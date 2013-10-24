Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Billets Elektro Werke Ltd ST fund- based limits A3 70 Revised from (EPC/PCFC/EBD) A4+ Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Letters of Credit A3 77 Revised from limits A4+ Billets Elektro Werke Ltd BG limits A3 20** Revised from A4+ ** Sub limit of Rs 7.70 letters of credit limits Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Credit exposure for A3 8 Revised from forward cover limits A4+ Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs 45 Cr) Cargill Global Trading India Cash-backed Letters A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd of Credit (LCs) Divi Enterprises LOC A4 50 Assigned Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Powertrek Industries LOC A4 40 Assigned Powertrek Industries Bill Discounting A4 80 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Religare Finvest Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 40000 RMP Bearings Ltd Inland LC A4 1 Reaffirmed Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company Non Fund Based - BG A3 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.49 CR) Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC Facility A4 40 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Stellar Marine Foods FBL - PC/PCFC cum A4 100 Assigned FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Stellar Marine Foods NFB - BG A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 37 Assigned Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL BB+ 3.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore) Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BB+ 132* Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore)*Includes Rs. 1.20 crore under SME Gold Card facility Billets Elektro Werke Ltd CC limits BBB- 10* Revised from BB+ *Sub limit of Rs 7.00 crore short term fund-based limits Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 75 Assigned Divi Enterprises CC B+ 75 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 2683.5 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd LT non-FB Fac BBB- 250 Assigned PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 80 Revised from BB+ PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital D 40 Revised from Demand Loan* BB+ *Sublimit of Cash Credit PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 104.4 Revised from BB+ PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 60 Revised from BB+ PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC** D 20 Revised from BB+ **Sublimit of Bank Guarantee PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG D 5.5 Revised from for Buyer's Credit BB+ PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG D 63.5 Revised from for Buyer's Credit*** BB+ ***Sublimit of Term Loans PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LC*** D 40 Revised from BB+ ***Sublimit of Term Loans Powertrek Industries CC B+ 20 Assigned Powertrek Industries TL B+ 4.5 Assigned Powertrek Industries Unallocated B+ / 5.5 Assigned A4 Prashanth Educational Society CC B+ 2 Assigned Prashanth Educational Society TL B+ 64.8 Assigned Prashanth Educational Society UNallocated B+ 3.2 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250 Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme* AA- 34000 * Including subordinated debt of Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 1,086 crore of public issue of NCDs Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000  Including subordinated term loan of Rs. 125 crore Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked Deb PP-MLD- 1000 programme AA- RMP Bearings Ltd CC Facility BB 55 Reaffirmed RMP Bearings Ltd TL BB 38 Reaffirmed Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company Fund Based - CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.49 CR) Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 66 Reaffirmed Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Sidheshwar Motors Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B- 125 Suspended capital Fac Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 75 Revised from B+ Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.1 Revised from B+ Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 160 Suspended Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 8.5 Suspended Stellar Marine Foods FBL - CC Limits B+ 20 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.