Dec 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - LOC A3+ 80** Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. A3 **Two way inter-changeability between letter of credit to cash credit limits up to 50% of letter of credit limits Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - Letter of A3+ 80^ Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. Comfort/Letter of A3 Undertaking ^Sublimit of letter of credit facility Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL -Forward Cover A3+ 8.8 Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. A3 Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Brady & Morris Engineering Co. ST non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.8.00 crore) Clp Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1500 Assigned Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt FBL - ST A4 330 Reaffirmed Ltd Crystal Granite And Marble Pvt NFBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 54.6 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd PC/FBP/FBD^ A3 15 Revised from A4 ^sublimit of cash credit Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd Inland Bill A3 10 Revised from Discounting^ A4 ^sublimit of cash credit/(reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd LOC^ A3 50 Revised from A4 ^sublimit of cash credit Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd BG A3 30 Revised from A4 (increased from Rs. 1.00 crore) Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CP / ST Debt A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Fund Based Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Non Fund Based Bk A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Limits Haryana Foils Ltd NFBL A4 20 Suspended Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 100 Suspended Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt ST FBL A4+ 300 Upgraded from Ltd A4 Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt Short tern non- FBL A4+ 371 Upgraded from Ltd A4 Indian Hotels Co. Ltd CP A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 50 Assigned Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd NFBL A1+ 5641 Reaffirmed Reaffirmed Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 20 Reaffirmed LOC Metro Ortem Ltd Packing Credit A3+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd NFBL A3+ 93.8 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd NFBL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd Overdraft A1+ 50 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Non-FB Fac A3+ 970 Assigned Highways (India) Ltd Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt FBL - Bills A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Rajda Industries & Exports Pvt FBL - Packing Credit A4 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Sbee Cables (India) Ltd Non FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Tinna Trade Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4+ 150 Assigned Unimark Remedies Ltd ST, FB Fac BB+ / 1828.5 Suspended A4+ Unimark Remedies Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk BB+ / 2230 Suspended Fac A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrapali Zodiac Developers Pvt proposed TL B+ 600 Upgraded from Ltd D Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 850 Reaffirmed Associated Road Carriers Ltd LT non-FB Fac A+ 85 Reaffirmed Banik Rubber Industries FBL - CC BBB 140** Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. BBB- **Two way inter-changeability between letter of credit to cash credit limits up to 50% of letter of credit limits Banik Rubber Industries Non-FBL - BG BBB 30 Revised from (India) Pvt. Ltd. BBB- Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL I B+ 13 Reaffirmed Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL II B+ 15 Reaffirmed Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Bhabha Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- B+ 15 Reaffirmed optionally convertible debenture(BD)*# *Sublimit within Cash Credit /#OD(BD)- Overdraft against Book Debt Brady & Morris Engineering Co. LT FB limits BB- 60 Revised from Ltd B+ Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Unallocated limits BB-/ 30 Revised from Ltd A4 B+ / Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.6.00 crore) Brillanto Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL B+ 35 withdrawn Brillanto Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC FB Fac 16 withdrawn Chowgule Steamships Ltd FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Chowgule Steamships Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Reaffirmed Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC Limits B+ 730 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 49.25cr) Davanam Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 18 Reaffirmed Digital Circuits Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 138.7 revised from B+ Dlf Projects Ltd Bk Fac A (SO) 557 withdrawn Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 14.1 Revised from BB (reduced from Rs. 3.41 crore) Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 132.5 Revised from BB Fortune Infraheight Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 70 Suspended Haryana Foils Ltd FBL B+ 217 Suspended Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT, FBL B- 20 Suspended Idupulapadu Cotton Mills Pvt LT FBL BB 3391 Upgradedfrom Ltd BB- Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs AA 20000 Revised from AA Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD Programme B 1000 Revised from Development Pvt Ltd B+ Kamala Ginning And Oil LT FBL B 250 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Kanhiya Dhaliwal Developers Working Capital B 100 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd FBL -TL BB 8.2 Assigned Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd FBL - Fund Based BB 190 Assigned Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non-FBL - BG BB 4 Assigned Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd FBL A+ 1279 Reaffirmed revised from 67.0CR Maa Mani Industries Pvt. Ltd. CC facility B 35 Suspended Maa Mani Industries Pvt. Ltd. TL B 37.5 Suspended Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - B- 30 Revised from Demand CC B Mantra Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B- 20 Revised from B Metro Ortem Ltd CC BBB 54 Reaffirmed Metro Ortem Ltd Unallocated BBB 99.9 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd CC BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Metro Tyres Ltd Unallocated BBB 150 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd CC Fac A+ 830 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 73.00 crore) Om Logistics Ltd TL Fac A+ 459.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 39.73 crore) Om Logistics Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd Unallocated A+ 80.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 10.83 crore) [ Pch Marketing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/ 2250 Suspended A4 Phoenix Residencies Pvt Ltd TL BB 350 Assigned Prakash Asphaltings & Toll FB Fac BBB 620.2 Assigned Highways (India) Ltd Pride & Expert Properties Pvt Overdraft BB 100 Upgraded from Ltd BB- Pride & Expert Properties Pvt TL(Proposed) BB 500 Upgraded from Ltd BB- Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB 820 Reaffirmed Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd CC D 30 Assigned Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd TL D 14.1 Assigned Renown Irrigation Systems Ltd Inland BG D 15 Assigned Sbee Cables (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore Selvakumar Spinners Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB- 6.9* Reaffirmed *reduced from 4.13cr Selvakumar Spinners Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 120* Reaffirmed *increased from 9.00cr Sunheri Texcraft Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines B/A4 90 Suspended Tinna Trade Pvt Ltd Fund Based / NFBL BB+ / 850 Revised from A4+ BBB- / A3 (Earlier Rs. 35 crore) Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST - Unallocated AA / 11090 Assigned A1+ @ @ rating watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - CC AA @ 3520 Assigned @ rating watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT - TL AA @ 390 Assigned @ rating watch with developing implications Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd CP AA/ 600 Assigned A1+ @ @ rating watch with developing implications Unimark Remedies Ltd long-TL BB+ / 3090 Suspended A4+ Unimark Remedies Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ / 291.5 Suspended A4+ Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 310 Assigned V Thangavel & Sons Pvt Ltd TL Fac, LT FB Fac and D 100 Suspended ST non-FB Fac Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LT loans & working B+ 650 Suspended capital Fac W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT FB Limits BB- 163.6 Revised from B+ W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd LT non-FBL BB- 35 Revised from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.