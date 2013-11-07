Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Brothers ST Non-FBL (LOC) A4 10.5 Reaffirmed Bright Brothers Ltd Non-FBL (LC/BG) A4+ 65 Assigned Canara Bank CD A1+ 400000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 30,000 crore) Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd non-FB limits A4+ 79 Assigned Hero Motors Ltd CP/STD Programme A1 150 Withdrawn Hero Motors Ltd Fund and NFBL A1 - Withdrawn (reduced from Rs. 36.12 crore) Jumbo Roofings And Tiles Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 42.5 Assigned Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A3+ 100 Assigned Mecon Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A1 450 Reaffirmed Modest Infrastructure Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 - Revised from Grade Grade 5 Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac A4 90 Suspended Ltd Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt non-FB Fac A4 4.3 Suspended Ltd Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt fund based (sublimit) A4 2 Suspended Ltd Fac Rr Constructions And ST non-FBL A4 480 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 5200 Assigned Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (BG) A4 340 Reaffirmed Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (LOC - sub A4 50 Reaffirmed limit of BGs) Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST NFBL (Third party A4 100 Reaffirmed Guarantee - sub limit of BG) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd. MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home FD MAA+ - Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bansal Brothers LT FBL (CC) BB 70 Affirmed Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB- 70 - Bright Brothers Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 29.9 Assigned Bright Brothers Ltd Proposed Limits BB+ / 30.1 Assigned A4+ Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 23 Suspended Esteem Industries Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 245 Suspended Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Gulf Ashley Motor Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Gurutek India Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Hero Motors Ltd TL A 770 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 60.95 crore) Hero Motors Ltd CC A 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore) Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC BB+ 47.5 Assigned Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - CC (proposed) BB+ 31.5 Assigned Jumbo Roofings And Tiles FBL - Standby Line of BB+ 13.5 Assigned Credit Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 100 Assigned Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 450 Assigned Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, TL - 21.7 Withdrawn Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 198 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 15.80 crore Kothari Cars Pvt Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BBB 0.3 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 0.03 crore M.H.M Fish Trading Company FBL B- 67.4 Assigned M.H.M Fish Trading Company Unallocated limits B- 52.6 Assigned Mecon Ltd TL Fac - 300 Withdrawn Mecon Ltd GoI guaranteed bond AAA 1420 Reaffirmed (SO) Mecon Ltd Non fund based Bk Fac A- 2800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 250 CR) Modest Infrastructure Ltd FBL- CC B- 550 Downgraded from B+ Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (BG) B- / 1650 Downgraded A4 from B+ Modest Infrastructure Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) B- / 300 Downgraded A4 from B+ Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd TL B 190 Suspended Nav Jyoti Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd FB Fac B 585 Assigned (enhanced from 53.00 CR) Punnu Synthetics Pvt Ltd FB Limits B 62.5 Reaffirmed Raj Kishore Engineering TL B 10 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Raj Kishore Engineering LT, FB Fac B 35 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd Raj Kishore Engineering Proposed Fac B / 155 Assigned Constructions Pvt Ltd A4 Ranganayaka Spinning Mills Pvt TL BB- 156 Suspended Ltd RR Constructions And LT fund based and B 220 Revised from Infrastructure Pvt Ltd non- FBL C Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 4347.8 Suspended Shree Durga Constructions Pvt LT, FB Fac D 88 Revised from Ltd B- Shree Durga Constructions Pvt Non-fund Based D 50 Revised from Ltd B- Siddheshwari Industries Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 260 Suspended Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises FBL B- 22.5 Revised from D Sri Lakshmikantha Enterprises Proposed FBL B- / 30 Revised from A4 D Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (Secured B 160 Revised from Overdraft) B+ Sujala Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (sub limit of B 20 Revised from Secured Over draft) B+ Sukhwani Associates fund based Bk Fac D 110 Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk Limits AA 5615.7 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA 2000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA 700 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA 2020 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Tema India Ltd LT and ST ratings D 2678 Suspended Tracks And Towers Infratech LT fund based and BBB- 1670 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd non-fund based True Well E Pipe Industries FBL B- 71.5 Assigned True Well E Pipe Industries Unallocated limits B- 48.5 Assigned Vast Industries Pvt Ltd CC B 37.5 Assigned Vast Industries Pvt Ltd TL B 12.5 Assigned Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital Ltd TL Fac BB 57.5 Assigned Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 15 Assigned Xander Finance Pvt Ltd LT borrowing A- 3000 Assigned Programme (proposed) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.