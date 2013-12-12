Dec 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Stimul Engineering Pvt NFBL A4 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Archit Organosys Ltd FDBP/FUDBP facility A4 45 Reaffirmed Archit Organosys Ltd LOC A4 25 Reaffirmed Archit Organosys Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed Ispat Damodar Ltd ST NFB WCF A4 222 Suspended Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Assigned Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd LOC A4 7.5 Assigned M And B Switchgears Ltd NFBL A4 865 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 9.50 crores Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore) Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST: FBL A4+ 17.2 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FBL A4+ 10 Assigned Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based Bk A3 300 Reaffirmed Lines LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Stimul Engineering Pvt FBL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Archit Organosys Ltd CC facility B 25 Reaffirmed Archit Organosys Ltd Unallocated B 10 Reaffirmed Golden India Expotrade Pvt Ltd FBL BB 450 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 15 crore) Ishan International FBL B- 150 Reaffirmed Ispat Damodar Ltd TL B 720 Suspended Ispat Damodar Ltd FB WCF B 430 Suspended Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd TL B+ 45 Assigned Jonas Petro Products Pvt Ltd CC B+ 10 Assigned K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 868.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.70 crore) K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed (Unallocated B 1.7 Reaffirmed limits) M And B Switchgears Ltd FBL BB 145 Revised from BB- Revised from Rs 10.50 crores M And B Switchgears Ltd TL BB 1250 Revised from BB- Revised from Rs 5.0 crores Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD AA- 5000* Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 500 crore Muthoot Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA- 5000* Assigned * - interchangeable subject to total combined utilization not exceeding Rs. 500 crore Renew Wind Energy (Rajkot) Pvt TL BBB 2210 Assigned Ltd (Rs. 314.59 crore enhanced from Rs. 93.59 crore) Safe-Tronics Automation Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.2.00 crore) Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT: Non-FBL BB+ 5 Assigned Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT: FBL BB+ 207.8^ Assigned / A4+ -^ Long term fund based limits are interchangeable with short term fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 5.0 crore, and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, short term rating will be applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)