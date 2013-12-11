Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FB Limits A3 290 Reaffirmed Ashapura Garments Ltd ST NFBL A3 720 Reaffirmed Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac A4 200 Retained Ltd Express Publications (Madurai) Proposed A4 9.8 Retained Ltd G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 Assigned Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned M/S. Divya Corporation ST non FB Fac A4 8.6 Suspended PCI Papers Ltd ST, FBL D 20 Revised from A4 PCI Papers Ltd ST, NFBL D 35 Revised from A4 Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 75 Revised from D Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Revised from D Sr Corporate Consultant Pvt off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned Ltd projects Sri Kpr Industries Ltd LC A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Kpr Industries Ltd BG A4+ 50 Assigned Sri Kpr Industries Ltd Unallocated A4+ 34.5 Assigned Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt NFBL - LOC ICRA]A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Topcem India NFBL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed Topland Exports non-fund based lmits A3 80 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Garments Ltd TL BBB- 398 Reaffirmed Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FB Limits BBB- 980 Reaffirmed Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd CC B 56 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- TL B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac B+ 75.7 Upgraded Ltd from C Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac B+ 290 Upgraded Ltd from C G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits B 147.5 Assigned G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits B / 2.5 Assigned A4 Island Star Mall Developers TL Limits BB- 4000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ M/S. Divya Corporation LT working capital BB- 90 Suspended Fac Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL facility A (SO 700 Assigned Mass Metals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B+ / 115 Suspended A4 Motia Developers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 510 Downgraded from BB Motia Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 3.1 Downgraded from BB PCI Papers Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 10 Revised from B PCI Papers Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 86 Revised from B Pragati Cotton Industries TL B 15.5 Assigned Pragati Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned Pragya Energy Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac D 55 Suspended Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Revised from D Sri Kpr Industries Ltd CC Limits BB+ 90 Assigned Sri Kpr Industries Ltd TL BB+ 23.2 Assigned Suncity Synthetics Ltd TL BB- 63.4 Upgraded from B+ Suncity Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 65 Upgraded from B+ Suncity Synthetics Ltd Unallocated BB- 21.6 Assigned Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt FBL - CC B+ 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt NFBL - BG B+ 44 Reaffirmed Ltd Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Proposed Limits** B+ / 36 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 **Proposed limit has been rated on both the scales and as such the total utilization should not exceed Rs 3.60 crore Topcem India TL BBB 930 Reaffirmed Topcem India FBL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Unique Gem And Jewellery FBL - EBD B+ 500 Reaffirmed Unique Gem And Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- B+ Reaffirmed EBR Unique Gem And Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- B+ Reaffirmed Forward Contrac Unique Gem And Jewellery Unallocated Amount B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vindhyachal Hydro Power Ltd TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 