COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL A2+ 635 Upgraded from
A2
Amrit Feeds Ltd NFBL A2+ 257.5 Upgraded from
A2
Chambal Fertilisers & CP Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned
Chemicals Ltd
(Enhanced from Rs. 250 crore)
Consolidated Interiors Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Revised from
A4(SO)
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Non-FBL A4 125.4 Downgraded
from A4+
Mahindra Sona Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 360 Reaffirmed
Letter of Comfort
Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Ultra A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management Pvt Ltd ST Fund mfs
Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd Non-FB Fac D 150 Downgraded
from
A4(SO)
Subros Ltd CP/ST Debt A1 600 Reaffirmed
( reduced from 120.0cr)
Subros Ltd Fund Based and NFBL A1 3350 Reaffirmed
( reduced from 295.0cr)
Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed
Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 500 Upgraded from
D
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FB Fac AA 15000 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Fac AA 70000 Reaffirmed
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 390.5 Reaffirmed
Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - TL BBB+ 513.2 Reaffirmed
Consolidated Interiors Ltd FB Fac C 90 Revised from
BB(SO)
Herve Pomerleau International FB Fac C 1000 Revised from
Inc. - Consolidated BB(SO)
Construction Consortium Ltd JV
Herve Pomerleau International Non-FB Fac C 3070 Revised from
Inc. - Consolidated BB(SO)
Construction Consortium Ltd JV
Ihsanulla Dryers LT FBL B 40 Assigned
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd TL BB- 838 Downgraded
from BB+
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FBL BB- 95 Downgraded
from BB+
Mahindra Sona Ltd TL A+ 100 Assigned
Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed
Manipal Acunova Ltd TL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Manipal Acunova Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Active AAA - Reaffirmed
Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley ST AAA - Reaffirmed
Management Pvt Ltd Bond Fund mfs
Morgan Stanley Investment Morgan Stanley Gilt AAA - Reaffirmed
Management Pvt Ltd Fund mfs
Nabajuga Educational & TL BB 145 Assigned
Charitable Trust
Noble Consolidated Glazings Ltd FB Fac D 210 Downgraded
from
BB(SO)
Orange Infracon Pvt Ltd FBL BB 400 Assigned
Parth Cotton & Oil Industries CC B 50 Assigned
Parth Cotton & Oil Industries TL B 15 Assigned
Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 20 Assigned
Prasanna Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
RVS College Of Engineering & FBL - TL B+ 127.9 Assigned
Technology
Subros Ltd TL A+ 1370 Assigned
( reduced from 155.0cr)
Subros Ltd CC A+ 650 Assigned
Subros Ltd NFBL A+ 100 Assigned
Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Assigned
(proposed)
Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed
Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Debenture)
Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the
short term rating of A1+ would be applicable; the combined utilization of the limits
cannot exceed Rs 400 crore
Teesta Urja Ltd TL B- 23000 Revised from
D
enhanced from 1860cr
Teestavalley Power TL B+ 4800 Revised from
Transmission Ltd BB+
Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT FB Fac C+ 2360 Upgraded from
D
