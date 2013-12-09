Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A3 8 Assigned Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt ST NFBL A1 60 Upgradedfrom Ltd A2+ Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A1 20 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs nil earlier) Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A1 10 Reaffirmed (decreased from Rs 3.00 crore earlier) Bharat Biotech International SLC A1 100 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International LC A1 650 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International BG A1 200 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International Forward contract A1 35.7 Assigned Ltd Brand Alloys Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 100 Suspended Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd NFBL A4+ 110 Revised from A4+ (Revised from Rs 7.0 crores) Growmore International Ltd NFBL A4 125 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50 CR 0 Haldia Steels Ltd non fund based Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended Haldia Steels Ltd ST fund based A4 100 Suspended sub-limit under the CC limit Inventure Growth And ST non FB Fac A3+ 500 Suspended Securities Ltd Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd ST, FB / Non-FBL A2+ 5480 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 135.90 crore L7H Life Resources Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 80^ Assigned ^ Sub-limits of the long-term limits Lafarge Aggregates And Non Fund based A1 200 Reaffirmed Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Facility Malati Founders Pvt Ltd ST - BG A4+ 5 Assigned Nitasha Constructions NFB A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Payal International Ltd FBL- ST Fac A4 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 14.00 crore) Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A1 150 Upgraded from A2+ R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd Forward Cover Limits A3 20 Upgraded from A4+ Samrat Plywood Ltd LC/BG Limits A4 82 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST, FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST : Non-FBL A1 50 Upgraded from A2+ Sonic Thermal Ltd ST NFB WC A4 277.2 Suspended Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt ST NFBL A1 50 Upgraded from Ltd A2+ (reduced from 10.00 CR) Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A1 200 Upgraded from A2+ (reduced from 120.00 CR) Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning ST NFBL A1 250 Upgraded from Mills Pvt Ltd A2+ (reduced from 10.00 CR) Sterling & Wilson Ltd CP A1 1000 Reaffirmed Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A1 50 Upgraded from A2+ (reduced from 130.00 CR) Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - FB Fac A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Fund/Non-fund A2+ 3180 Reaffirmed based (sub limits) V. K. Jewellery ST Scale - FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A1 50 Upgraded from A2+ (reduced from 10.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Masala Foods Pvt Ltd LT TL BBB- 295 Assigned Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT/ST A- 384.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 45.66 CR) Adisankara Spinning Mills Pvt LT FBL CC A- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 25.00 CR) Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd TL A 10 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International CC A- 700 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International Secured TL A- 417.6 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International Unsecured TL A- 155.9 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International Unallocated A- 62.8 Assigned Ltd Bharat Biotech International Interchangeable A- / 250 Assigned Ltd between Fund based A1 and non Fund Based Brand Alloys Ltd TL B 400 Suspended Brand Alloys Ltd CC B 530 Suspended Ch. Lekh Raj Educational & Bk Fac B- / 500 Suspended Charitable Trust A4 Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd FBL BB+ 332.5 Revised from BB+ (Revised from Rs 30.25 crores) Davinder Sandhu Impex Ltd TL BB+ 51.4 Revised from BB+ (Revised from Rs 3.73 crores) Farms India Chicken LT - TL B+ 38 Assigned Farms India Chicken LT - CC B+ 16.6 Assigned GK Shelters Pvt Ltd TL B+ 500 Assigned Growmore International Ltd Fund Based LT Limits BB 71.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.19 CR 0 Haldia Steels Ltd TL B+ 180 Suspended Haldia Steels Ltd CC B+ 350 Suspended Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, FB Limits BBB+ 1200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 40.00 crore Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FB Limits BBB+ 1020 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 62.10 crore Karamtara Engineering Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1069 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 32.45 crore KTL Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 379.4 Suspended A4 L7H Life Resources Pvt Ltd TL B- 86.1 Assigned Lafarge Aggregates And TL A- 100 Reaffirmed Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Lafarge Aggregates And CC/WCDL/Overdraft A- 650 Reaffirmed Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Lafarge Aggregates And Non Fund Based A- / 450 Reaffirmed Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Facility (one-way A1 interchangeability from non-FB to fund based) Lafarge Aggregates And CC/WCDL/Overdraft/Non A- / 200 Reaffirmed Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based Facility A1 (unallocated limits) LML Ltd Preference Share D 1250 Reaffirmed Capital Programme Machino Polymers Ltd TL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Machino Polymers Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Machino Polymers Ltd BG Fac BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Machino Polymers Ltd LOC Fac BBB+ 910 Reaffirmed / A2 Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT - CC BB+ 50 Assigned Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT - Standby Line of BB+ 8 Assigned Credit Malati Founders Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 14.1 Assigned Mehta Brothers Gems Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 350 Reaffirmed Nama Hotels Pvt Ltd FB limits D 2529.3 Suspended Navanidhi Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 60 Suspended Nitasha Constructions FBCC B 50 Reaffirmed Peptech Builders And Bk limits C+ 70 Suspended Developers Pvt. Ltd. Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 546.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 67.87 CR) Prabhu Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC A- 750 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.00 CR) R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BBB- 1650 upgraded from BB+ R. P. Basmati Rice Ltd TL BBB- 27.5 Ugraded from BB+ Ramkrishna Solvex Pvt. Ltd. Bk limits D 70 Suspended Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Regal Plywooptionally B+/A4 140 Assigned Ltd convertible debenture Industries Private Limited Royal Plywood Industries Bk Fac B/A4+ 90 Suspended Samrat Plywood Ltd WCL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Samrat Plywood Ltd Unallocated BB- 8 Reaffirmed Shri Chhatrapati Shahu CC BB+ 800 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shri Chhatrapati Shahu TL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 200 Reaffirmed Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Proposed BB 100 Assigned Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL A- 268.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 44.16 cr) Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FB Limits -CC A- 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25.00 cr) Sivaraj Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT / ST :Unallocated A- / 23 Assigned A1 Sonic Thermal Ltd TL B 464 Suspended Sonic Thermal Ltd FB WC B 100 Suspended Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT TL A- 293 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 46.55 CR) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT FBL CC A- 450 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 25.00 CR) Sri Matha Spinning Mills Pvt LT/ST A- / 22.5 Assigned Ltd A1 Sri Mittapalli Trust TL B 72.7 Revised from B+ Sri Mittapalli Trust CC B 10 Revised from B+ Sri Mittapalli Trust Unallocated Limits B 7.3 Revised from B+ Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 548.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 76.79 CR) Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC A- 800 Reaffirmed (reduced from 50.00 CR) Sri Shanmugavel Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST A- / 919.3 Assigned A1 Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT TL A- 710 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (reduced from 118.75 CR) Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT FBL CC A- 1550 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd (reduced from 99.75 CR) Sri Velayudhaswamy Spinning LT/ST A- / 25 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd A1 Sterling & Wilson Ltd FBL A 250 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Ltd NFBL A / 14000 Reaffirmed A1 (enhanced from Rs.900 crore) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL A- 376.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 53.34 CR) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC A- 650 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.00 CR) Sudhan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST A- / 1157 Assigned A1 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac A- 3240 Reaffirmed Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - Fund based A- 150 Assigned (sub-limits) Trident Auto Components Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 157.1 Suspended Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT TL A- 132.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.11 CR) Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FBL CC A- 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.00 CR) Vedha Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT/ST A- / 28.3 Assigned A1 Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust fund based Bk Fac BB- 56.3 Suspended Venkata Ramana Charitable Trust unallocated limits BB- 22.3 Suspended Vineetaz Exports Pvt Ltd Bk limits D 700 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.