fund based Bk A3 300 Suspended
Fac
Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 48 Upgraded
Ltd from
A4
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 90 Upgraded
from
A4
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 369.4 Upgraded
from
B+
Reduced from 38.60
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 350 Upgraded
from
B+
reduced from 40.00
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 32.9 Upgraded
from
B+
Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated BB 25 Upgraded
from
B+
Analyser Instruments Co. Pvt. LT FBL B+ 62.7 Assigned
Ltd.
Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd FBL A 2980 Revised
from
A+
Apar Charitable Trust For FBL-TL B 89.95 Assigned
Education And Research
Apar Charitable Trust For Unallocated B 10.05 Assigned
Education And Research
Arya Cotton Industries CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Automotive Axles Ltd TL A+ 266.9 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 28.10 crore
Automotive Axles Ltd LT FBL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
B.P. Marine Academy courses ICRA Grade Withdrawn
1 / ICRA
Grade 2
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 750 Upgraded
from
BB
(enhanced from Rs 30 crores earlier)
East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd LT Bk limits BBB+ 2787.6 Reaffirmed
Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB+ 25.5 Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from
(SO) BBB-
(SO)
Jabs International Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2.8 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore
Jabs International Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FBL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed
/ A3
Enhanced from Rs. 52.00 crore
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Revised
from
BB+
Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.2 Revised
from
BB+
Jyotindra International CC/ Packing Credit BB 294.8 Assigned
Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd LT FBL BB 2000 Reaffirmed
Karamtara Fasteners Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 280 Withdrawn
facility and TL
Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 864 Withdrawn
facility and TL
L&T Infrastructure Development Proposed TL Programme@ AA(SO) 5000 Assigned
Projects Ltd
@backed by a letter of Sponsor Support from Larsen & Toubro Limited
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 20 Assigned
Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 53.7 Assigned
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 637.5 Suspended
M/S Ludhiana Mediways Proposed Bk Fac BB- 200 Assigned
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 73.7 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 7.51 crore
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs. 55.00
crore
#One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC)
limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC
Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or
non-fund based limit as per requirement
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL (TL)* BBB- 177.4 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 17.74
crore
*TL limit has a sublimit of Rs. 4 crore towards LC for capex
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC (CC)** BBB- 700 Reaffirmed
** CC limit includes a sub-limit of Rs. 2 crore towards EPC/FBD/PCFC;
One way inter-changeability from CC to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore;
and inter-changeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore
Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit (SLC)^
^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement
NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt FBL A+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL BB- 272.2 Upgraded
from
B+
(enhanced from Rs. 15.39 crore)
Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 135 Upgraded
from
B+
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd Proposed TL B+ 50 Assigned
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd Proposed CC Limits B+ 140 Assigned
Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 150 Assigned
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 49.5 Assigned
Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG BB- 20 Assigned
Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed
Pooja Trading Corporation FBL B 200 Assigned
Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd TL B 280 Suspended
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL D 250 Downgraded
from
BBB
Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac D 3500 Downgraded
(Sanctioned/Proposed) from
BBB
Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B 50.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 5.25 crore)
Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2.4 Reaffirmed
Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL-TL BB 73.6 Revised from
B
Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL- CC BB 110 Revised from
B
SE Piping Engineers LT-FBL - CC B+ 15 Suspended
SE Piping Engineers LT-FBL - TL B+ 30 Suspended
Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 166 Reaffirmed
Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt LT FBL B 442.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 200 Withdrawn
facility and TL
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 275.3 Reaffirmed
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- TL A- 1144.4 Reaffirmed
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- TL A- 1000 Reaffirmed
(Proposed)
Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- CC A- 550 Reaffirmed
Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 135 Suspended
Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd Interchangeable Bk BBB- 205 Suspended
lines / A3
Tippers & Trailers India Pvt TL BB 9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tippers & Trailers India Pvt FB Fac BB 63 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded
from
BB-
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 140 Reaffirmed
Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 40 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
