Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Brothers ST Non-FBL (LOC) A4 10.5 Reaffirmed
Bright Brothers Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4+ 65 Assigned
Canara Bank CD A1+ 400000 Assigned
(enhanced from Rs. 30,000 crore)
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB limits A4+ 79 Assigned
Hero Motors Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 150 Withdrawn
Hero Motors Ltd Fund and NFBL A1 - Withdrawn
(reduced from Rs. 36.12 crore)
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 42.5 Assigned
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 100 Assigned
Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 - Revised from
Grade Grade 5
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac A4 90 Suspended
Ltd
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt non-FB Fac A4 4.3 Suspended
Ltd
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt fund based (sublimit) A4 2 Suspended
Ltd Fac
Rr Constructions And ST non-FBL A4 480 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 5200 Assigned
Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (BG) A4 340 Reaffirmed
Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC - sub A4 50 Reaffirmed
limit of BGs)
Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (Third party A4 100 Reaffirmed
Guarantee - sub limit
of BG)
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd.
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home FD MAA+ - Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bansal Brothers LT FBL (CC) BB 70 Affirmed
Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 70 -
Bright Brothers Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 29.9 Assigned
Bright Brothers Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 30.1 Assigned
A4+
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 23 Suspended
Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 245 Suspended
Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Gurutek India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Hero Motors Ltd TL A 770 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 60.95 crore)
Hero Motors Ltd CC A 300 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore)
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC BB+ 47.5 Assigned
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC (proposed) BB+ 31.5 Assigned
Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 13.5 Assigned
Credit
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 100 Assigned
Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 450 Assigned
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, TL - 21.7 Withdrawn
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 198 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 15.80 crore
Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 0.03 crore
M.H.M Fish Trading Company FBL B- 67.4 Assigned
M.H.M Fish Trading Company Unallocated limits B- 52.6 Assigned
Mecon Ltd TL Fac - 300 Withdrawn
Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 250 CR)
Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC B- 550 Downgraded
from B+
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B- / 1650 Downgraded
A4 from B+
Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) B- / 300 Downgraded
A4 from B+
Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 190 Suspended
Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B 585 Assigned
(enhanced from 53.00 CR)
Punnu Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 62.5 Reaffirmed
Raj Kishore Engineering TL B 10 Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Raj Kishore Engineering LT, FB Fac B 35 Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd
Raj Kishore Engineering Proposed Fac B / 155 Assigned
Constructions Pvt Ltd A4
Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt TL BB- 156 Suspended
Ltd
RR Constructions And LT fund based and B 220 Revised from
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd non- FBL C
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 4347.8 Suspended
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt LT, FB Fac D 88 Revised from
Ltd B-
Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Non-fund Based D 50 Revised from
Ltd B-
Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 260 Suspended
Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises FBL B- 22.5 Revised from
D
Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises Proposed FBL B- / 30 Revised from
A4 D
Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (Secured B 160 Revised from
Overdraft) B+
Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (sub limit of B 20 Revised from
Secured Over draft) B+
Sukhwani Associates fund based Bk Fac D 110 Withdrawn
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 5615.7 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA 700 Assigned
Finance Ltd
Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA 2020 Reaffirmed
Finance Ltd
Tema India Ltd LT and ST ratings D 2678 Suspended
Tracks And Towers Infratech LT fund based and BBB- 1670 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd non-fund based
True Well E Pipe Industries FBL B- 71.5 Assigned
True Well E Pipe Industries Unallocated limits B- 48.5 Assigned
Vast Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 37.5 Assigned
Vast Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 12.5 Assigned
Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital Ltd TL Fac BB 57.5 Assigned
Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 15 Assigned
Xander Finance Pvt Ltd LT borrowing A- 3000 Assigned
Programme (proposed)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
