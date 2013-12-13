Dec 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ansal Buildwell Ltd NFBL A4 68.3 Suspended
Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 43.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Janki Dass Rice Mills ST FBL A4 225 Assigned
Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Seasonal CC A4 37.2 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Paras Gottam & Co ST FBL A4 100 Assigned
Raj Industries Non-fund Based, ST A3+ 170 Upgraded from
Fac
A3
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 35 Reaffirmed
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk A4 1 Reaffirmed
on Forward Contracts
Vinyas Innovative Technologies LOC A4 145 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vinyas Innovative Technologies BG A4 5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambika Overseas FBL - CC* B 50 Assigned
*Non fund based limit of Rs 3.00 crore is interchangeable within fund based limit
Ambika Overseas FBL - FOBP/ FABC/ B 100 Assigned
FOUBP/ FAUBC/ FOBNLC/
FOUBNLC/Packing Credit *
*Non fund based limit of Rs 3.00 crore is interchangeable within fund based limit
Ansal Buildwell Ltd TL B 232.2 Suspended
Ansal Buildwell Ltd LT FBL B 170 Suspended
Ansal Buildwell Ltd Proposed Bk Limits B 229.5 Suspended
Baba Isher Singh Educational LT loans, overdraft / BB 90 Suspended
Society unallocated Fac
Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 7 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Dhirendra Narayan Cold Storage TL B 3 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Eurasian Minerals & Bk Fac C 125 Suspended
Enterprises Pvt Ltd
Janki Dass Rice Mills LT FBL B 125 Assigned
Jv Steel Traders CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Jv Steel Tubes CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 10.00 Cr)
K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd TL B+ 26.9 Reaffirmed
K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
K.P. Saha Pvt Ltd BG B+ 1.3 Reaffirmed
Maa Bameswari Cold Storage Working Capital Loan B 5.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Maa Bameswari Cold Storage TL B 13.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Non-Convertible Bonds AAA 6000 Reaffirmed
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd TL AAA 16250 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1,875 Cr)
Patel Cotton CC BB- 160 Assigned
Patel Cotton TL BB- 24 Assigned
Raj Industries TL (Incl. Unallocated BBB 67.1 Upgradedfrom
Limits) BBB-
Raj Industries FB, LT Fac BBB 140 Upgradedfrom
BBB-
Ramprastha Developers Pvt Ltd TL B 92 Assigned
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd TL BB 20.2 Revised from
B+
Rudraksh Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB 80 Revised from
B+
Vinyas Innovative Technologies CC BB- 170 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vinyas Innovative Technologies TL BB- 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
