Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrimas Chemicals Ltd Non-FB, ST Fac A3 80 Reaffirmed Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Reaffirmed BCPL Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL - BE under LC A4 15 Assigned BCPL Conductors Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 535 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 225 Reaffirmed Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd ST, Non-FBL A3 1080 Reaffirmed IIC Technologies Ltd ST FBL (SLC) A3+ 50 Reaffirmed IIC Technologies Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 212.5 Reaffirmed IIC Technologies Ltd ST FBL (EPC/FBD) BBB 180 Reaffirmed EPC/FBD a sublimit of Cash Credit Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Assigned Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd ST NFBL (LC & BG) A4 45 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 5.00 crore) Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Pharmafabrikon ST - FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Pharmafabrikon ST - Non-FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Phoenix Medicare Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A3 39 Suspended Rainbow Plastics India Ltd Non-FBL A4 17 Assigned Santosh Enterprises ST, FBL A4+ 100 Assigned Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 3 Reaffirmed Value Added Fashion Fabrics FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Value Added Fashion Fabrics Proposed Limits A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Valvoline Cummins NFBL3 A1+ 350 Reaffirmed 3The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangeable Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac D 10 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.05 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrimas Chemicals Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd TL C 650 Revised from C Antarctica Properties Co. Ltd Unallocated Fac C 94 Revised from C Arora Construction Co. (P) Ltd FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed BCPL Conductors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 20 Assigned BCPL Conductors Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B+ 21 Assigned Bhagwati Rice Mills FBL B 346.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.19.00 crore) Chalapathi Educational Society FBL - TL B+ 146 Assigned Chalapathi Educational Society Unallocated Limits B+ 14 Assigned Farida Shoes Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 14 Reaffirmed Fives Cail-Kcp Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Ideal Education Society Bk Fac D 210 Assigned IIC Technologies Ltd TL BBB 179 Reaffirmed IIC Technologies Ltd LT FBL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 72.2 Assigned Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 50 Assigned Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd LT FBL (EPC/PCFC) B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd TL B+ 10.5 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 1.50 crore) Kapotex Industries Pvt. Ltd Un allocated amount B+ / 14.5 Assigned A4 Krishna Concast Pvt Ltd Working Capital B+ 50 Revised from BB- Narmada Enterprises LT fund based Bk Fac B+ 173.5 Suspended Nav Vidya Society For TL BB- 443.5 Reaffirmed Education Research & Training (enhanced from Rs. 35.0 Crore) Pharmafabrikon TL Fac B+ 41 Assigned Pharmafabrikon LT - FB Fac B+ 40 Assigned Pharmafabrikon LT - Proposed Fac B+ 20 Assigned Phoenix Medicare Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 37 Suspended R.B. R.B. Rice Industries FBL B 120 Reaffirmed Rainbow Plastics India Ltd FBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Sahaj Fashions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Shiva International LT fund based Bk Fac B 19 Suspended Shri Govind Realty Pvt Ltd TL D 390 Revised from B+ Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Series A Contributions AAA 945.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd PTC Series A AAA 3126.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA 2492.2 Reaffirmed (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 463.8 Reaffirmed (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 1003.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Standard Chartered Bank Ltd Acquirer Payouts AAA 508.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Sulz Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Valvoline Cummins FBL3 AA- 350 Upgradedfrom A+ 3The Fund based and Non-Fund based Limits are interchangable Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: TL D 60.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 7.52 CR) Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac D 50 Reaffirmed (revised from 6.03 CR) Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac D 4 Reaffirmed Vashu Yarn Mills India Pvt Ltd LT: Proposed Fac D 25.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 