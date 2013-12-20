Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A3+ 75.5 Revised from (SO) A4 Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits A3+ 55 Upgraded from A3 (reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST:Non-FB limits A3+ 34 Upgraded from A3 (enhanced from Rs. 1.40 crore) Heg Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1 1500 Reaffirmed Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd Non-FBL A1 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.0cr) Krbl Ltd CP A1+ - Reaffirmed Muskaan Power Infrastructure NFBL A4 21 Suspended Ltd The Shipping Corporation Of ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned India Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BBB 70 Revised from (SO) BB Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL Facility BBB 6 Revised from (SO) BB Associate Decor Ltd TL BB 3665 Upgradedfrom BB- Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 3665 Upgraded from BB- Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 390 Upgraded from BB- Associate Decor Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 1350 Upgraded from BB- Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 200 Assigned Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB 50 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 42 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from Rs. 3.01 crore) Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B+ 50 Assigned Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG B+ 70 Assigned Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 30 Assigned Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd FBL A 1400 Upgraded from A- (enhanced from 80.0cr) Krbl Ltd TL A+ - Reaffirmed Krbl Ltd FBL A+ - Reaffirmed Krbl Ltd NFBL A+ - Reaffirmed Muskaan Power Infrastructure FBL B+/ 140 Suspended Ltd A4 Muskaan Power Infrastructure TL B+/ 24 Suspended Ltd A4 Quench Soft Solutions Ltd CC D 250 Revised from BB+ Quench Soft Solutions Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 50 Revised from A4+ Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Assigned (enhanced from 6cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)