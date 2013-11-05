Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 1 & 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac A3 200 Revised from
India Ltd A3+
D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd LC/BG A3+ 50 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from 2.5 crores)
Expo Freight Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed
Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A1 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Garg Sales Corporation Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crores)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1 112.7 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A4 + 12.5 Assigned
(SO) !
! indicates that the rating is conditional
Hardware Trading Corporation ST non-fund based LOC A4 250 Suspended
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from 24.50 CR)
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed/
Assigned
(enhanced from 6.15 CR)
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Fund Based ST Limits** A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
**Proposed/unallocated limit
Indraprastha Gas Ltd Non Fund Based ST A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Limits
enhanced from Rs 300 crore)
Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.6 Reaffirmed
Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed
Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 360 Reaffirmed
Letter of Comfort
Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Lines A1+ 17760 Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3550 Reaffirmed
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 58 Assigned
Sub-limit of Term Loans
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt CP programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Skp Bearing Industries NFBL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 22 Suspended
Sr Drugs And Intermediates Pvt ST non FB Fac A3 90 Suspended
Ltd
Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd ST FB Fac (sub-limit A4 11 Assigned
of LT Fund Based)
Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd ST FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned
Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd Unallocated Fac A4 1 Assigned
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST FB Fac A3 120 Assigned
Ltd
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST Non FB Fac A3 120 Assigned
Ltd
Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Waidhan Engineering And BG A4 24 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Automobile Sterling CC BB 320 Assigned
Automobile Sterling Inventory Funding BB 80 Assigned
Avani Projects And FBL - CC BB+ 690 Assigned
Infrastructure Ltd
Avani Projects And FBL - TL BB+ 1120 Assigned
Infrastructure Ltd
Avani Projects And FBL - TL (Proposed) BB+ 3000 Assigned
Infrastructure Ltd
Avani Projects And Unallocated BB+ 2190 Assigned
Infrastructure Ltd
Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
India Ltd
D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
(enhanced from 10 crores)
Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd fund based LT loans, A4/ 199.1 Suspended
ST non-fund based BG B
Fac and untied limits
Expo Freight Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt LT - Fund based A- 240 Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Reduced from Rs 59.00 crore)
Garg Sales Corporation FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crores)
General Nice Mineral Resources fund based D 25 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility
General Nice Mineral Resources ST D 250 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
General Nice Mineral Resources fund based facility D 150 Suspended
(India) Pvt Ltd
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 320.9 Assigned
(SO) !
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB+ 11.1 Assigned
(SO) !
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 22.1 Assigned
(SO) !
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originators Residual Unrated 14.8 Assigned
Share
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA - - Withdrawn
Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB - Withdrawn
Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 + (SO)
Gujarat Infraproject Pvt Ltd fund based/non fund BB 200 Suspended
based Bk Fac +/
A4 +
Hardware Trading Corporation FBL BB 25 Suspended
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed
Indraprastha Gas Ltd TL* AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs 850 crore) * Includes unallocated loans of 325.00 crore (enhanced from Rs.
187.50 crore earlier)
Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 550 Upgraded from
B+
Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Reaffirmed
Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Reaffirmed
Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 103.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 12.30 crore)
Lokmangal Sugar Ethanol And LT FBL (TL) D 1241.8 Downgraded
Co-Generation Ltd from B
Maharaja Agrasen Technical LT: FBL BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed
Education Society
Manipal Acunova Ltd TL BB 55 Reaffirmed
Manipal Acunova Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Manjeera Projects FB Fac B+ 270 Reaffirmed
Mereena Trading And Exports FB Fac D 47.6 Revised from
B
Mereena Trading And Exports Non-FB Fac D 22.4 Revised from
A4
Navalakha Translines TL BB+ 250 Assigned
Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT scale- TL B+ 3125 Reained
Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 97.5 Suspended
R.L Foods FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Fund Based Bk lines AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Tier II Bonds AAA 2900 Reaffirmed
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 136 Assigned
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 2 Assigned
Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed FBL BB 12 Assigned
Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac D 75 Suspended
Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 35 Suspended
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt NCD programme A+ 2000 Assigned
Ltd
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT, TL A+ 3500 Assigned
Ltd
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, FB Fac A+ / 8000 Assigned
Ltd A1+
Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, non-FB Fac A+ / 6000 Assigned
Ltd A1+
Skp Bearing Industries Fund Based- CC BB- 20 Revised from
B+
Skp Bearing Industries Non Fund Based- TL BB- 79.6 Revised from
B+
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B 72 Suspended
Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd WC B 25 Suspended
Sr Drugs And Intermediates Pvt LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Suspended
Ltd
Sriven Beer And Wine CC B+ 70 Revised from
Distributors BB-
Sriven Beer And Wine Unallocated Limits B+ 5 Revised from
Distributors BB-
Sunfab TL facility BB- 162.5 Suspended
Sunfab FB Fac BB- 37.5 Suspended
Supreme Mobiles Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 24 Assigned
(Rs. 8.50 enhanced from Rs. 6.10 Crores)
Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FB Fac BBB- 140 Assigned
Ltd
Ubiquity Digital Card Systems TL B 325 Upgraded
from
Ltd D
Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated B 25 Upgraded
from
Ltd D
Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT FBL B- 470.2 Upgraded
from
C+
Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Non-FBL B- 2.5 Upgraded
from
C+
Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 134.8 Upgraded
from
C+
Waidhan Engineering And CC BB 27.5 Assigned
Industries Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)