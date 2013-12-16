Dec 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2 150 Revised from A3+ Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: FBL A2+ 480 Assigned (enhanced from 45 Cr) Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Non fund based Bk A2+ 106.6 Assigned limits (enhanced from 6 Cr) Atlas Exports (India) ST, FB Fac A2 150 Revised from A3+ Diagold Designs Ltd LT FBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Diagold Designs Ltd ST NFBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Emerald Alchymicus Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed (SO) Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based - A4 141 Assigned Import LOC (FLC)* *FLC and buyer's credit are sub-limits of Term loans Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund based - A4 121.9 Assigned Letter of comfort for buyers credit * *FLC and buyer's credit are sub-limits of Term loans Mili Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST FB Limit* A4 120 Reaffirmed *Sub-limit of the Rs. 16.00 crore long-term fund-based limits; P.Y.: Previous Year Mili Steels Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed / Assigned Saj Food Products Pvt. Ltd. BG A2 22.5 Assigned Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 3650# Reaffirmed # - Out of the Rs. 365 crore non-fund based facilities, Rs. 350 crore short term non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities Saraswati Wood Pvt Ltd LOC A4 290 Assigned Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4+ 150 Suspended Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A4+ 150 Suspended Shri Rathi Agro Industries ST NFBL A4 0.4 Assigned Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 54.5 Assigned Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-FB Fac(SBI) A4+ 151 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.60 CR) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd ST-Non-FB Fac(SBI) A4+ 31.5 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Energy FBL A3 50 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LER/LC) A3 1900 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 105 crore) Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL (Buyers A3 750 Reaffirmed Credit/Vendor Finances) (revised from Rs. 50 crore) Tata Sons Ltd CP programme A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Textrade International Ltd ST, FB facilties A4+ 805 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from 64.94 CR) Textrade International Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 165 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from 18.13 CR) Textrade International Ltd ST fund/NFB Fac A4+ 11.6 Upgraded from A4 Vishwa Glass & Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 25 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) A- 10 Assigned (enhanced from 0.50 Cr) Arunodya Feeds Pvt. Ltd. FBL- CC B 27.5 Reaffirmed Arunodya Feeds Pvt. Ltd. FBL- TL B 15.3 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 1.75 crores) Arunodya Feeds Pvt. Ltd. FBL- Unallocated B 7.2 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 0.50 crores) Atlas Exports (India) LT, FB Fac BBB 150 Reaffirmed B.D. Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT: FBL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.16.70 crore Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT/ST non fund based B+/ 200 Assigned Bk facility A4 Chirag Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk B+ 100 Assigned facility Emerald Alchymicus Pvt Ltd FBL B- 75 Downgraded from BB- Eta Constructions (India) Ltd LT scale- TL BB 1000 Eta Constructions (India) Ltd LT scale- Overdraft BB 50 Eta Constructions (India) Ltd LT scale- Non fund BB 150 based Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 270 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL AA- 230 Reaffirmed Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB 500 Assigned Gaurav Tree & Agro Products FBL - TL B 39 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gaurav Tree & Agro Products FBL - CC B 27.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gurvir Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 50 Suspended Karam Auto Components Ltd Bk Fac C+ / 105 Suspended A4 Kds Greenland Builders And FBL B 70 Assigned Promoters Pvt Ltd Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - TL B 344 Assigned Krifor Industries Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - CCs B 200 Assigned Manav Promoters Pvt Ltd LT FB limit BB+ 100 Suspended Manav Promoters Pvt Ltd TL limit BB+ 60 Suspended Mili Steels Pvt. Ltd. LT FB Limit BB 160 Reaffirmed Paramount Printpackaging Ltd FB limits D 260 Suspended Paramount Printpackaging Ltd TL D 120 Suspended Saj Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB+ 335 Assigned Saj Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB+ 500 Assigned Saj Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac BBB+ 92.5 Assigned / A2 Salasarlene Dress Fab Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Suspended Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL A 4614.3 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed Saraswati Wood Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Assigned Shital Transport Company CC BB+ 65 Suspended Shital Transport Company Unallocated BB+ 25 Suspended Shivam Steels And Tubes Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 150 Suspended Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT FBL B 103.5 Suspended Shyamji Food Industries Bk Fac B 57.5 Suspended Spectoms Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 14 Suspended Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-TL Fac(SBI) BB+ 38.4 Reaffirmed Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT-Fund based BB+ 95 Assigned -EPC(SBI) Stanfab Apparels Pvt Ltd LT- Fund Bases - sub BB+ 5 Reaffirmed limit(SBI) Sterling & Wilson Energy Non-FBL (BG/LC)* BBB 70 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd -/ A3 *Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt FBL (CC) BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Revised from Rs. 15 crore Sterling & Wilson Powergen Pvt Non-FBL (BG)* BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd / A3 Enhanced from Rs. 70 crore,*Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 125 crore Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG/LC)* BBB-/ 250 Reaffirmed A3 (revised from Rs. 15 crore)*Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (Proposed)* BBB-/ 100 Reaffirmed A3 (revised from Rs. 20 crore)*Rated on both the scales and would attract rating as per the tenure of usage Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - TL C 194 Upgraded from Project D Tangling Mini Hydel Power FB Limits - C 6 Upgraded from Project Unallocated D Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 161040 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 6300 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 withdrawn Tata Sons Ltd NCD programme AAA 5000 withdrawn Textrade International Ltd Long-TL BB+ 18.4 Upgraded from BB (reduced from 16.93 CR) Vishwa Glass & Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 69.4 Suspended Well Wisher Homes TL B 240 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.