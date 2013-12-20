Dec 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: NFBL A3+ 75.5 Revised from
(SO) A4
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits A3+ 55 Upgraded from
A3
(reduced from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST:Non-FB limits A3+ 34 Upgraded from
A3
(enhanced from Rs. 1.40 crore)
Heg Ltd CP/ST Debt Programme A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd Non-FBL A1 600 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 18.0cr)
Krbl Ltd CP A1+ - Reaffirmed
Muskaan Power Infrastructure NFBL A4 21 Suspended
Ltd
The Shipping Corporation Of ST Debt Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned
India Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - CC facility BBB 70 Revised from
(SO) BB
Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FBL - TL Facility BBB 6 Revised from
(SO) BB
Associate Decor Ltd TL BB 3665 Upgradedfrom
BB-
Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 3665 Upgraded from
BB-
Associate Decor Ltd LT, non-FB Fac BB 390 Upgraded from
BB-
Associate Decor Ltd LT, FB Fac BB 1350 Upgraded from
BB-
Goyal Motors Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 200 Assigned
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BBB 50 Upgraded from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 4.50 crore)
Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 42 Upgraded from
BBB-
(enhanced from Rs. 3.01 crore)
Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B+ 50 Assigned
Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG B+ 70 Assigned
Gvs Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 30 Assigned
Kalyani Hayes Lemmerz Ltd FBL A 1400 Upgraded from
A-
(enhanced from 80.0cr)
Krbl Ltd TL A+ - Reaffirmed
Krbl Ltd FBL A+ - Reaffirmed
Krbl Ltd NFBL A+ - Reaffirmed
Muskaan Power Infrastructure FBL B+/ 140 Suspended
Ltd A4
Muskaan Power Infrastructure TL B+/ 24 Suspended
Ltd A4
Quench Soft Solutions Ltd CC D 250 Revised from
BB+
Quench Soft Solutions Ltd Standby Line of Credit D 50 Revised from
A4+
Seaward Exports Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Assigned
(enhanced from 6cr)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
