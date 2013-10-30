Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ - Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ - Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund
Bhavani Industries ST scale- Fund Based A4+ 6.3 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries ST scale- Non Fund A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Based
Big Tiles ST non fund based-BG A4 15 Reaffirmed
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 180 Revised
from
A3+
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 450 Revised
from
A3+
De'S Technico Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 10 Assigned
De'S Technico Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 35 Assigned
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 1554.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 74.44 crore)
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC* A3+ 500 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of cash credit limits
Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Fund mfs
Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Income A1+ - Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Plus Fund mfs
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Assigned
M/S. Suraj Industries ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Assigned
Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes ST non-FBL A4 60 Assigned
Industries
Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2065.5 Reaffirmed
Shailesh Forging Works Non-FBL A4 0.8 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akarsh Exports LT FBL BB+ 300* Revised
from
BBB-
* Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of unallocated limits
Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB- 400 Revised
from
B
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally AAA - Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer PSU Bond Fund
Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally AAA - Reaffirmed
convertible mfs
debenturea Pioneer ST Bond Fund
Bhavani Industries LT scale- CC BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Industries LT scale- TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Big Tiles LT fund based-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Big Tiles LT fund based- TL B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 101.3 Revised
from
BBB
Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 1000 Revised
from
BBB
Compack Enterprises (India) FBL BB 50 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Compack Enterprises (India) TL BB 38.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Compack Enterprises (India) TL- Proposed BB 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Compack Enterprises (India) Unallocated Bk limits BB 41.1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
De'S Technico Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Lines BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed
/ A2+
(enhanced from Rs 75 crores)
Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd Bk Fac D 3170 Assigned
Jsm Devcons Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 377.5 Assigned
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL BBB 1570 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 74 crore)
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB 1410 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 104.00 crore)
Ldh Agro Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based-CC B 20 Assigned
Ldh Agro Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based-TL B 83 Assigned
Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Bond AAA - Reaffirmed
Management Co. Ltd Fund mfs
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 76 Assigned
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 45 Assigned
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) B+ 7.1 Assigned
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated B+/ 41.9 Assigned
A4
M/S Ashish Constructions CC BB- 60 Assigned
M/S Ashish Constructions TL - 1 BB- 12.3 Assigned
M/S Ashish Constructions TL - 2 BB- 5.5 Assigned
M/S Ashish Constructions BG BB-/ 45 Assigned
A4
M/S Ashish Constructions Unallocated Limits BB-/ 2.2 Assigned
A4
M/S Theruvath Builders CC BB- 150 Assigned
M/S Theruvath Builders Proposed LT FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned
M/S. Suraj Industries LT, FB Fac BBB+ 80 Assigned
Mangaldeep Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned
Mangaldeep Cotton Industries TL B 17.6 Assigned
Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes LT fund based and B+ 130 Assigned
Industries non-FBL
Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 1080 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 45.9 crore)
Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund based & Non-FB A+ / 1625 Reaffirmed
Fac A1+
(reduced from Rs. 210.5 crore)
Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ / 2470 Reaffirmed
A1+
(reduced from Rs. 307 crore)
Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ / 241.8 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore)
Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+ / 1080 Reaffirmed
A1+
(enhanced from Rs. 45.9 crore)
Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed
A4+
Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 705.2 Downgraded
from
BB
S.P. Solvent Ltd CC B+ 110 Assigned
Shailesh Forging Works CC BB- 20 Assigned
Shailesh Forging Works TL BB- 48.1 Assigned
Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd FB Limits C+ 440 Upgraded
from
C
(earlier Rs. 7.00 crore)
Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits C+ 403 Upgraded
from
C
(earlier Rs. 25 crore)
Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd TL C+ 10 Upgraded
from
C
(earlier Rs. 0.50 crore)
Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B 220 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Mills TL B 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Mills Unallocated Bk Fac B/ 125 Assigned
A4
Unipack Industries FBL BB- 20 Assigned
Unipack Industries TL BB- 31.1 Assigned
Unipack Industries Unallocated BB- 18.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)