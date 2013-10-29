Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aparna Constructions And Working Capital A3 50 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Demand Loan Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi NFBL A4 84.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Bhoomi Textiles LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed CDP (India) Pvt Ltd ST Non FBL- BG A4 30 Assigned Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund based A2 200 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL * A2 1150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.0 crore)*FDSPL's non-fund based limits are interchangeable between long-term and short-term exposure such that total non-fund limits should not exceed Rs. 115.0 crores Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST Fund/Non Fund Based A2 130 Reaffirmed Network18 Media & Investments CP Programme A1 + 1000 - Ltd (SO) Network18 Media & Investments FB Working Capital Fac A2+ 300 Assigned Ltd Network18 Media & Investments Non-FB Fac A2+ 1000 Assigned Ltd Ram Dev International Ltd Export Packing Credit A3 1000 Assigned Surya Exim Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 2050 Assigned T.C. Terrytex Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4 110 Suspended limits TV18 Broadcast Ltd CP Programme A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (SO) Vimal Dairy Ltd LOC / BG facility A4 1 Assigned Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd NFBL A4+ 5000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 414 crore) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Network18 Media & Investments Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Ltd Programme TV18 Broadcast Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Foods FBL B+ 116.7 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Foods Proposed Limits B+ 13.3 Reaffirmed (unallocated) Aparna Constructions And TL BBB- 3407.9 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And Secured Overdraft BBB- 350 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And CC BBB- 185 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Aparna Constructions And Standby Line of Credit BBB- 20 Assigned Estates Pvt Ltd Baba Akhila Sai Jyothi FBL BB 303.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Banna Lal Jat Constructions LT FB Fac B+ 145 Suspended Pvt Ltd Bhoomi Textiles CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Bhoomi Textiles TL BB 44.6 Reaffirmed CDP (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL-TL B+ 70 Assigned CDP (India) Pvt Ltd LT FBL-CC B+ 120 Assigned Dhingra Exports FBL B 80 Assigned Duncans Industries Ltd Partly Convertible C 399 Withdrawn Debentures Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd WC BB- 120 Suspended Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB 140 Reaffirmed ( reduced from Rs. 35.0 crore) Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100.0 crore) Jai Prakash Agri Initiatives fund based and non FB BB+/A4 1700 Suspended Co. Ltd Fac Jaika Automobiles Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 120 Suspended / A4 Jaika Automobiles Pvt. Ltd unallocated Bk limits BB- 55 Suspended / A4 JMJ Education Society TL B 28.1 Withdrawn K. Chandrakant And Company LT & ST Scale - FBL BB+ 1000 Upgraded from International Pvt Ltd / A4+ BB (Enhanced from Rs. 86.90 Crore) Lords Bluetech Company Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 180 Assigned Malpe Manipal Builders Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 300 Suspended Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL D 3550 Revised from BBB- Network18 Media & Investments FB Fac (unallocated) BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd amount reduced from Rs. 100 Crore Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD Programme(NCD-2) BB + 2000 Reassigned (SO) Orris Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NCD Programme(NCD-1) BB 1000 Revised from B+ Ram Dev International Ltd CC Limits BBB- 1120 Assigned Ram Dev International Ltd Standby Line of Credit BBB- 200 Assigned Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 85 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 7.00 crore earlier) Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- - Reaffirmed / Assigned (previously Rs. 0.0455 crore) S.B. Syscon Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 120 Assigned Singhania Buildcon Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 418 Downgraded from B Skygourmet Catering Pvt Ltd LT/ST, non-FB Fac BB+ / 120 Reaffirmed A4+ Sri Vidya Educational & TL Fac BB+ 110.8 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Surya Exim Ltd LT FBL BB+ 400 Assigned T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT fund based B+ 1040 Suspended T.C. Terrytex Ltd LT non-fund based Bk B+ 30 Suspended Fac Triton International Pvt Ltd LT fund based/non BB- 250 Suspended fund based Bk Fac TV18 Broadcast Ltd CC BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed TV18 Broadcast Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed amount reduced from Rs. 200 Crore TV18 Broadcast Ltd BG/ Overdraft BBB+ 250 Assigned Uniloids Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 75 Assigned Vimal Dairy Ltd TL BB 116.5 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 2.00 crore) Vimal Dairy Ltd CC facility BB 360 Revised from BB- (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL BB+ 1620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 135 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 