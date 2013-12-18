Dec 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 660 Reaffirmed Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd LOC A2 2.5 Reaffirmed G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale - Non FB Fac A4 30 Upgraded from D G-Tech Stone Ltd ST Scale -FB Fac A4 10 Upgraded from D Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non - FB Fac A4+ 30 Reaffirmed L&T Infrastructure Development CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 8 Assigned Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based BG A4+ 16.5 Suspended Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills NFBL D 148.8 Revised from Ltd A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB 20.4 Reaffirmed Agarwalla Timbers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 60 Reaffirmed Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated limits B+ 1000 Revised from Ltd BB Amrapali Princely Estate Pvt Unallocated limits B+ 500 Revised from Ltd BB Century Texofin Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 207.1 Suspended Cj Exporters LT FB Fac B+ 600 Reaffirmed Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd CC BBB 120 Reaffirmed Contemporary Targett Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1.7 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - FBL BB 584 Upgraded from BB- Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 43 Upgraded from BB- Global Wind Power Ltd TL, D 2905 Suspended Global Wind Power Ltd FB Fac D 2905 Suspended G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - TL C+ 115 Upgraded from D G-Tech Stone Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac C+ 185 Upgraded from D Katti-Ma Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB 45 Assigned Kems Services Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 25 Assigned Kems Services Pvt Ltd BG B+ 70 Assigned L&T Infrastructure Development Non-Fund based Bk Fac AA 7000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd L&T Infrastructure Development TL Programme AA 2000 Reaffirmed Projects Ltd (SO) Laggar Industries Ltd Bk Fac B- 110 Suspended Mm Asan Auto Ltd TL BB- 33.5 Assigned Mm Asan Auto Ltd CC BB- 10 Assigned Muktsar Cotton (P) Ltd LT: FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Multi Poly Films Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 92 Assigned Oswal Polyfab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 95 Suspended Paswara Papers Ltd Fund Based Working BB 85 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd LT loan BB+ 132.1 Suspended Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ Suspended Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills TL D 500 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills FBL D 276.6 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Shri Darshna Industries FBL B+ 68.2 Assigned Sushila Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT FB B- 10 Assigned Sushila Agrovet Pvt Ltd Long-TL B- 80 Assigned Trident Corporation Ltd Bk Fac BB- 13510 Suspended Varsha Multitech FB Fac BB+ 55 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)