Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 660 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 30 Upgraded
from
D
G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale -FB Fac A4 10 Upgraded
from
D
Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 51 Reaffirmed
Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non - FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
L&T Infrastructure Development CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 8 Assigned
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4+ 16.5 Suspended
Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills NFBL D 148.8 Revised from
Ltd A2
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 20.4 Reaffirmed
Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated limits B+ 1000 Revised from
Ltd BB
Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated limits B+ 500 Revised from
Ltd BB
Century Texofin Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 207.1 Suspended
Cj Exporters LT FB Fac B+ 600 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1.7 Reaffirmed
Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - FBL BB 584 Upgraded
from
BB-
Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 43 Upgraded
from
BB-
Global Wind Power Ltd TL, D 2905 Suspended
Global Wind Power Ltd FB Fac D 2905 Suspended
G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - TL C+ 115 Upgraded
from
D
G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac C+ 185 Upgraded
from
D
Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB 45 Assigned
Kems Services Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 25 Assigned
Kems Services Pvt Ltd BG B+ 70 Assigned
L&T Infrastructure Development Non-Fund based Bk Fac AA 7000 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd
L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA 2000 Reaffirmed
Projects Ltd (SO)
Laggar Industries Ltd Bk Fac B- 110 Suspended
Mm Asan Auto Ltd TL BB- 33.5 Assigned
Mm Asan Auto Ltd CC BB- 10 Assigned
Muktsar Cotton (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 92 Assigned
Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 95 Suspended
Paswara Papers Ltd Fund Based Working BB 85 Reaffirmed
Capital Limits
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd LT loan BB+ 132.1 Suspended
Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ Suspended
Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills TL D 500 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills FBL D 276.6 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Shri Darshna Industries FBL B+ 68.2 Assigned
Sushila Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT FB B- 10 Assigned
Sushila Agrovet Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 80 Assigned
Trident Corporation Ltd Bk Fac BB- 13510 Suspended
Varsha Multitech FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)