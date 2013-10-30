Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A4 30 Reaffirmed Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ - Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer Liquid Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally A1+ - Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer Treasury Advantage Fund Bhavani Industries ST scale- Fund Based A4+ 6.3 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries ST scale- Non Fund A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Based Big Tiles ST non fund based-BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 180 Revised from A3+ Bill Forge Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 450 Revised from A3+ De'S Technico Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 10 Assigned De'S Technico Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 35 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd NFBL (BG/LOC) A3+ 1554.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 74.44 crore) Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd LOC* A3+ 500 Reaffirmed *sublimit of cash credit limits Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Liquid A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund mfs Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Income A1+ - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Plus Fund mfs Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Assigned M/S. Suraj Industries ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Assigned Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes ST non-FBL A4 60 Assigned Industries Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 2065.5 Reaffirmed Shailesh Forging Works Non-FBL A4 0.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akarsh Exports LT FBL BB+ 300* Revised from BBB- * Includes Rs. 3.00 crore of unallocated limits Al- Dua Food Processing Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BB- 400 Revised from B Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally AAA - Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer PSU Bond Fund Baroda Pioneer Mutual Fund Baroptionally AAA - Reaffirmed convertible mfs debenturea Pioneer ST Bond Fund Bhavani Industries LT scale- CC BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries LT scale- TL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Big Tiles LT fund based-CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Big Tiles LT fund based- TL B+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Bill Forge Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 101.3 Revised from BBB Bill Forge Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 1000 Revised from BBB Compack Enterprises (India) FBL BB 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Compack Enterprises (India) TL BB 38.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Compack Enterprises (India) TL- Proposed BB 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Compack Enterprises (India) Unallocated Bk limits BB 41.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd De'S Technico Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd LT/ST Bk Lines BBB+ 1750 Reaffirmed / A2+ (enhanced from Rs 75 crores) Gayatri Hi-Tech Hotels Ltd Bk Fac D 3170 Assigned Jsm Devcons Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 377.5 Assigned Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd TL BBB 1570 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 74 crore) Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd CC Limits BBB 1410 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 104.00 crore) Ldh Agro Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based-CC B 20 Assigned Ldh Agro Food Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based-TL B 83 Assigned Lic Nomura Mutual Fund Asset LIC Nomura MF Bond AAA - Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Fund mfs Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL B+ 76 Assigned Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 45 Assigned Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) B+ 7.1 Assigned Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated B+/ 41.9 Assigned A4 M/S Ashish Constructions CC BB- 60 Assigned M/S Ashish Constructions TL - 1 BB- 12.3 Assigned M/S Ashish Constructions TL - 2 BB- 5.5 Assigned M/S Ashish Constructions BG BB-/ 45 Assigned A4 M/S Ashish Constructions Unallocated Limits BB-/ 2.2 Assigned A4 M/S Theruvath Builders CC BB- 150 Assigned M/S Theruvath Builders Proposed LT FB Fac BB- 100 Assigned M/S. Suraj Industries LT, FB Fac BBB+ 80 Assigned Mangaldeep Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned Mangaldeep Cotton Industries TL B 17.6 Assigned Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes LT fund based and B+ 130 Assigned Industries non-FBL Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 1080 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 45.9 crore) Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund based & Non-FB A+ / 1625 Reaffirmed Fac A1+ (reduced from Rs. 210.5 crore) Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ / 2470 Reaffirmed A1+ (reduced from Rs. 307 crore) Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ / 241.8 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 20.0 crore) Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+ / 1080 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs. 45.9 crore) Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 200 Reaffirmed A4+ Rsal Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 705.2 Downgraded from BB S.P. Solvent Ltd CC B+ 110 Assigned Shailesh Forging Works CC BB- 20 Assigned Shailesh Forging Works TL BB- 48.1 Assigned Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd FB Limits C+ 440 Upgraded from C (earlier Rs. 7.00 crore) Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits C+ 403 Upgraded from C (earlier Rs. 25 crore) Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd TL C+ 10 Upgraded from C (earlier Rs. 0.50 crore) Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B 220 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Mills TL B 5 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Mills Unallocated Bk Fac B/ 125 Assigned A4 Unipack Industries FBL BB- 20 Assigned Unipack Industries TL BB- 31.1 Assigned Unipack Industries Unallocated BB- 18.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 