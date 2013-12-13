Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Buildwell Ltd NFBL A4 68.3 Suspended Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 43.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Janki Dass Rice Mills ST FBL A4 225 Assigned Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 37.2 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Paras Gottam & Co ST FBL A4 100 Assigned Raj Industries Non-fund Based, ST A3+ 170 Upgraded from Fac A3 Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 1 Reaffirmed on Forward Contracts Vinyas Innovative Technologies LOC A4 145 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vinyas Innovative Technologies BG A4 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Overseas FBL - CC* B 50 Assigned *Non fund based limit of Rs 3.00 crore is interchangeable within fund based limit Ambika Overseas FBL - FOBP/ FABC/ B 100 Assigned FOUBP/ FAUBC/ FOBNLC/ FOUBNLC/Packing Credit * *Non fund based limit of Rs 3.00 crore is interchangeable within fund based limit Ansal Buildwell Ltd TL B 232.2 Suspended Ansal Buildwell Ltd LT FBL B 170 Suspended Ansal Buildwell Ltd Proposed Bk Limits B 229.5 Suspended Baba Isher Singh Educational LT loans, overdraft / BB 90 Suspended Society unallocated Fac Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage TL B 3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Eurasian Minerals & Bk Fac C 125 Suspended Enterprises Pvt Ltd Janki Dass Rice Mills LT FBL B 125 Assigned Jv Steel Traders CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Jv Steel Tubes CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.00 Cr) K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26.9 Reaffirmed K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd BG B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 5.4 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Maa Bameswari Cold Storage TL B 13.1 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd TL AAA 16250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,875 Cr) Patel Cotton CC BB- 160 Assigned Patel Cotton TL BB- 24 Assigned Raj Industries TL (Incl. Unallocated BBB 67.1 Upgradedfrom Limits) BBB- Raj Industries FB, LT Fac BBB 140 Upgradedfrom BBB- Ramprastha Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 92 Assigned Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL BB 20.2 Revised from B+ Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 80 Revised from B+ Vinyas Innovative Technologies CC BB- 170 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vinyas Innovative Technologies TL BB- 80 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)