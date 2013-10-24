Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 20 Assigned
Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore)
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd ST fund- based limits A3 70 Revised from
(EPC/PCFC/EBD) A4+
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Letters of Credit A3 77 Revised from
limits A4+
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd BG limits A3 20** Revised from
A4+
** Sub limit of Rs 7.70 letters of credit limits
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd Credit exposure for A3 8 Revised from
forward cover limits A4+
Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from Rs 45 Cr)
Cargill Global Trading India Cash-backed Letters A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd of Credit (LCs)
Divi Enterprises LOC A4 50 Assigned
Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Powertrek Industries LOC A4 40 Assigned
Powertrek Industries Bill Discounting A4 80 Assigned
Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000
Religare Finvest Ltd CP/ST Debt programme A1+ 40000
RMP Bearings Ltd Inland LC A4 1 Reaffirmed
Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company Non Fund Based - BG A3 100 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 0.49 CR)
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC Facility A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG Facility A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Stellar Marine Foods FBL - PC/PCFC cum A4 100 Assigned
FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD
Stellar Marine Foods NFB - BG A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshata Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 37 Assigned
Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL BB+ 3.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 0.75 crore)
Bell Textiles Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BB+ 132* Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 11.00 crore)*Includes Rs. 1.20 crore under SME Gold Card facility
Billets Elektro Werke Ltd CC limits BBB- 10* Revised from
BB+
*Sub limit of Rs 7.00 crore short term fund-based limits
Daftari Agro Pvt Ltd LT FBL (CC) BB- 75 Assigned
Divi Enterprises CC B+ 75 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 2683.5 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd LT non-FB Fac BBB- 250 Assigned
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 80 Revised from
BB+
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital D 40 Revised from
Demand Loan* BB+
*Sublimit of Cash Credit
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 104.4 Revised from
BB+
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG D 60 Revised from
BB+
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC** D 20 Revised from
BB+
**Sublimit of Bank Guarantee
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG D 5.5 Revised from
for Buyer's Credit BB+
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - SBLC/LOU/LG D 63.5 Revised from
for Buyer's Credit*** BB+
***Sublimit of Term Loans
PCM Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LC*** D 40 Revised from
BB+
***Sublimit of Term Loans
Powertrek Industries CC B+ 20 Assigned
Powertrek Industries TL B+ 4.5 Assigned
Powertrek Industries Unallocated B+ / 5.5 Assigned
A4
Prashanth Educational Society CC B+ 2 Assigned
Prashanth Educational Society TL B+ 64.8 Assigned
Prashanth Educational Society UNallocated B+ 3.2 Assigned
Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250
Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme* AA- 34000
* Including subordinated debt of Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 1,086 crore of public issue of NCDs
Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000
Including subordinated term loan of Rs. 125 crore
Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked Deb PP-MLD- 1000
programme AA-
RMP Bearings Ltd CC Facility BB 55 Reaffirmed
RMP Bearings Ltd TL BB 38 Reaffirmed
Sewa Singh Oberoi & Company Fund Based - CC BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 0.49 CR)
Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd CC Fac B+ 66 Reaffirmed
Shivansh Motors Pvt Ltd TL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Sidheshwar Motors Pvt Ltd LT loans & working B- 125 Suspended
capital Fac
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC Facility BB- 75 Revised from
B+
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd TL BB- 2.1 Revised from
B+
Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 160 Suspended
Sorento Granito Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 8.5 Suspended
Stellar Marine Foods FBL - CC Limits B+ 20 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
