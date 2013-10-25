Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB limits A4 180 Suspended Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Epitome Petropack Ltd Non-FBL A4 167.4 Assigned Epitome Petropack Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 7.6 Assigned Genisys Information Systems BG - Non Fund Based A4 10 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Jindal Rice & General Mills ST NFBL A4 6.2 Assigned Juken Uniproducts Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A3 10 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Bk limits^ A1+ 57120 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 4,751 crore) ^- interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total utilization of Rs. 1764 crore N. K. Proteins Ltd ST fund based/ A4 1100 Suspended non-FBL Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 7 Suspended Security And Intelligence Non-FBL A1 150 Upgraded from Services (India) Ltd A2+ Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A3 133.5 Upgraded from A4+ (Enhanced from Rs5.25 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aneesh Ahmad Khan LT FBL - CC D 45 Revised from BB- Aneesh Ahmad Khan LT FBL - Corporate D 21.3 Revised from Loan BB- Aneesh Ahmad Khan ST Non FBL - BG D 30 Revised from A4 Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, TL D 90 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from 4.00 Cr) Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac D 100 Revised from BBB- (enhanced from 3.00 Cr) Bhavani Erectors Pvt Ltd ST, Non FB Fac D 215 Revised from A3 (enhanced from 15.50 Cr) Dhan Steels Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 20 Suspended Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 60 Assigned Epitome Petropack Ltd TL BB 250 Assigned Epitome Petropack Ltd CC BB 75 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds AAA 25000 Assigned Genisys Information Systems TL - Fund Based BB- 160 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Genisys Information Systems CC - Fund Based BB- 90 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Hills Cement Co. Ltd TL D 875.2 Suspended Hills Cement Co. Ltd fund based Bk limits D 370 Suspended Hills Cement Co. Ltd non fund based Bk Fac D 30 Suspended Iifl Mortgage Loan Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Upgraded from Mar-12 (SO) AA(SO) Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro FB limits B+ 100 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro TL B+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs. 2.37 crore) Jindal Rice & General Mills LT FBL B- 133.2 Assigned Juken Uniproducts Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 48 Assigned Juken Uniproducts Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 30 Assigned Krishna Cotton CC facility B 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton TL B 10 Reaffirmed L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL Fac A- 3070.3 Withdrawn Ltd L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway Bk Fac A (SO) 10160 Withdrawn Ltd L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway TL AA 2420 Assigned Ltd (SO) Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD Programme * AA- 3000 Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 300 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme* AA- 3000 Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 300 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD / Sub. Debt AA- 3000 reduced from Programme Rs. 400 crore (enhanced from Rs. 400 crore) Muthoot Finance Ltd Tem Loans AA- 4500 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd LT Bk limits^ AA- 67360 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 6,575 crore) ^- interchangeable limits, between long term and short term, subject to total utilization of Rs. 1764 crore N. K. Proteins Ltd LT FBL C 745 Suspended Nemlaxmi Books (India) Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan TL B 249 Upgraded from D Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Non-FBL B 54 Upgraded from D Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan FBL B 2 Upgraded from D Security And Intelligence FBL A- 620 Reaffirmed Services (India) Ltd Src Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB- 60 Upgraded from BB+ (Enhanced from Rs4.00 crore) The Madras Medical Mission TL D 237.2 Revised from B+ The Madras Medical Mission LT FB Fac D 30 Revised from B+ The Madras Medical Mission ST FB Fac D 140 Revised from A4 The Madras Medical Mission Non FB Fac D 135.6 Revised from A4 Union Kbc Asset Management Capital Protection AAA Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - mfs(SO) Series 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 