Dec 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Filaments Ltd LOC A4 100 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd Project LOC A4 200 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd Forward Cover A4 8 Suspended Devtara Industries ST FBL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Devtara Industries Unallocated A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Communication Ltd NFBL A1 290 Revised from A2+ Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd NFBL A1 496 Revised from A2+ Garware Wall Ropes Ltd Non FBL* A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed * The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135 crore. Garware Wall Ropes Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund based: A3 3.3 Reaffirmed Forward contract Indian Mfi Trust Series Iv PTC Series A1 A1 Withdrawn Karikali Amman Spinning Mills Non-FB Fac A4 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Madhav Cotton Ginning And CCBD* A4 40 Suspended Pressing Factory * Sublimit of Cash Credit Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt NFBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Royal Diam ST - FBL A4+ 405 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 32.50 crore Royal Diam Unallocated Limits A4+ 120 Assigned Siddharth Colorchem Ltd FBL A3 415 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 24.50 crore) Siddharth Colorchem Ltd Non-FBL A3 150 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 7.40 crore) Sohum Shoppe Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sunstar Overseas Ltd Working Capital Fac A3 7360 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 604.0 earlier) Shivam Iron & Steel Co NFBL (Working Capital D 552.8 Downgraded Fac) from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA- 61315.7 Assigned Economic Zone Ltd Alliance Filaments Ltd CC B- 150 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd TL B- 290 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd Proposed Limits B- 62 Suspended Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 94.5 Reaffirmed Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd TL D 20 Assigned Bhabani Offset Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based D 91 Assigned Devtara Industries LT FBL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Essel Shyam Communication Ltd FBL A 100 Revised from A- Essel Shyam Technologies Ltd FBL A 70 Revised from A- Garware Wall Ropes Ltd FBL A+ 1450 Reaffirmed Garware Wall Ropes Ltd LT Loan A+ 420 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 65.0 crore Garware Wall Ropes Ltd Non FBL* A+ 1350 Reaffirmed * The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135 crore. Gurukrupa Metals CC Facility B- 100 Reaffirmed Hb Estate Developers Ltd FB Fac BB 1500 Withdrawn Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based: TL BBB- 112 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd Fund based: CC BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 98.4 Reaffirmed K. D. Iron & Steel Co TL BB- 122.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 20 crores) K. D. Iron & Steel Co CC Fac BB- 200 Reaffirmed Karikali Amman Spinning Mills TL Fac B 71.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Karikali Amman Spinning Mills FB Fac B 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Karikali Amman Spinning Mills LT /ST Fac (proposed) B / 8.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd A4 Lakshmi Enterprises TL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Enterprises CC B+ 87 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Enterprises Unallocated Limits B+ 50 Reaffirmed Madhav Cotton Ginning And CC B+ 250 Suspended Pressing Factory Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd CC B+ 51 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd TL (Proposed) B+ 7.8 Reaffirmed Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd BG B+ 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Maneesh Pipes Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 0.88 crore) Matoshri Pratishthan LT FBL - TL D 58.3 Assigned Matoshri Pratishthan Unallocated Limit* D 21.7 Assigned *Rated on both long-term and short-term scales Paras Dyes And Chemicals Pvt FBL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Rcl Cv & Ce Loan Pool D.A. Second Loss Facility BBB+ Withdrawn OCT-11 (SO) Regalia Buildtech And Services TL D 500 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sankar Cotton Traders LT FBL B 200 Assigned Sgs Jewellery Pvt Ltd FBL B- 60 Assigned Shivam Iron & Steel Co FBL (TL) D 450.7 Downgraded from BB+ Shivam Iron & Steel Co FBL (Working Capital D 1180 Downgraded Fac) from BB+ Siddharth Colorchem Ltd FBL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - CC BB 150 Reaffirmed Sohum Shoppe Ltd FBL - TL BB 60 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Cv Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Withdrawn Feb-09 II (SO) Sundaram Finance Cv Pool D.A. Purchaser Payouts AAA Withdrawn Mar-09 II (SO) Sunstar Overseas Ltd CC BBB- 890 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 79.00 earlier) Vortex Rubber Industries (P) CC Limits B- 80 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)