Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 1 & 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac A3 200 Revised from India Ltd A3+ D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd LC/BG A3+ 50 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 2.5 crores) Expo Freight Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A3 100 Reaffirmed Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt ST - Non Fund Based A1 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Garg Sales Corporation Non-FBL A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crores) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A1 112.7 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A4 + 12.5 Assigned (SO) ! ! indicates that the rating is conditional Hardware Trading Corporation ST non-fund based LOC A4 250 Suspended India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from 24.50 CR) India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Non-FBL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed/ Assigned (enhanced from 6.15 CR) India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST, Standby Limits A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Gas Ltd Fund Based ST Limits** A1+ 500 Reaffirmed **Proposed/unallocated limit Indraprastha Gas Ltd Non Fund Based ST A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Limits enhanced from Rs 300 crore) Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd BG A4 3.6 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd LOC A4 100 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 360 Reaffirmed Letter of Comfort Manipal Acunova Ltd Non Fund based - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Fund Based Bk Lines A1+ 17760 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 3550 Reaffirmed Seva Gases Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 58 Assigned Sub-limit of Term Loans Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt CP programme A1+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Skp Bearing Industries NFBL A4 0.3 Reaffirmed Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd ST, non FB Fac A4 22 Suspended Sr Drugs And Intermediates Pvt ST non FB Fac A3 90 Suspended Ltd Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd ST FB Fac (sub-limit A4 11 Assigned of LT Fund Based) Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd ST FB Fac A4 7.5 Assigned Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd Unallocated Fac A4 1 Assigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST FB Fac A3 120 Assigned Ltd Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure ST Non FB Fac A3 120 Assigned Ltd Vayhan Coffee Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Waidhan Engineering And BG A4 24 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Automobile Sterling CC BB 320 Assigned Automobile Sterling Inventory Funding BB 80 Assigned Avani Projects And FBL - CC BB+ 690 Assigned Infrastructure Ltd Avani Projects And FBL - TL BB+ 1120 Assigned Infrastructure Ltd Avani Projects And FBL - TL (Proposed) BB+ 3000 Assigned Infrastructure Ltd Avani Projects And Unallocated BB+ 2190 Assigned Infrastructure Ltd Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac BBB- 350 Reaffirmed India Ltd D&H Secheron Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from 10 crores) Enem Nostrum Remedies Pvt Ltd fund based LT loans, A4/ 199.1 Suspended ST non-fund based BG B Fac and untied limits Expo Freight Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt LT - Fund based A- 240 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from Rs 59.00 crore) Garg Sales Corporation FBL B+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crores) General Nice Mineral Resources fund based D 25 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd (sub-limit) facility General Nice Mineral Resources ST D 250 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd General Nice Mineral Resources fund based facility D 150 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 320.9 Assigned (SO) ! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A3 BB+ 11.1 Assigned (SO) ! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 22.1 Assigned (SO) ! Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Originators Residual Unrated 14.8 Assigned Share Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA - - Withdrawn Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB - Withdrawn Elpis Ifmr Capital 2013 + (SO) Gujarat Infraproject Pvt Ltd fund based/non fund BB 200 Suspended based Bk Fac +/ A4 + Hardware Trading Corporation FBL BB 25 Suspended India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Gas Ltd TL* AAA 7500 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 850 crore) * Includes unallocated loans of 325.00 crore (enhanced from Rs. 187.50 crore earlier) Jewel Classic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL BB 550 Upgraded from B+ Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Reaffirmed Km Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 7890 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lavis Signature Panel Pvt Ltd TL B+ 103.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 12.30 crore) Lokmangal Sugar Ethanol And LT FBL (TL) D 1241.8 Downgraded Co-Generation Ltd from B Maharaja Agrasen Technical LT: FBL BBB+ 530 Reaffirmed Education Society Manipal Acunova Ltd TL BB 55 Reaffirmed Manipal Acunova Ltd Fund Based - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Manjeera Projects FB Fac B+ 270 Reaffirmed Mereena Trading And Exports FB Fac D 47.6 Revised from B Mereena Trading And Exports Non-FB Fac D 22.4 Revised from A4 Navalakha Translines TL BB+ 250 Assigned Nitesh Residency Hotels Pvt Ltd LT scale- TL B+ 3125 Reained Paras Bhavani Steel Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 97.5 Suspended R.L Foods FB Fac B 290 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Fund Based Bk lines AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Sbi Global Factors Ltd LT Tier II Bonds AAA 2900 Reaffirmed Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB 136 Assigned Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB 2 Assigned Seva Gases Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed FBL BB 12 Assigned Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd LT working capital Fac D 75 Suspended Shree Ambay Forgings Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac D 35 Suspended Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt NCD programme A+ 2000 Assigned Ltd Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT, TL A+ 3500 Assigned Ltd Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, FB Fac A+ / 8000 Assigned Ltd A1+ Ski Carbon Black (India) Pvt LT/ ST, non-FB Fac A+ / 6000 Assigned Ltd A1+ Skp Bearing Industries Fund Based- CC BB- 20 Revised from B+ Skp Bearing Industries Non Fund Based- TL BB- 79.6 Revised from B+ Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd TL B 72 Suspended Sowmiya Spinners Pvt Ltd WC B 25 Suspended Sr Drugs And Intermediates Pvt LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Suspended Ltd Sriven Beer And Wine CC B+ 70 Revised from Distributors BB- Sriven Beer And Wine Unallocated Limits B+ 5 Revised from Distributors BB- Sunfab TL facility BB- 162.5 Suspended Sunfab FB Fac BB- 37.5 Suspended Supreme Mobiles Ltd FBL (CC) BB- 24 Assigned (Rs. 8.50 enhanced from Rs. 6.10 Crores) Telmos Automobiles (P) Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 90 Assigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure LT FB Fac BBB- 140 Assigned Ltd Ubiquity Digital Card Systems TL B 325 Upgraded from Ltd D Ubiquity Digital Card Systems Unallocated B 25 Upgraded from Ltd D Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT FBL B- 470.2 Upgraded from C+ Vayhan Coffee Ltd LT Non-FBL B- 2.5 Upgraded from C+ Vayhan Coffee Ltd Unallocated Limits B- 134.8 Upgraded from C+ Waidhan Engineering And CC BB 27.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.