Oct 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 10 Reaffirmed (sub-limits) Fac Analyser Instruments Co. Pvt. ST NFBL A4 33 Assigned Ltd. Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd NFBL A1 7861.7 Revised from A1+ Automotive Axles Ltd ST FBL# A1 550 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 40.0 crore # Inter-changeable with long-term limits India Infoline Finance Ltd- PTCs A1+ Withdrawn Gold Loan Receivable Trust - IV (SO)! ! Conditional Rating Jabs International Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd EPC/PCFC/FBD^ A3 10 Revised from A4+ ^sublimit of CC Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC A3 75 Revised from A4+ Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG* A3 10 Revised from A4+ *sublimit of LC Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit* A3 0.2 revised from A4+ *sublimit of LC Jyotindra International Credit Exposure Limits A4 5.2 Assigned Karamtara Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 350 Withdrawn non-FB Fac Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 1000 Withdrawn non-FB Fac Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - Import LOC* A4+ 32.5 Assigned *Sub limit of term loan facility Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4+ 4 Assigned Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 94.3 Suspended Nezone Strips Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 250 Reaffirmed Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - BG@ A3 30 Reaffirmed @One way intechangeablity from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit limit upto Rs 3.00 crore Nezone Strips Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 11.4 Reaffirmed Contract Limit Enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - LOC (LC)# A3 190 Reaffirmed #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - BG (BG)# A3 80 Reaffirmed #One way inter-changeability from BG to LC limit up to Rs. 8 crore; LC limit includes a sublimit of Rs. 10 crore towards Letter of Comfort/Undertaking Nezone Tubes Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A3 16.6 Reaffirmed Contract / Derivative Enhanced from Rs. 1.14 crore NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt NFBL A1+ 1495 Reaffirmed Ltd Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 23.3 Reaffirmed Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - Bills A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 22.5 Assigned Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac D 500 Downgraded from A3+ Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac D 15300 Downgraded (Sanctioned/Proposed) from A3+ Safepack Industries Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 50.6 Revised from A4 SE Piping Engineers ST- NFBL - BG A4 5 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt NFBL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd ST fund based / A2 700 Withdrawn non-FB Fac Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, non-FBL A2 115 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST scale- ST A2+ 200 Reaffirmed borrowings Tata Advanced Materials Ltd ST scale- Non Fund A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Based Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed CP) Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd ST non fund based Bk A3 300 Suspended Fac Tippers & Trailers India Pvt Non-FB Fac A4+ 48 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 90 Upgraded from A4 Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd NFBL - LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 369.4 Upgraded from B+ Reduced from 38.60 Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 350 Upgraded from B+ reduced from 40.00 Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BB 32.9 Upgraded from B+ Aegan Industries Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated BB 25 Upgraded from B+ Analyser Instruments Co. Pvt. LT FBL B+ 62.7 Assigned Ltd. Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd FBL A 2980 Revised from A+ Apar Charitable Trust For FBL-TL B 89.95 Assigned Education And Research Apar Charitable Trust For Unallocated B 10.05 Assigned Education And Research Arya Cotton Industries CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Automotive Axles Ltd TL A+ 266.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 28.10 crore Automotive Axles Ltd LT FBL A+ 600 Reaffirmed B.P. Marine Academy courses ICRA Grade Withdrawn 1 / ICRA Grade 2 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 750 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from Rs 30 crores earlier) East Hyderabad Expressway Ltd LT Bk limits BBB+ 2787.6 Reaffirmed Future Human Development Ltd LT, TL BB+ 25.5 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Future Human Development Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Jabs International Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore Jabs International Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FBL BBB- 730 Reaffirmed / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 52.00 crore Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 80 Revised from BB+ Jagdish Aluminium Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.2 Revised from BB+ Jyotindra International CC/ Packing Credit BB 294.8 Assigned Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd LT FBL BB 2000 Reaffirmed Karamtara Fasteners Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 280 Withdrawn facility and TL Karamtara Steel Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 864 Withdrawn facility and TL L&T Infrastructure Development Proposed TL Programme@ AA(SO) 5000 Assigned Projects Ltd @backed by a letter of Sponsor Support from Larsen & Toubro Limited Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 20 Assigned Laxmi Technical Textile Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB+ 53.7 Assigned Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 637.5 Suspended M/S Ludhiana Mediways Proposed Bk Fac BB- 200 Assigned Nezone Strips Ltd FBL -TL BBB- 73.7 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 7.51 crore Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - CC# BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 55.00 crore #One way intechangeablity from Fund Based Working Capital (FBWC) limit to Letter of Credit limit upto 50% of FBWC Nezone Strips Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *Standby Line of Credit can be used as fund based or non-fund based limit as per requirement Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - TL (TL)* BBB- 177.4 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 17.74 crore *TL limit has a sublimit of Rs. 4 crore towards LC for capex Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - CC (CC)** BBB- 700 Reaffirmed ** CC limit includes a sub-limit of Rs. 2 crore towards EPC/FBD/PCFC; One way inter-changeability from CC to LC limit up to Rs. 35 crore; and inter-changeability from LC to CC limit to the extent of Rs. 10 crore Nezone Tubes Ltd FBL - Standby Line of BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit (SLC)^ ^ SLC can be used as Fund Based or Non Fund Based limit depending on requirement NTPC Alstom Power Services Pvt FBL A+ 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd TL BB- 272.2 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from Rs. 15.39 crore) Palani Vijay Cottspin Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 135 Upgraded from B+ Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd Proposed TL B+ 50 Assigned Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltd Proposed CC Limits B+ 140 Assigned Peekay Agencies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 150 Assigned Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 49.5 Assigned Pinax Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG BB- 20 Assigned Poddar Business Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Pooja Trading Corporation FBL B 200 Assigned Real Value Promoters Pvt Ltd TL B 280 Suspended Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd TL D 250 Downgraded from BBB Regen Powertech Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac D 3500 Downgraded (Sanctioned/Proposed) from BBB Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd TL B 50.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 5.25 crore) Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 2.4 Reaffirmed Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL-TL BB 73.6 Revised from B Safepack Industries Ltd LT, FBL- CC BB 110 Revised from B SE Piping Engineers LT-FBL - CC B+ 15 Suspended SE Piping Engineers LT-FBL - TL B+ 30 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 166 Reaffirmed Sharpline Machinery Pvt Ltd LT FB limits B 10 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Spintex Pvt LT FBL B 442.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Sunder Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Working capital BBB 200 Withdrawn facility and TL Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL -TL BBB 275.3 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL - CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- TL A- 1144.4 Reaffirmed Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- TL A- 1000 Reaffirmed (Proposed) Tata Advanced Materials Ltd LT scale- CC A- 550 Reaffirmed Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BBB- 135 Suspended Techno Shares And Stocks Ltd Interchangeable Bk BBB- 205 Suspended lines / A3 Tippers & Trailers India Pvt TL BB 9 Reaffirmed Ltd Tippers & Trailers India Pvt FB Fac BB 63 Reaffirmed Ltd Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 10 Upgraded from BB- Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 140 Reaffirmed Varun Vinimay Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BB 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)