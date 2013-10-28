Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Auto & Power Ltd NFBL A3 150 Upgraded from A4+ Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - LOC A3 300 Reaffirmed Benefication India Ltd Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - BG A3 80* Reaffirmed Benefication India Ltd * Bank Guarantee limit of Rs. 8 crore is one way interchangeable to Letter of Credit; however the maximum Bank Guarantee limit is Rs. 8 crore Hind Energy & Coal Non Fund Limit - A3 12 Reaffirmed Benefication India Ltd Credit Exposure Limit for forward contract Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A4 80 Assigned Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Revised from A4+ Kay Kay Overseas Corporation ST non-fund based A4+ 60 Suspended facility Pankaj Steel Corporation Non-FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt ST Non-fund Based A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Revised from Rs.1.00 crore Suman Manufacturing Works Pvt Non FBL - BG ICRA]A4 2 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt FBL - CC A- 980 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-FBL- BG A- 50 Upgraded Ltd from BBB Arya Iron & Steel Company Pvt Non-FBL- LOC ICRA]A- 400* Upgraded Ltd / A2+ from BBB / A2 Avasarala Technologies Ltd Fund Based Working D 1427 Reaffirmed Capital Limits (enhanced from 125.00 CR) Avasarala Technologies Ltd NFBL D 1456.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 167.10CR ) Avasarala Technologies Ltd TL D 833.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.36CR) Bericap India Pvt Ltd TL BB 6.8 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 1.90 crore Bericap India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund BB 140 Reaffirmed based# Reduced from Rs. 23.90 crore Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Proposed Lines of BB- 150 Withdrawn Ltd Credit Devbhumi Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LT - Fund Based A- 4000 Assigned (proposed) (SO) Eastman Auto & Power Ltd FBL BBB- 280 Upgraded from BB+ Eastman Auto & Power Ltd TL BBB- 35.6 Upgraded from BB+ Eastman Auto & Power Ltd Unallocated Bk limits BBB- 8.4 Upgraded from BB+ Facor Steels Ltd FB Fac D 357.8 Reaffirmed Facor Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac D 423.6 Reaffirmed Hind Energy & Coal FBL -CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Benefication India Ltd Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB 29.2 Assigned Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 120 Assigned Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB/ 40.8 Assigned A4 Jewel International Pvt Ltd Bk limits B/ 303 Suspended A4 Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd CC BB 380 Revised from BB+ Kanakadhara Ventures Pvt Ltd BG BB 1400 Revised from BB+ Kay Kay Overseas Corporation LT fund based facility BB+ 135 Suspended Kay Kay Overseas Corporation Unallocated amount BB+/ 15 Suspended A4+ Pankaj Steel Corporation CC FB Fac B+ 45 Suspended Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving CC FB Fac BB- 40 Suspended Mills Ltd Shetrunjay Dyeing & Weaving TL FB Fac BB- 23.1 Suspended Mills Ltd Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt LT FB Fac BB+ 101.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Enhanced from Rs.7.15 crore Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB- / 95 Suspended A4 Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Surya FBL B 88.1 Assigned Teja Modern Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Surya Unallocated limits B 41.9 Assigned Teja Modern Rice Mill Suman Manufacturing Works Pvt FBL - TL B+ 39.5 Assigned Ltd Suman Manufacturing Works Pvt FBL - CC B+ 35 Assigned Ltd Suman Manufacturing Works Pvt Fund Based/ Non FBL - B+/ 13.5 Assigned Ltd Untied limit A4 Sushma Buildtech Ltd FBL BB- 550 Reaffirmed Tamil Nadu Generation & Non-convertible bond A- 40000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd program (SO) United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd CC FB Fac B 43.2 Suspended United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd TL FB Fac B 36 Suspended United Cotton Extract Pvt Ltd proposed FBL B 0.8 Suspended Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 300 Assigned Wexper India Ltd Bk limits BB+ 110 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)