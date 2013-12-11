Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 10, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST FB Limits A3 290 Reaffirmed
Ashapura Garments Ltd ST NFBL A3 720 Reaffirmed
Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac A4 200 Retained
Ltd
Express Publications (Madurai) Proposed A4 9.8 Retained
Ltd
G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL A4 Assigned
Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 2000 Assigned
M/S. Divya Corporation ST non FB Fac A4 8.6 Suspended
PCI Papers Ltd ST, FBL D 20 Revised from
A4
PCI Papers Ltd ST, NFBL D 35 Revised from
A4
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 75 Revised from
D
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 5 Revised from
D
Sr Corporate Consultant Pvt off-grid solar SP 2B Assigned
Ltd projects
Sri Kpr Industries Ltd LC A4+ 10 Assigned
Sri Kpr Industries Ltd BG A4+ 50 Assigned
Sri Kpr Industries Ltd Unallocated A4+ 34.5 Assigned
Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt NFBL - LOC ICRA]A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Topcem India NFBL A3+ 590 Reaffirmed
Topland Exports non-fund based lmits A3 80 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Garments Ltd TL BBB- 398 Reaffirmed
Ashapura Garments Ltd LT FB Limits BBB- 980 Reaffirmed
Ashok Handlooms Factory Pvt Ltd CC B 56 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- TL B+ 9.3 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Cotex Fund Based- CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Express Publications (Madurai) TL Fac B+ 75.7 Upgraded
Ltd from
C
Express Publications (Madurai) FB Fac B+ 290 Upgraded
Ltd from
C
G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits B 147.5 Assigned
G.R.S. Ispat Company Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Limits B / 2.5 Assigned
A4
Island Star Mall Developers TL Limits BB- 4000 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from
B+
M/S. Divya Corporation LT working capital BB- 90 Suspended
Fac
Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL facility A (SO 700 Assigned
Mass Metals Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B+ / 115 Suspended
A4
Motia Developers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 510 Downgraded
from
BB
Motia Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-FBL BB- 3.1 Downgraded
from
BB
PCI Papers Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 10 Revised from
B
PCI Papers Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 86 Revised from
B
Pragati Cotton Industries TL B 15.5 Assigned
Pragati Cotton Industries CC B 50 Assigned
Pragya Energy Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac D 55 Suspended
Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Revised from
D
Sri Kpr Industries Ltd CC Limits BB+ 90 Assigned
Sri Kpr Industries Ltd TL BB+ 23.2 Assigned
Suncity Synthetics Ltd TL BB- 63.4 Upgraded
from
B+
Suncity Synthetics Ltd FBL BB- 65 Upgraded
from
B+
Suncity Synthetics Ltd Unallocated BB- 21.6 Assigned
Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt FBL - CC B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt NFBL - BG B+ 44 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sur Iron & Steel Company Pvt Proposed Limits** B+ / 36 Reaffirmed
Ltd A4
**Proposed limit has been rated on both the scales and as such the total utilization
should not exceed Rs 3.60 crore
Topcem India TL BBB 930 Reaffirmed
Topcem India FBL BBB 340 Reaffirmed
Unique Gem And Jewellery FBL - EBD B+ 500 Reaffirmed
Unique Gem And Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- B+ Reaffirmed
EBR
Unique Gem And Jewellery Sub-limit within FBL- B+ Reaffirmed
Forward Contrac
Unique Gem And Jewellery Unallocated Amount B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vindhyachal Hydro Power Ltd TL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
