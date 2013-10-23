Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL A2+ 635 Upgraded from A2 Amrit Feeds Ltd NFBL A2+ 257.5 Upgraded from A2 Chambal Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Chemicals Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore) Consolidated Interiors Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Revised from A4(SO) Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4 125.4 Downgraded from A4+ Mahindra Sona Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 360 Reaffirmed Letter of Comfort Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd ST Fund mfs Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd Non-FB Fac D 150 Downgraded from A4(SO) Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 600 Reaffirmed ( reduced from 120.0cr) Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1 3350 Reaffirmed ( reduced from 295.0cr) Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 500 Upgraded from D LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac AA 15000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 70000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme AA 1000 Reaffirmed Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 390.5 Reaffirmed Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 513.2 Reaffirmed Consolidated Interiors Ltd FB Fac C 90 Revised from BB(SO) Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac C 1000 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated BB(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd JV Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac C 3070 Revised from Inc. - Consolidated BB(SO) Construction Consortium Ltd JV Ihsanulla Dryers LT FBL B 40 Assigned Jayshree Chemicals Ltd TL BB- 838 Downgraded from BB+ Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FBL BB- 95 Downgraded from BB+ Mahindra Sona Ltd TL A+ 100 Assigned Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd TL BB 55 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Gilt AAA - Reaffirmed Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Nabajuga Educational & TL BB 145 Assigned Charitable Trust Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd FB Fac D 210 Downgraded from BB(SO) Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd FBL BB 400 Assigned Parth Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 50 Assigned Parth Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 15 Assigned Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned RVS College Of Engineering & FBL - TL B+ 127.9 Assigned Technology Subros Ltd TL A+ 1370 Assigned ( reduced from 155.0cr) Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Assigned Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Assigned Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Assigned (proposed) Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture) Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable; the combined utilization of the limits cannot exceed Rs 400 crore Teesta Urja Ltd TL B- 23000 Revised from D enhanced from 1860cr Teestavalley Power TL B+ 4800 Revised from Transmission Ltd BB+ Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 2360 Upgraded from D ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.